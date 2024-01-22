Highlights Loan transfers can be cheap and short-term, so they don't always work out for the best.

New signings can find it difficult to adapt due to limited time, resulting in minimal impact on the team.

The article lists the 15 worst loan signings in Premier League history based on games played, goals, assists, and loan fee cost.

The beauty of loan transfers is that they are often done on the cheap and aren't permanent. That way if a player flops, it's easy to send them home without them causing too much damage.

The downside is that with little time to adjust to their new surroundings – as players often arrive on one-season or even six-month deals – the new signings regularly leave before having made any real sort of impact.

With that being the case, here at GIVEMESPORT, we've decided to list the 15 worst loan signings in Premier League history. To come up with our ranking, we've taken into account games played, goals and assists (if relevant to the player's position), and the cost of the loan fee (if one was paid) – using data from Transfermarkt or the official Premier League website, unless stated otherwise.

15 Santiago Vergini

Sunderland - 2014/2015

Santiago Vergini only cost Sunderland around £400,000 as a loan fee when he arrived from Argentinian side Estudiantes in 2014. He largely had an unremarkable time in Wearside and largely makes this list off the back of one unforgettable moment.

Indeed, during a Premier League game against Southampton, the defender tried to whack the ball clear from the edge of his own penalty area. Instead, he blasted the volley past goalkeeper Vito Mannone and into the back of the Black Cats' net. Truly spectacular.

Santiago Vergini at Sunderland in 2014/2015 Games 37 Clean sheets 13 Goals 0 Assists 0

14 Gonzalo Higuain

Chelsea - 2018/19

Gonzalo Higuain is just one of many players to have suffered from the infamous Chelsea number nine curse. Having done great things under Maurizio Sarri at Napoli, the duo reunited in west London but it certainly didn't yield the same results.

Scoring just five goals in 18 games, the Argentine failed to hit his stride. It's not as though the warning signs weren't there though, with Higuain struggling on loan at AC Milan in the first half of that same season before being shipped off the Blues for a loan fee of £6.67m in January.

Gonzalo Higuain at Chelsea in 2018/19 Games 18 Goals 5 Assists 0 Minutes 1,313

13 Saul Niguez

Chelsea - 2021/22

Sticking with Chelsea, it's fair to say Saul Niguez also disappointed during his brief spell as a Premier League player. He arrived from Atletico Madrid in 2021 having won multiple major trophies with the Spanish giants but never looked comfortable in England.

The Blues paid a £4.28m loan fee but certainly didn't get their money's worth. He played just 10 times in the league, starting only five of those games, leaving after one season with Chelsea unsurprisingly turning down the option to make the deal permanent.

Saul Niguez at Chelsea - 2021/22 Games 23 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes 1,211

12 Renato Sanches

Swansea City - 2017/18

Having won EURO 2016 with Portugal – and being named the Young Player of the Tournament – Renato Sanches looked to be one of the most talented midfielders in the world when he sealed a move to Bayern Munich that same summer. It was rather exciting news, then, when he ended up on loan at Swansea City for the season.

With such high expectations, and costing a fee of £7.27m, the Portuguese flopped pretty hard. He played just 12 times in the league, averaging a lowly SofaScore match rating of 6.61. Expected to ooze class in the middle of the park for the Swans, Sanches instead failed to find his feet and couldn't prevent his loan side from being relegated.

Renato Sanches at Swansea City - 2017/18 Games 15 Goals 0 Assists 1 Minutes 860

11 Simone Zaza

West Ham United - 2016/2017

West Ham United stumped up £4.28m to land Simone Zaza from Juventus in 2016, hoping to have acquired a cultured Italian striker on loan for the season. Instead, they got a forward who couldn't hit a barn door with a banjo.

He played 11 times in total for the Hammers and didn't score once, nor did he claim an assist. He is best remembered in England for his woeful shot against Manchester United which he sliced so badly it ended up going out for a throw-in, with the ball further from the goal than where it was when he hit it.

Simone Zaza at West Ham United - 2016/2017 Games 11 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes 572

10 Roque Junior

Leeds United - 2003/2004

Roque Junior arrived at Leeds United as a World Cup winner. What's more, he'd also helped AC Milan lift the Champions League – heroically playing through extra time despite picking up a bad injury – just months before turning up at Elland Road. Life in England started terribly for the Brazilian though.

His debut ended up being a 4-0 defeat to Leicester City, while his first home appearance resulted in him being sent off while conceding a penalty in a 2-0 loss against Birmingham. He only lasted seven games for the £85,000 loanee was sent back to Italy.

Roque Junior at Leeds United - 2003/2004 Games 7 Clean sheets 0 Goals 2 Assists 0

9 Denis Suarez

Arsenal - 2018/19

In January 2019, Arsenal were in desperate need of some midfield depth and so turned to Barcelona. Paying £2.1m they picked up talented Spaniard Denis Suarez. Despite his technical ability, he looked far too light-weight for English football.

Indeed, Suarez saw just 67 minutes of Premier League action (across four games) before picking up an injury that kept him out for the rest of his loan. Interestingly enough, the Gunners weren't put off by this experience as they signed Martin Odegaard in January 2021 on loan from Real Madrid, and he turned out to be one of their greatest winter signings.

Denis Suarez at Arsenal - 2018/19 Games 6 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes 95

8 Radamel Falcao

Chelsea - 2015/16

In 2014, Radamel Falcao joined Manchester United on loan and flopped with just four goals in 29 games. He'd once been one of the most prolific forwards in European football, but his fall from grace was swift and he looked a shadow of himself when turning out for the Red Devils. Despite this, just a year later Chelsea thought they'd give Monaco forward another shot in the English top-flight.

For some reason, the Blues paid £5.9m (not much less than what United had paid 12 months prior) and got similar results. In fact, that's being a little kind as Falcao delivered one goal and zero assists during his 12 outings for the west London outfit. It was a disaster really but at least he was fit enough to play that many games, the same can't be said of others to come on this list...

Radamel Falcao at Chelsea - 2015/16 Games 12 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes 363

7 Andy Goram

Manchester United - 2001/02

With Fabien Barthez and Raimond van der Gouw struggling with injuries, United received Uefa's permission to sign a goalkeeper on loan and so stumped up £100,000 to borrow Andy Goram from Motherwell. The shot-stopper was so shocked to receive the phone call from Sir Alex Fergusson, that he thought it was Ally McCoist playing a prank and initially hung up.

In the end, Goram played just twice for the Red Devils and was subbed off in both games having failed to keep a clean sheet. It didn't matter though as Man Utd wrapped up the Premier League title regardless of his brief cameos.

Andy Goram at Manchester United - 2001/02 Games 2 Clean sheets 0 Goals conceded 4 Minutes 123

6 Kim Kallstrom

Arsenal - 2013/14

It goes to show just how desperate Arsenal were in January 2014 when they discovered Kim Kallstrom had a back injury during his medical but still decided to pay £642,000 to bring him on loan for the rest of the season. Consequently, it took him until 25 March to make his debut.

In total, thanks to his fitness issues, he saw just 135 minutes of action for the Gunners over four appearances. It was a near-pointless loan but in just his second appearance, he scored in the club's FA Cup semi-final penalty shoot out vs Wigan. Arsenal would go on to win the tournament thus giving Kallstrom cult status within the club – even though he played no part in the final.

Kim Kallstrom at Arsenal - 2013/14 Games 4 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes 135

5 Steven Caulker

Liverpool - 2015/16

In January 2016, Steven Caulker cancelled his loan with Southampton to go and spend the second half of the season at Liverpool. It seemed like an odd move at the time for the Queens Park Rangers man but after a succession of injuries to central defenders, the Reds had to bring somebody in.

He made his debut just a day after arriving at Anfield – showing just how desperately short Jurgen Klopp was at the back – but after that, he didn't really play much. Oddly enough, in two of his four appearances, he was called off the bench to come on as a striker.

Steven Caulker at Liverpool - 2015/16 Games 4 Clean sheets 1 Goals 0 Minutes 94

4 Jese Rodriguez

Stoke City - 2017/18

Jese Rodriguez came through the Real Madrid academy, winning La Liga and two Champions League titles with Los Blancos before joining Paris Saint-Germain. With that said, it seemed like a real coup when he joined Stoke City from the Ligue 1 champions in 2017.

He scored a goal, the winner vs Arsenal, on debut but soon fell out of favour. In December, he left the stadium early during Stoke's match against Swansea City after manager Mark Hughes made all of his substitutes and left him on the bench. With his newborn son unwell, Jese's loan came to an end early in May as he was given unpaid compassionate leave. He scored just one goal in 13 outings for Stoke, which wasn't enough to save the club from relegation.

Jese Rodriguez at Stoke City - 2017/18 Games 13 Goals 1 Assists 1 Minutes 616

3 Alexandre Pato

Chelsea - 2015/16

If you want to paint a pretty picture, you could say that Alexandre Pato scored a goal every other game for Chelsea. The problem with that is that he only played twice for the Blues...

The Brazilian tried his hand at Premier League football in January 2016 the Blues covering his 30,000-a-week salary in full. He arrived unfit and didn't make his debut until April. He won and netted a penalty in that game but only played once more. Chelsea, unsurprisingly, turned down the option to make his loan a permanent transfer for £12m.

Alexandre Pato at Chelsea - 2015/16 Games 2 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes 131

2 Ignacio Gonzalez

Newcastle United - 2008/2009

It doesn't help if a player was signed without the manager wanting him and this was the unfortunate case for Ignacio Gonzalez at Newcastle United, as Kevin Keegan claimed that the midfielder was loaned against his wishes. The Magpies' boss was so unhappy that he quit and later won £2m in damages

as it was a breach of Keegan's contract to sign an unwanted player.

It turns out the deal had been done as a 'favour' by Mike Ashley and Dennis Wise to two influential South American agents as they hoped to get favourable deals in the future. Arriving in such difficult circumstances, it's no shock that Gonzalez struggled for Newcastle. He played just twice for the Magpies, losing both games.

Ignacio Gonzalez at Newcastle United - 2008/2009 Games 2 Goals 0 Assists 0 Minutes 39

1 Arthur Melo

Liverpool - 2021/21

Seeing as Arthur Melo played just once for Liverpool – failing to feature in the Premier League – we've done quite well to even find a picture of him even in a training kit! This bizarre deal tops the list because it's hard to think of a loan move being more pointless and it wasn't particularly cheap either.

Paying £3.8m to pick up the Brazilian season-long loan in September 2022, it looked as though Arthur could provide some much-needed quality in midfield for the Reds. He only succeeded in adding depth to their injury list, however, as he spent most of his time out with a thigh problem. Beyond one 13-minute cameo against Napoli in the Champions League, he was either unfit or unused by Klopp throughout his spell in England.