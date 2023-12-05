Highlights The NFL MVP award has generally gone to quarterbacks, and this trend is likely to continue this season, with the top five odds all going to QBs on teams with Super Bowl aspirations.

Lamar Jackson, despite his impressive performance this season, is considered a dark horse for the MVP award, possibly due to his injury history and lower touchdown numbers compared to his 2019 MVP campaign.

Dak Prescott has emerged as the frontrunner for the MVP award after an impressive performance in recent games, but he will need to continue his success against more formidable opponents to solidify his chances.

In today’s NFL, the coveted MVP award generally goes to the league’s most impressive quarterback. A non-QB hasn’t won the award since Adrian Peterson in 2012, and that trend looks guaranteed to continue this season. Through Week 13, the top five odds all go to signal-callers on teams with Super Bowl aspirations.

Starting last year, the Associated Press changed its voting system from 50 writers choosing a single player to ranking the top five with a weighted point system determining the winner. Last year, Patrick Mahomes ran away with the award with 490 points, while Jalen Hurts finished a distant second with 193.

Here’s a breakdown of the most likely candidates for the 2023 NFL MVP.

5 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (+800)

The dark horse

It’s surprising that Lamar Jackson is this low, as he's on pace to throw for over 4,000 yards and rush for over 800.

No one has ever done that. Not ​​Michael Vick, not Cam Newton, not Randall Cunningham, nor any other prodigious passer and runner in NFL history.

The Baltimore Ravens have also put forth the most consistent season in the AFC in what many considered the toughest division in football before Joe Burrow and Deshaun Watson were lost for the season. The Ravens also lost their best pass catcher in tight end Mark Andrews.

PLAYER CMP% PASS YDS TD INT RUSH YDS TD Lamar Jackson 68.3% 2,618 13 5 574 5

Perhaps Jackson’s injury history is playing a role in the minds of those in Vegas. If he gets hurt, it’s obviously a lost bet.

Another factor could be comparing this season with his 2019 MVP campaign, when he racked up a ridiculous 3,127 passing yards, 1,205 rushing, and 43 total touchdowns. This season, his touchdown numbers are down to 13 passing and five rushing. Nevertheless, he’s the absolute engine of this Ravens team and a strong dark horse for a second NFL MVP win.

4 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (+600)

The reigning belt holder

The reigning MVP won his second NFL MVP last season on the basis that the Kansas City Chiefs produced the league’s most potent offense AFTER trading one of the best wide receivers in the league, Tyreek Hill.

This season, however, the Chiefs' offense and its wide receivers are literally dropping the ball on Mahomes' MVP chances.

PLAYER CMP% PASS YDS TD INT RUSH YDS TD Patrick Mahomes 67.8% 3,127 22 10 331 0

Thanks in part to Kansas City leading the league in drops (30), Mahomes is down to eighth in passing yards (3,127), seventh in completion percentage (67.8%), and is tied for fifth in passing touchdowns (22).

For most QBs, those would represent career numbers. But for Mahomes, they are trending toward career lows. You can never count out the two-time Super Bowl champ, but he would need a dramatic finish to the season to take his third NFL MVP trophy.

3 Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (+350)

The unanticipated entry

Brock Purdy’s entry into the NFL MVP race actually seems a bit surprising. But it's not that he hasn’t played well.

Purdy ranks first in completion percentage (70.2%), seventh in passing yards (3,185), and fourth in passing touchdowns (23). However, it could be argued that he’s not even the most important offensive player on the team, or even second, for that matter.

Many would rank Christian McCaffrey, who’s ninth in the NFL MVP odds, and offensive tackle Trent Williams over the second-year quarterback.

PLAYER CMP% PASS YDS TD INT RUSH YDS TD Brock Purdy 70.2% 3,185 23 6 131 2

The absences of Williams and wide receiver Deebo Samuel coincided with the team’s only three losses of the season. Purdy also, fairly or unfairly, gets dinged by many pundits for the ridiculous array of offensive talent around him and the fact that Kyle Shanahan is widely considered the best playcaller in the league.

If contracts were taken into account, Purdy would likely run away with this award for the foreseeable future.

2 Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (+350)

Last season's runner-up is back for more

After Hurts’ incredible season last year, it’s wild that he didn’t come closer to winning the award. His late-season shoulder injury undoubtedly played a role.

This season, the Eagles still rank fourth in points per game (27.4), sixth in points per play (.409), and sixth in touchdowns per game (3.2), but their offense isn’t flying quite as high as it did last year. After losing offensive coordinator Shane Steichen to the Indianapolis Colts, the natives are growing restless over new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson’s play calling.

Of course, Philadelphia fans grow restless over the length of Santa’s beard, but there are some reasonable areas of concern.

PLAYER CMP% PASS YDS TD INT RUSH YDS TD Jalen Hurts 66.5% 2,995 19 10 430 12

Early in the year, the Eagles struggled in the red zone. They've since turned it around, currently coming in at eighth in touchdown percentage. However, against the San Francisco 49ers, that issue reared its ugly head with two of their early drives sputtering at paydirt’s doorstep.

The Eagles’ schedule sets up for Hurts to make another run at NFL MVP, with big games looming against Dallas and the Seattle Seahawks. Then he gets two opportunities to put up big stats with a pair of games against the Giants. The New Year's Eve contest against the Arizona Cardinals could be a sneaky trap game matchup against the Eagles' former defensive coordinator, Jonathan Gannon.

1 Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys (+300)

The NFL MVP frontrunner

Just a month ago, Dak Prescott looked like the longest of shots to even compete for NFL MVP. According to Sports Betting Dime, his odds sat at +4750 after losing a close game to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since then, he and the Dallas Cowboys have been on an absolute tear, winning four straight games by an average of 24 points. Granted, three of those wins came against the hapless New York Giants, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Commanders.

Nevertheless, Dak has put up big numbers, tallying over 300 yards on average and completing nearly 70% of his passes during their hot streak.

But Prescott’s far from a runaway with the competition nipping at his heels. For the Cowboys QB to win, he’ll have to vanquish the ghosts of December’s past.

PLAYER CMP% PASS YDS TD INT RUSH YDS TD Dak Prescott 70.1% 3,234 26 6 174 2

The cupcake portion of the schedule is over, with their next four games coming against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins, and the Detroit Lions. All of Dallas’ wins have come against teams with records of .500 or worse, and it's time for the 'Boys to prove they can beat more than the league’s basement dwellers.

Critically for Prescott’s MVP case, each of the last 10 NFL MVP winners came from teams that earned one of the top two seeds in their conference. That makes the heavyweight bout in Dallas against the Eagles a pivotal matchup, not just for the NFC East but also for Dak’s MVP chances.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.