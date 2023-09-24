Highlights There have been many legendary cornerbacks that have come through the NFL from the league's early beginnings to today's modern game

Some were speedy and elite cover men and some were more burly and physical as they went about the business of shutting down opposing receivers

A trio of Raiders from the glory years of the 1970s and early 1980s, a couple of Woodsons, and a couple of Steelers are a few of the players that made the cut here

Ranking the all-time top 10 of any NFL position is difficult. However, trying to pinpoint the top 10 NFL cornerbacks in history is even more pressing (pun intended) because there are so many that have contributed so much to the game of football. With that being said, let’s dive into our list of the best of the best when it comes to shutting down opposing receivers.

10 Mike Haynes (1976-1989)

The New England Patriots drafted Mike Haynes with the fifth overall pick of the 1976 draft, and it paid dividends in a major way. Haynes earned eight All-Pro nods and was named to the Pro Bowl a total of nine times. He was also a member of the NFL’s 75th and 100th Anniversary Teams.

Thanks in part to his speed, Haynes also pulled double duty as a kick returner and led the AFC in his rookie season with 608 yards earned on 45 punt returns. He played out the last seven years of his career as a member of the Raiders, with whom he earned both of his First-Team All Pro nods. He snagged an interception during the Raiders’ Super Bowl XVIII victory over the Washington Redskins as well.

9 Darrell Green (1983-2002)

The NFL has seen many ironmen but perhaps none like longtime Washington Redskins cornerback Darrell Green. Green played for the franchise for nearly two decades and holds the NFL record for the most consecutive seasons recording an interception, at 19.

The four-time NFL’s Fastest Man competition winner was also a four-time All-Pro and seven times as a Pro Bowler. Green is also a member of the NFL’s 100th Anniversary All-Time team as well as a part of the NFL 1990s All-Decade team. During his illustrious career, he was able to grab 54 interceptions, which is a Washington franchise record and good for 21st all-time.

Green also holds NFL records for oldest defensive back to play (35 years, 249 days), the oldest player to intercept a pass (41 years old), and tied with Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice for the most seasons with a minimum of one touch (20).

8 Champ Bailey (1999-2013)

The mark of a Hall of Fame cornerback is the ability to be great no matter the destination or team and Champ Bailey succeeded in this manner. He was drafted by the Washington Redskins with the seventh overall pick in the 1999 NFL Draft, and he quickly became a household name due to his ability to shut down his side of the football field.

In his early years with Washington, he had the luxury of playing with Hall of Fame cornerbacks Darrell Green and Deion Sanders. Their tutelage certainly played a part in his brilliant career as Bailey was named to seven All-Pro teams and 12 Pro Bowls, the latter of which is a record for NFL cornerbacks. He led the league in interceptions during the 2006 season and was also named to the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

Most of his NFL career was spent as a member of the Denver Broncos (2004 to 2013) as he was traded there along with a second-round pick for star running back Clinton Portis. In 2006 and 2009, Bailey did not allow a single touchdown. Bailey holds the record for most passes defended (203) and was the youngest NFL player to record three interceptions in a game, which he did at the age of 21 in 1999.

7 Charles Woodson (1998-2015)

The Heisman Trophy, annually presented to college football’s best player, has been around since 1935 and since that time, only one person on the defensive side of the ball has been given the award. That person would be none other than Michigan’s own Charles Woodson.

He made a mark in the pros just as he did in college by snagging 65 interceptions, which is tied for 5th all-time. Woodson was named an All-Pro eight times and a Pro Bowler nine times. He led the league in interceptions twice in 2009 and 2011 and was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2009.

Woodson seemed to have two separate Hall of Fame careers. The first as a member of the Raiders from 1998 to 2005 and then with the Green Bay Packers from 2006 to 2012, the latter of whom he won a Super Bowl with in 2010. In January 2002, Woodson was also part of the infamous “Tuck Rule” play with Tom Brady that birthed the New England Patriots dynasty.

6 Lester Hayes (1977-1986)

The Oakland Raiders of the 1970s and early 1980s were a force to be reckoned with. Owner Al Davis loved tough, high-energy players and cornerback Lester Hayes fit the bill to a tee. Although he was drafted by the Raiders in the fifth round of the 1977 NFL Draft, Hayes would become one of the greatest defensive backs to ever grace the gridiron.

His 39 interceptions are tied for the all-time team lead with Hall of Famer Willie Brown. He also recorded 13 interceptions in 1980, which is good for second-most all-time in a single season, and was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year that year too. His aggressive style of play helped the team win two Super Bowls and Hayes was named twice an All-Pro and five times as a Pro Bowler.

Hayes was one of the hardest guys to go up against because of his physical bump-and-run style and his generous use of stickum. His coverage style also led to a couple of nicknames: the Judge and Lester the Molester.

5 Willie Brown (1963-1978)

The Raiders have had the luxury of employing several Hall of Famers or future Hall of Famers on our top 10 list and Willie Brown continues the trend. He joined the Denver Broncos in 1963 and played with them until he was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 1967.

Brown’s accomplishments are many, including seven AFL/NFL All-Pro selections and nine Pro Bowl/AFL All-Star nods. Willie Brown also captured 54 career interceptions, good for 21st all-time, including his legendary 75-yard pick six in his team's Super Bowl win in 1976. There goes Old Man Willie.

4 Mel Blount (1970-1983)

While there can and will be much debate about this list, the one thing that should not be up for discussion is who is the most physical NFL cornerback to ever live. That distinction belongs to Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Famer Mel Blount. Blount helped to usher in one of the greatest dynasties in all sports with the Steelers of the 1970s and helped to put the “steel” in the Steel Curtain.

Thanks in large part to his aggressive style of play jamming receivers to the point where they could not get off the line of scrimmage, the rules for covering receivers were modified. This rule, known then and now as “The Mel Blount Rule,” banned cornerbacks from contacting the receivers beginning five yards from the line of scrimmage.

Mel Blount won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 1975, which was the same year that he led the league in interceptions with 11. He was named to the All-Pro team six times and earned five Pro Bowl nods. Blount is also a member of the NFL’s 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time teams.

3 Dick “Night Train” Lane (1952-1965)

Dick Lane, the man who was known as "Night Train" because of his fear of flying, entered the NFL back in 1952 with the Los Angeles Rams and put the league on notice by snatching 14 interceptions in 12 games as a rookie, which still stands today as the most in a single season.

During his 14-year NFL career, Lane was named as an All-Pro 10 times and as a Pro Bowler seven. He led the league twice in interceptions in 1952 and 1954 and has 68 total interceptions for his career, which is good for fourth on the all-time list. Lane was named as a member of the NFL’s 50th, 75th, and 100th Anniversary All-Time teams.

Lane made a name for himself not only by intercepting passes, but also by decapitating opponents. Lane was a huge proponent of the facemask and clothesline tackles, the latter of which was nicknamed the "Night Train Necktie" in his honor. Lane once said that he never saw a good tackle made below the eyebrow.

2 Rod Woodson (1987-2003)

The Pittsburgh Steelers defenses of the 1990s were a juggernaut. Woodson was a speedster (he qualified for the 1984 Olympic Trials in the 110-meter hurdles) and was known to never be afraid to lay a vicious hit on an opposing receiver, tight end, running back, or even quarterback.

He is third on the all-time NFL interceptions list with 71 and also holds the league record with 12 interceptions returned to sender for touchdowns. He was named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1993 and was an All-Pro nine times and a Pro Bowler 11 times.

Perhaps his biggest feat was going down in week one of the 1995 NFL season with an ACL tear only to return to play 12 snaps that same season against the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX. Later in his career, Woodson was traded to the Baltimore Ravens, switched to play safety, and helped them to win Super Bowl XXXV.

1 Deion Sanders (1989-2005)

The man appropriately nicknamed Prime Time (or simply Prime) is often considered to be the greatest cornerback of all-time and if anyone ever saw him play, it would be difficult to change their minds. Coach Prime now leads the University of Colorado Buffaloes as head coach, but he was once the most feared man on the defensive side and in the return game.

Sanders has 53 career interceptions and was named to the All-Pro team and the Pro Bowl eight times apiece. He would likely have more interceptions if there had have been more opportunities during his career to do so, as teams chose not to throw in his direction for fear of retribution. He also returned nine punts and kicks to the house throughout his career.

He was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1994 with the 49ers and won the Super Bowl with the Dallas Cowboys the next year in 1995. Perhaps the most impressive stat of all for Prime (and it isn’t even a tangible statistic) is that he played both professional football and professional baseball at the same time from 1989 to 1997.

