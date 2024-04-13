Highlights Only one of the last 32 quarterbacks taken in the first round of the NFL Draft has won a Super Bowl, and only three have even played for a championship.

Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best of the group, with three Super Bowl wins and two NFL Most Valuable Player trophies.

Los Angeles Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert could thrive in 2024 with a new head coach in Jim Harbaugh.

In the last decade, 32 quarterbacks have been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft — a number that coincidentally matches the exact number of NFL teams. What's not a coincidence is the continued pursuit of franchise quarterbacks through the draft.

Although not all 32 teams have picked a quarterback in the first round in the last decade, that number is closer than you might think. In all, 26 teams have selected a QB in the first round since 2014, with four teams having done it twice and one team, the Chicago Bears, getting ready to do it for a third time with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and USC quarterback Caleb Williams waiting in the wings.

The sad truth is that taking a quarterback in the first round is mostly a losing proposition. Of those 32 quarterbacks, only one has won a Super Bowl win, and only three have even made it to the Super Bowl. Only 13 are still with the teams that drafted them.

Those pesky facts won’t stop teams from continuing to roll the dice, because getting it right just once can change a franchise’s fortunes forever.

Here’s a look at the 10 best quarterbacks selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in the last decade.

1 Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (2017, No. 10 Overall, Texas Tech)

Stats: 96 Games (74-22), 28,424 yards, 219 touchdowns, 63 INT, 105.3 passer rating

Seven of the last 10 Super Bowls have been won by the same two quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes (three) and Tom Brady (four). Since Mahomes took over as the starter for the Kansas City Chiefs in his second season, he’s led his team to the AFC Championship Game six consecutive years and made it to the Super Bowl four times.

He only lost to Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the 2020 season and won back-to-back Super Bowls the last two seasons. The Texas Tech product has also been named NFL Most Valuable Player twice, NFL All-Pro three times, and is a six-time Pro Bowler.

Mahomes: Super Bowl-Winning Seasons Season Yards TDs INTs Completion % 2019 4,031 26 5 65.9% 2022 5,250 41 12 67.1% 2023 4,183 27 14 67.9%

The 2017 NFL Draft could truly end up being the football equivalent of the 1984 NBA Draft.

Looking back, everyone understands why the Houston Rockets took Hakeem Olajuwon at No. 1 overall, which seems equivalent to the Cleveland Browns picking defensive end Myles Garrett at No. 1 overall in 2017. Two great players who proved their worth over the years.

What’s inexcusable are the No. 2 overall picks in the two drafts. The Portland Trail Blazers picked center Sam Bowie in 1984 and the Chicago Bears selected quarterback Mitch Trubisky in 2017… with Michael Jordan and Mahomes sitting right there. Brutal.

2 Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (2018, No. 7 Overall, Wyoming)

Stats: 93 Games (63-60), 22,703 yards, 167 touchdowns, 78 INT, 92.2 passer rating

Josh Allen gets a slight edge here because of his consistency. Every year it seems like he gets the Buffalo Bills as close to making it to the Super Bowl as humanly possible, before seemingly always running into Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Josh Allen 2023 Stats Stat Josh Allen Games 17 Cmp/Att 385/579 Cmp % 66.5% Pass Yards 4,306 Pass TD 29 Interceptions 18 Rating 92.2 Rush Att 111 Rush Yards 524 Rush TD 15

Allen’s well-documented problems with turnovers seemed to reveal themselves early in the season, and he threw for a career-high 18 interceptions in 2023. While Allen usually figures it out by the end of the season, it’s still concerning but also a result of his unique style of play — a style any coach would be a fool to try and change.

Allen has led the Bills to the AFC East division title and the playoffs each of the last four seasons, but we can't shake the feeling he's entered a pantheon of pro athletes who could never get over the hump and win a championship.

Somewhat reminiscent of another Bills quarterback from what seems like a long-forgotten dream, Jim Kelly.

3 Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (2018, No. 32 Overall, Louisville)

Stats: 77 Games (58-19), 15,887 yards, 125 passing TDs, 45 INT, 5,258 rushing yards, 29 rushing TDs

Lamar Jackson’s second NFL MVP season in 2023 still didn’t have the desired result as the Baltimore Ravens once again fell short in the playoffs, this time falling at home to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Lamar Jackson 2023 Stats Stat Lamar Jackson Games 16 Cmp/Att 307/457 Cmp% 67.2 Pass Yards 3,678 Pass TD 24 Interceptions 7 Rating 102.7 Rush Att 148 Rush Yards 821 Rush TD 5

Still, Jackson delivered big after signing a five-year, $262 million contract with $185 million guaranteed before the season.

At 27 years old, he’s the second-youngest player in NFL history to win two MVP awards, behind only Jim Brown. Jackson is turning the argument about who is the greatest running quarterback of all time into a two-man race between himself and Michael Vick.

4 Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (2020, No. 1 Overall, LSU)

Stats: 52 Games, (29-22-1), 14,083 passing yards, 97 touchdowns, 37 INT, 98.6 passer rating

One year ago, Joe Burrow probably would have been at No. 2 on this list behind Mahomes, but an injury-plagued season to forget drops him a little bit, but not too far down the list.

The Cincinnati Bengals made Burrow the highest-paid player in NFL history with a five-year, $275 million contract that pays him an average of $55 million per year before the 2023 season. Instead of paying immediate dividends on the investment, Burrow struggled with a calf injury to start the season and right when it seemed like he was getting right, a season-ending wrist injury kept him out for the last seven games.

Joe Burrow 2023 Stats Stat Joe Burrow Games 10 Cmp/Att 244/365 Cmp% 66.8% Pass Yards 2,309 Pass TD 15 Interceptions 6 Rating 91.0 Rush Att 31 Rush Yards 88 Rush TD 0

We should get a healthy Burrow in 2024, and the fact he’s the only quarterback in the NFL who has shown any ability to take down Mahomes means he’s still a force to be reckoned with.

5 C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (2023, No. 2 Overall, Ohio State)

Stats: 15 Games, (9-6), 4,108 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, 5 INT, 100.8 passer rating

The singular breakout star of the 2023 NFL season was Houston Texans' rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. After becoming the highest-drafted quarterback in Ohio State history, Stroud led a turnaround in Houston from 3-13 in 2022 to 10-7 and the AFC South division title and an AFC Wild Card win in 2023.

C.J. Stroud 2023 Stats Stat C.J. Stroud Games 15 Cmp/Att 319/499 Cmp% 63.9% Pass Yards 4,108 Pass TD 23 Interceptions 5 Rating 100.8 Rush Att 39 Rush Yards 167 Rush TD 3

Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions and was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, but that probably doesn’t put how great his first year was in context, although this next fact might.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: As a rookie, C.J. Stroud became just the third player in NFL history to lead the league in passing yards per game (273.9) and touchdown-to-interception ratio (4.6) in the same season. The other two? Tom Brady in 2007 and Joe Montana in 1989.

6 Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (2016, No. 1 Overall, California)

Stats: 117 Games (66-50-1), 30,429 passing yards, 185 touchdowns, 82 INT, 93.6 passer rating

It seemed like Jared Goff was going to do the impossible/unthinkable when he and the Detroit Lions went into halftime with a 24-7 lead over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

San Francisco responded by scoring 27 unanswered points to win the game, but that shouldn’t take away from the fact that the Lions and Goff are now legitimate contenders in a wide-open NFC.

We probably shouldn't be surprised at Goff’s success with the Lions after he helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to an NFC championship in 2018.

7 Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (2020, No. 6 Overall, Oregon)

Stats: 62 Games (30-32), 17,223 passing yards, 114 touchdowns, 42 INT, 95.7 passer rating

If you’re down on Justin Herbert after 2023, please keep in mind that no quarterback in the league has been held back more by his head coach’s poor decision-making in recent years than Herbert, who has been the Los Angeles Chargers’ starter since the second game of his rookie year.

With Brandon Staley out the door, Herbert now gets a coach who can actually coach elite quarterbacks in Jim Harbaugh. Seeing what Harbaugh and Herbert can cook up together should make the Chargers can’t-miss viewing in 2024.

8 Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (2020, No. 26 Overall, Utah State)

Stats: 18 Games, (9-9), 4,765 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, 14 INT, 96.1 passer rating

So it turns out the Green Bay Packers have a pretty good formula for how to develop franchise quarterbacks.

After sitting behind four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers for his first three seasons, Love finally got the chance to start in 2023 after Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets. He rewarded the Packers by throwing for over 4,000 yards and 32 touchdowns on the way to winning the NFC North.

Love and the Packers went on the road in the playoffs to defeat the Dallas Cowboys before coming a hair’s breadth from beating the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round in a game that ended with a throw that has probably haunted Love (and Packers fans) throughout the offseason.

9 Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars (2021, No. 1 Overall, Clemson)

Stats: 50 Games (20-30), 11,770 yards, 58 touchdowns, 39 INT, 85.0 passer rating

Trevor Lawrence looks to be the last man standing from the wasteland of quarterbacks picked in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, as he is now the only one still with the team who drafted him in 2024. He’s also the only one who is set to get a big payday with a fifth-year extension.

Lawrence should probably be higher on this list, but took a few steps back in 2023 as the Jacksonville Jaguars fell apart down the stretch, losing five of their last six games. Lawrence struggled with injuries and his team missed the playoffs after making it to the AFC Divisional Round in 2022.

Lawrence can bounce back, but he’s going to have to cut down on turnovers; he threw 17 interceptions as a rookie in 2021, eight in 2022, then saw that number bump back up to 14 picks in 2023.

10 Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns (2018, No. 1 Overall, Oklahoma)

Stats: 86 Games (40-46), 20,332 yards, 130 touchdowns, 74 INT, 88.1 passer rating

One year ago, it seemed almost impossible that Baker Mayfield would end up on a list like this. Top 10 busts, however? Maybe.

Through sheer determination, Mayfield turned his career around in one season in Tampa Bay, leading the Buccaneers to the NFC South division title on a one-year contract. He was rewarded with a three-year contract worth up to $115 million.

The Browns cut bait on Mayfield in favor of Deshaun Watson two years ago, a decision that seems foolhardy now.

Watch out for the Bucs and Mayfield in 2024 with all of his key weapons back, including wide receiver Mike Evans.

