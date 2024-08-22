Major League Soccer's 2024 season resumes after the Leagues Cup break, and with 10 or fewer matches left to play for the majority of teams, the home stretch will be the defining point of the season with playoff berths, seeds and the Supporters' Shield at stake.

It's the defining point of the season in the MVP race, too.

The league's top players are battling it out, not only for results on the pitch, but for a signature "MVP moment" or two to tilt the narrative in their favor. With superstars like Cincinnati's Lucho Acosta, LAFC's Denis Bouanga, and, of course, Miami's Lionel Messi , there's plenty of competition in this year's race for the player of the season award.

At GIVEMESPORT, we're breaking down the best players in MLS this season and predicting who will win this year's Landon Donovan MLS MVP. Here are the players on the list in alphabetical order with a link to their standing in our ranking:

Below is the ranking, counting down to No. 1. That's followed by the list of seven players who just missed the Top 10 cut. Each entry is accompanied by an MVP rating out of 10 designed to project the player's chances of winning the award.

10. Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps)

The Scotsman has put in a captain's performance for the 'Caps

Position: Attacking Midfielder

Attacking Midfielder Age: 28

28 Appearances: 24

24 Goals / Assists: 9 / 9

9 / 9 MVP Rating: 3 (out of 10)

As is often unfortunately the case for Vancouver, their star players tend to fly under the radar when compared to top performers on teams based in other markets. That's certainly the case for captain Ryan Gauld, who put up MVP-quality numbers in 2023 and has been similarly elite in 2024.

Vancouver are pushing for a top four spot in the West, and that wouldn't be possible without Gauld's contributions. The diminutive attacker has seamlessly floated between a second striker and a No. 10, drifting wide at times to pick apart opposing defenses. He's been one of the more underrated players during his MLS tenure, but his performances are worthy of recognition.

9. Christian Benteke (D.C. United)

The Belgian striker is doing it all for a struggling team

Position: Forward

Forward Age: 33

33 Appearances: 21

21 Goals: 16 / 4

16 / 4 MVP Rating: 3 (out of 10)

D.C. United are not one of the league's better teams, but that shouldn't take away from the ridiculous individual season Christian Benteke is having. The former Belgium international has amassed a whopping 16 goals from just 21 games, behind only Chicho Arango in the Golden Boot race.

He's also posting unheard of numbers in the air. So far this season, he's won a staggering 224 aerial duels. The next closest player? Just 88. It's hard to quantify just how ridiculous that is.

For a team that was marginally higher in the table, Benteke would be a strong contender for the MVP award. However, as things stand, D.C. are in 13th place in the East and look likely to miss the postseason entirely. Benteke has been brilliant in 2024, though, and is more than deserving of a spot in this season's Best XI.

8. Evander (Portland Timbers)

The Brazilian has blossomed in his second MLS season

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Age: 26

26 Appearances: 20

20 Goals / Assists: 11 / 13

11 / 13 MVP Rating: 3.5 (out of 10)

After struggling to adapt to MLS last season, Evander has taken a giant step forward in 2024. His 24 goal contributions are the fifth-most in MLS, and he's been pulling the strings all season for a Portland attack that has quietly been among the league's best. The Timbers aren't one of the elite sides in the league, largely because of their defensive issues, but that shouldn't take away from the performance of Evander and their entire frontline.

As Portland continue to push for higher playoff seeding in the West, they'll need to continue scoring bucketloads of goals to counterbalance their less-than-stellar defending. By default, Evander will be involved. Don't be surprised if his goal tally is quite a bit higher by the time the season is over.

7. Gabriel Pec (LA Galaxy)

Club record signing proving he was worth the money

Position: Forward

Forward Age: 23

23 Appearances: 25

25 Goals: 10 / 10

10 / 10 MVP Rating: 4 (out of 10)

Only Inter Miami (56) and Real Salt Lake (51) have scored more than LA Galaxy's 50 goals by the Leagues Cup break, and no one on the Galaxy has more goal contributions than Gabriel Pec. In his first year in MLS, the 23-year-old Brazilian winger has hit the ground running, both providing and finishing chances for a star-studded attack.

Pec has the benefit of playing for one of the best frontlines in MLS, with Dejan Joveljić (12 goals, 5 assists), Joseph Paintsil (8 goals, 9 assists), Riqui Puig (8 goals, 11 assists) and now Marco Reus all sharing the spoils in the final third. He's hardly a one-man show, and has the benefit of a stellar supporting cast. His impact this year probably isn't quite MVP-caliber, but he'll certainly push for a spot on the MLS Best XI.

6. Cole Basset (Colorado Rapids)

The American midfielder has been the heartbeat for a dark horse team

Position: Midfielder

Midfielder Age: 23

23 Appearances: 26

26 Goals: 9 / 6

9 / 6 MVP Rating: 5 (out of 10)

The 23-year-old midfielder has started every match this season for the Rapids, who entered the year with low external expectations, but have been among the Western Conference's best sides. After 26 matches played, they're in fourth place and look well on their way to securing home-field advantage, at least in the early rounds of the playoffs. Much of that comes down to Bassett. He's been versatile, playing as a box-to-box midfielder or dropping into more of a holding role, dictating the play and creating chances from deep in midfield.

His tremendous defensive work rate has not come at the expense of production in the final third, either. Nine goals and six assists is an impressive output for a two-way midfield player, and Bassett's incredible campaign should not go unnoticed.

5. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)

The 2022 World Cup winner has been elite when healthy

Position: Forward

Forward Age: 37

37 Appearances: 12

12 Goals / Assists: 12 / 13

12 / 13 MVP Rating: 6.5 (out of 10)

Lionel Messi's numbers have been unprecedented when healthy: 12 goals and 13 assists in just 12 matches (1,035 minutes), a ridiculous 2.17 goal contributions per 90 minutes played. It's the "when healthy" part that's tricky, though. Messi has missed 18 matches in all competitions with a variety of injuries, significantly limiting his production. His last appearance for the Herons came all the way back on June 1, and he's likely to only return after the September international break.

If Messi had been able to stay on the field, it's not crazy to think he would have challenged Carlos Vela's 2019 season (34 goals, 15 assists) for the single greatest attacking season in MLS. But while his name-recognition will obviously garner votes on many end-of-season ballots, his limited minutes and the fact that Miami have been fine without him weakens his candidacy.

4. Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew)

Columbus's star attacker may be the best player on the best team

Position: Forward

Forward Age: 25

25 Appearances: 18

18 Goals / Assists: 13 / 8

13 / 8 MVP Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)

Under manager Wilfried Nancy, the Crew are playing some of the best soccer the league has ever seen, and Cucho Hernández has been the star man. The 25-year-old former Watford attacker has been dominant, scoring 13 goals in just 18 matches. He's within three goals of equaling his tally from last season, and he has been electric for the Crew in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and Leagues Cup to boot.

Cucho will have stiff competition for the MVP award down the stretch, but the Crew have as potent an attack as any side in the league. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him take home the Golden Boot and leapfrog others on this list.

3. Denis Bouanga (LAFC)

The LAFC attacker is electric in the open field

Position: Forward

Forward Age: 29

29 Appearances: 24

24 Goals / Assists: 16 / 9

16 / 9 MVP Rating: 8 (out of 10)

Is there a more frightening sight for MLS defenders than Denis Bouanga in space running towards goal? Probably not.

The Gabon international has scored 16 goals already this season, tied for second in the Golden Boot race. He also leads MLS with 16 shots from counterattacks, a perfect match for Steve Cherundolo's transition-based system.

His goal tally could be even better, too — his seven shots off the woodwork are the most in the league. He's currently tied for the Leagues Cup scoring lead with six goals in six matches, and will hit the ground in red-hot form once league play resumes.

2. Cristian Arango (Real Salt Lake)

The Colombian has revitalized his club in a standout season

Position: Forward

Forward Age: 29

29 Appearances: 23

23 Goals / Assists: 17 / 11

17 / 11 MVP Rating: 9 (out of 10)

No player has been more vital to Real Salt Lake's meteoric rise than Cristian "Chicho" Arango. The Colombian striker has been electric in MLS this season, with a league-leading 17 goals from 23 matches. A serial goalscorer throughout his career, he has added another dimension to his game in 2024, turning provider for RSL with 11 assists.

Arango has been surrounded by a stellar supporting cast, including U.S. youth international Diego Luna, recently departed Andrés Goméz and he will be joined by newly-signed Designated Player Diogo Gonçalves. However, his versatility and adaptability to play in a free-flowing role, and his ability to not just finish but create chances, has been remarkable. With RSL battling for the top spot in the West, Arango will be must-watch down the stretch.

1. Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)

The Argentinian has a chance to repeat as league MVP

Position: Attacking midfielder

Attacking midfielder Age: 30

30 Appearances: 24

24 Goals / Assists: 11 / 18

11 / 18 MVP Rating: 9.5 (out of 10)

Acosta is the heart and soul of one of the best teams in MLS, and is making a strong case to be the first repeat MLS MVP winner in the league's history. The Argentine No. 10 took home the award in 2023 (17 goals and 14 assists) after leading Cincinnati to a Supporters' Shield title, and he hasn't slowed down at all in 2024.

Coming out of the Leagues Cup break, Acosta leads MLS with 29 combined goals and assists. That's 66 percent of Cincinnati's total goals for the year. Of Cincinnati's 15 wins this year, 12 have come by a single goal, and Acosta has been absolutely indispensable. He also leads MLS with 82 key passes (passes leading directly to shots), 10 more than the closest player.

In the most literal interpretation of "most valuable player", Acosta has the most obvious value on the pitch.

MLS MVP Honorable Mentions

Seven players who have more to do to break into the MVP conversation

These seven players are undoubtedly logging strong seasons so far in 2024, and they could yet do enough in the stretch run to break into the Top 10. But they would probably need a lights-out 10-game run to realistically challenge the likes of Acosta, Bouanga, Arango, and Cucho.