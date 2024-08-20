Highlights NBA legends like Dominique Wilkins faced challenges in winning MVP awards due to the dominant players of their eras.

Wilkins, Patrick Ewing, Dwyane Wade, Jerry West and others never won an MVP trophy despite stellar careers.

These players excelled in other areas, winning championships and accolades and still leaving a lasting impact on the NBA.

Many NBA legends ended their careers without winning a single MVP award.

Try bringing home the trophy while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is playing (he has the most MVP awards in NBA history with six). The best players of the 1990s had to go through Michael Jordan, who won five MVPs. Ditto for Bill Russell in the 1960s.

Due to these players dominating their eras, many great Hall of Fame players who played simultaneously could not win an MVP.

Despite not being able to win an MVP award, these players were still important to their teams and to the NBA as a whole. During their Hall of Fame careers, they took home other accolades, such as championships and All-Star appearances.

But these 10 players never won an MVP award during their careers.

10 Dominique Wilkins

Closest Finish – 2nd (1985-86)

Dominique Wilkins was the face of the Atlanta Hawks during the 1980s and 1990s.

He led the Hawks to multiple great seasons but failed to reach the NBA Finals. He was also never able to take home an MVP award despite finishing in the top five in voting three times during his Hall of Fame career.

Dominique Wilkins Career Stats Category Stat G 1,074 PPG 24.8 RPG 6.7 APG 2.5 SPG 1.3 FG% 46.1 3PT% 31.9

Wilkins was known for his dunking skills, leading to his nickname, "The Human Highlight Film." He was also an elite scorer, averaging 24.8 points per game over his 15-year career.

1985-86 MVP Race Player PPG RPG APG SPG FG% MVP Finish Larry Bird 25.8 9.8 6.8 2.0 49.6 1st Dominique Wilkins 30.3 7.9 2.6 1.8 46.3 2nd

Wilkins finished in the top five in MVP voting three times during his career. He finished second in 1985-86 and fifth in 1986-87 and 1992-93.

His closest finish was second in 1985-86 to Larry Bird . Wilkins finished the season averaging 30.3 points per game, which led the NBA.

Despite winning the scoring title, he could not beat out Bird for MVP. For Bird, it was his third consecutive MVP award.

Despite never winning an MVP, Wilkins still finished his career with multiple accolades. He was a nine-time All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection. He was also named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

9 Rick Barry

Closest Finish – 4th (1974-75 and 1975-76)

Rick Barry finished his career as one of the best players in Golden State Warriors history. During his Hall of Fame career, Barry was never able to win an MVP award despite finishing in the top five in voting three times.

Rick Barry Career Stats Category Stat G 794 PPG 23.2 RPG 6.5 APG 5.1 SPG 2.0 FG% 44.9

Barry finished his 10-year career averaging 23.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. He played in the ABA for four seasons during the prime of his career, which cost him multiple chances to capture an MVP award in the NBA.

1974-75 MVP Race Player PPG RPG APG SPG FG% MVP Finish Bob McAdoo 34.5 14.1 2.2 1.1 51.2 1st Dave Cowens 20.4 14.7 4.6 1.3 47.5 2nd Elvin Hayes 23.0 12.2 2.5 1.9 44.3 3rd Rick Barry 30.6 5.7 6.2 2.9 46.4 4th

His best opportunities came in 1974-75 and 1975-76, when he finished fourth in voting behind Bob McAdoo in both seasons.

In 1974-75, he averaged 30.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.2 assists. Despite those numbers, McAdoo's scoring title with 34.5 points per game led him to the MVP award.

Despite never winning an MVP, Barry still carved out a historic career.

He was an eight-time All-Star, six-time All-NBA selection and the 1965-66 Rookie of the Year. He also led the Warriors to their first championship after moving from Philadelphia in 1974-75, taking home the Finals MVP trophy.

In 1987, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

8 John Havlicek

Closest Finish – 4th (1971-72)

John Havlicek helped lead the Boston Celtics to eight championships alongside Bill Russell during his 16-year career.

Despite being one of the greatest point guards of all time and one of the best players of his generation, however, he failed to win an MVP award.

This is mainly due to Russell winning five MVPs during the same era.

John Havlicek Career Stats Category Stat G 1,270 PPG 20.8 RPG 6.3 APG 4.8 SPG 1.2 FG% 43.9

Havlicek averaged 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists during his NBA career. He was an important part of Boston's dominance in the 1960s and 1970s when they won eight championships.

1971-72 MVP Race Player PPG RPG APG FG% MVP Finish Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 34.8 16.6 4.6 57.4 1st Jerry West 25.8 4.2 9.7 47.7 2nd Wilt Chamberlain 14.8 19.2 4.0 64.9 3rd John Havlicek 27.5 8.2 7.5 45.8 4th

Havlicek finished in the top five in MVP voting twice during his career. He finished fourth in 1971-72 and fifth in 1972-73.

In 1971-72, he lost out to Abdul-Jabbar, who averaged 34.8 points and 16.6 rebounds en route to his second career MVP award. Havlicek made a case for himself, averaging 27.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists, but finished fourth in voting behind Abdul-Jabbar, Jerry West and Wilt Chamberlain.

Despite never winning an MVP, Havlicek carved out a historic NBA career.

He won eight championships and was named Finals MVP in 1973-74. He was also a 13-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA and eight-time All-Defensive selection.

He was named to the NBA's 35th, 50th and 75th Anniversary teams and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1984.

7 Scottie Pippen

Closest Finish – 3rd (1993-94)

Like Havlicek before him, Scottie Pippen was known as a winner during his 17 years in the NBA.

During that span, he and Jordan led the Chicago Bulls to six championships in eight seasons during the 1990s. Because Jordan gained most of the spotlight, he won five MVPs, leaving Pippen without one during his Hall of Fame career.

Scottie Pippen Career Stats Category Stat G 1,178 PPG 16.1 RPG 6.4 APG 5.2 SPG 2.0 FG% 47.3 3PT% 32.6

Pippen played 17 years in the NBA, most notably with the Bulls. Over his career, he averaged 16.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He was a talented scorer and one of the league's best defenders.

1993-94 MVP Race Player PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% MVP Finish Hakeem Olajuwon 27.3 11.9 3.6 1.6 3.7 52.8 1st David Robinson 29.8 10.7 4.8 1.7 3.3 50.7 2nd Scottie Pippen 22.0 8.7 5.6 2.9 0.8 49.1 3rd

Over his career, Pippen finished in the top five in MVP voting twice. He finished third in 1993-94 and fifth in 1995-96.

In 1993-94, Pippen had his best shot at winning MVP.

With Jordan retired, Pippen took over as the leader of the Bulls. Despite averaging 22.0 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists, it was not enough for voters to give him the award, instead rewarding Hakeem Olajuwon with his first and only MVP award.

Despite Pippen never winning MVP, he had a historic career. He finished as a six-time champion, seven-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection and 10-time All-Defensive selection.

He was named to the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary teams and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2010.

6 Patrick Ewing

Closest Finish – 4th (1988-89, 1992-93 and 1994-95)

Patrick Ewing is among the best players to never win an NBA championship or MVP award.

He played 17 years in the league, becoming one of his era's best and most dominant big men. However, he could not win an MVP or a championship due to Jordan and the Bulls' dominance in the 1990s.

Patrick Ewing Career Stats Category Stat G 1,183 PPG 21.0 RPG 9.8 APG 1.9 SPG 1.0 BPG 2.4 FG% 50.4

Over his career, Ewing averaged 21.0 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game, mainly with the New York Knicks . His skills at both ends of the court allowed Ewing to dominate in the paint, becoming one of the best big men during the 1980s and 1990s.

1992-93 MVP Race Player PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% MVP Finish Charles Barkley 25.6 12.2 5.1 1.6 1.0 52.0 1st Hakeem Olajuwon 26.1 13.0 3.5 1.8 4.2 52.9 2nd Michael Jordan 32.6 6.7 5.5 2.8 0.8 49.5 3rd Patrick Ewing 24.2 12.1 1.9 0.9 2.0 50.3 4th

Ewing finished in the top five in MVP voting six times during his Hall of Fame career. He finished fourth in 1988-89, 1992-93 and 1994-95. He also finished fifth in 1989-90, 1991-92 and 1993-94.

In the three seasons Ewing finished fourth in the voting, he lost out to Magic Johnson, Charles Barkley and David Robinson. His best opportunity came in 1992-93 when he finished the season averaging 24.2 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.

Despite these numbers, Ewing still finished fourth behind Barkley, who was awarded his only MVP.

Ewing finished his career as an 11-time All-Star, seven-time All-NBA selection and three-time All-Defensive selection. He was the Rookie of the Year in 1985-86 and was named to the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary teams.

In 2008, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

5 Dwyane Wade

Closest Finish – 3rd (2008-09)

While Dwyane Wade put together a historic career, one thing eluded him: an MVP award.

Wade played most of his career with the Miami Heat , helping bring Miami three championships, including their first in franchise history in 2005-06.

Dwyane Wade Career Stats Category Stat G 1,054 PPG 22.0 RPG 4.7 APG 5.4 SPG 1.5 FG% 48.0 3PT% 29.3

Over Wade's 17 seasons, he averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.

2008-09 MVP Race Player PPG RPG APG SPG BPG FG% 3PT% MVP Finish LeBron James 28.4 7.6 7.2 1.7 1.1 48.9 34.4 1st Kobe Bryant 26.8 5.2 4.9 1.5 0.5 46.7 35.1 2nd Dwyane Wade 30.2 5.0 7.5 2.2 1.3 49.1 31.7 3rd

Wade finished in the top five in MVP voting twice: third in 2008-09 and fifth in 2009-10.

During the 2008-09 season, he had his best opportunity to take home MVP. He finished the season averaging 30.2 points, which was the most in the NBA; 5.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.2 steals.

Despite winning the scoring title and putting together arguably the best season of his career, he fell short in the MVP voting behind future teammate LeBron James , who was rewarded with his first MVP.

Despite never winning MVP, Wade carved out a historic career.

He finished as a 13-time All-Star, eight-time All-NBA selection and three-time All-Defensive selection. He is also a three-time champion and the 2005–06 Finals MVP.

He was named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary team and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023.

4 Isiah Thomas

Closest Finish – 5th (1983-84)

As one of the best point guards in NBA history, Isiah Thomas helped lead the Detroit Pistons to two championships in the late 1980s. As the leader of the Bad Boy Pistons, Thomas carved out a Hall of Fame career but failed to win an MVP award.

Isiah Thomas Career Stats Category Stat G 979 PPG 19.2 RPG 3.6 APG 9.3 SPG 1.9 FG% 45.2 3PT% 29.0

Thomas played 13 seasons in the NBA, all with the Pistons. Over that span, he averaged 19.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

1983-84 MVP Race Player PPG RPG APG SPG FG% MVP Finish Larry Bird 24.2 10.1 6.6 1.8 49.2 1st Bernard King 26.3 5.1 2.1 1.0 57.2 2nd Magic Johnson 17.6 7.3 13.1 2.2 56.5 3rd Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 21.5 7.3 2.6 0.7 57.8 4th Isiah Thomas 21.3 4.0 11.1 2.5 46.2 5th

Despite being one of the best point guards of all time and his era, Thomas surprisingly finished in the top five in MVP voting just once, in 1983-84, when he finished fifth.

During that season, Thomas averaged 21.3 points, 11.1 assists and 2.5 steals but finished fifth behind Bird, who took home his first MVP award.

Even though Thomas never won MVP, he carved out a historic career. He was a 12-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection. He was also a two-time champion with the Pistons.

In 1989-90, he was awarded the Finals MVP award.

Thomas was also named to the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary teams and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000.

3 John Stockton

Closest Finish – 7th (1988-89)

John Stockton is arguably the greatest point guard in NBA history.

He played 19 years in the NBA, all with the Utah Jazz . By the time his career was over, he was and still is the all-time leader in assists and steals, but he failed to win an MVP award.

John Stockton Career Stats Category Stat G 1,504 PPG 13.1 RPG 2.7 APG 10.5 SPG 2.2 FG% 51.5 3PT% 38.4

Over his 19 seasons in the NBA, Stockton averaged 13.1 points, 10.5 assists and 2.2 steals. He was also a nine-time assist champion and two-time steals champion.

1988-89 MVP Race Player PPG RPG APG SPG FG% 3PT% MVP Finish Magic Johnson 22.5 7.9 12.8 1.8 50.9 31.4 1st John Stockton 17.1 3.0 13.6 3.2 53.8 24.2 7th

Despite his historic career, Stockton never finished in the top five in MVP voting. His best finish came in 1988-89, where he finished seventh to Magic.

Stockton did help Karl Malone win two MVP awards during his career, as the pair became one of the best duos in NBA history.

Even though Stockton never won an MVP, his career was still one of the best by any point guard in the history of the NBA.

He finished his career as a 10-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA selection and five-time All-Defensive selection. He was also named to the NBA's 50th and 75th Anniversary teams and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2009.

2 Elgin Baylor

Closest Finish – 2nd (1962-63)

Elgin Baylor spent 14 seasons in the NBA, all with the L.A. Lakers . Over his career, he became one of the best players and scorers the game has ever seen, but he failed to win either an MVP award or a championship.

Elgin Baylor Career Stats Category Stat G 846 PPG 27.4 RPG 13.5 APG 4.3 FG% 43.1

Baylor averaged 27.4 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists during his career. His 27.5 points-per-game average ranks fifth all-time.

1962-62 MVP Race Player PPG RPG APG FG% MVP Finish Bill Russell 16.8 23.6 4.5 43.2 1st Elgin Baylor 34.0 14.3 4.8 45.3 2nd

While Baylor never won an MVP, he did finish in the top five in MVP voting seven times during his career.

He finished second in 1962-63; third in 1958-59, 1960-61 and 1967-68; fourth in 1961-62; and fifth in 1959-60 and 1968-69.

His best opportunity to win the award came in 1962-63 when he finished second to Russell. Baylor averaged 34.0 points, 14.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists. Despite averaging more points and assists and shooting a higher percentage from the floor in two more games than Russell, Baylor could not beat him out in the voting.

Some NBA fans would argue that Baylor should have won the MVP that season, but the voters thought differently.

Despite never winning MVP, Baylor still put together a Hall of Fame career. He was an 11-time All-Star and 10-time All-NBA selection. He was also named the Rookie of the Year in 1958-59.

He was named to the NBA's 35th, 50th and 75th Anniversary teams and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.

1 Jerry West

Closest Finish – 2nd (1965-66, 1969-70, 1970-71 and 1971-72)

There is no doubt that Jerry West is the best player in NBA history to never be named MVP.

"The Logo" played 14 seasons, all with the Lakers. Over that time, he won one championship despite making nine finals appearances. He is also the only player in NBA history to win Finals MVP on the losing team, which he did in 1968-69.

Jerry West Career Stats Category Stat G 932 PPG 27.0 RPG 5.8 APG 6.7 FG% 47.4

West dominated the NBA during his 14 seasons in the league. He averaged 27.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists during that span.

1969-70 MVP Race Player PPG RPG APG FG% MVP Finish Willis Reed 21.7 13.9 2.0 50.7 1st Jerry West 31.2 4.6 7.5 49.7 2nd

West finished his Hall of Fame career in the top five in MVP voting eight times. That includes four second-place finishes, one third-place finish and three fifth-place finishes.

West's best opportunity to win the award came in 1969-70. During that season, West averaged 31.2 points—the most in the NBA—4.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game on 49.7 percent shooting.

Despite these numbers, he finished 41 votes shy of beating out Willis Reed for the award, even though an argument can be made that he deserved it more.

Despite failing to win an MVP, West still carved out one of the best careers in NBA history.

He led the Lakers to a championship in 1971-72 and was named the Finals MVP winner in 1968-69. He was a 14-time All-Star, 12-time All-NBA selection and five-time All-Defensive selection.

He was also named to the NBA's 35th, 50th and 75th Anniversary teams and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1980.

Even though these players were never able to win an MVP award, they still carved out spectacular careers. They were essential to both their team and the game of basketball as a whole.