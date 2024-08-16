Highlights Some former NBA players turned coaches, like Tom Heinsohn, found success as both player and coach.

Steve Kerr transformed the Golden State Warriors into a dynasty with four championships in 11 years.

Pat Riley's impressive coaching career saw him lead the Lakers and Heat to five championships.

Throughout the history of the NBA , there have been many former players who have become head coaches. Some have found success, but there have been many that have failed. This is mainly due to their lack of coaching experience.

Take the current NBA coaching landscape as an example. As the NBA enters the 2024-25 season, there are currently 11 head coaches who are former players. Some of those include Tyronn Lue , J.J. Redick and Jason Kidd.

While some former players have failed as head coaches, others have had tons of success. These coaches have exceeded expectations and have gone on to lead franchises to championships while having Hall of Fame careers.

Here are the top five former NBA players who became head coaches.

Honorable Mentions: Bill Russell, Jerry Sloan and Doc Rivers .

5 Tom Heinsohn

Hall of Fame coach and player who won 10 championships

Tom Heinsohn was overshadowed by Bill Russell during his playing career with the Boston Celtics , but he was still an important piece for them. He was drafted sixth overall by Boston in the 1956 NBA Draft and spent his entire nine-year career with them. In those nine years, he averaged 18.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game and helped them win eight championships, including seven straight from 1958-59 to 1964-65.

Tom Heinsohn Playing Career Stats G 654 PPG 18.6 RPG 8.8 FG% 40.5% Championships 8

During his playing career, Heinsohn was an eight-time champion, six-time All-Star and a four-time All-NBA selection. He was also named Rookie of the Year in 1956-57, beating out fellow Hall of Fame teammate Bill Russell.

After retiring in 1965, Heinsohn would rejoin the Celtics as their head coach in 1969. He coached Boston for nine seasons, winning 427 games over that span.

Tom Heinsohn Coaching Career Stats Team Regular Season Wins Regular Season Losses Playoff Wins Playoff Losses Championships Total 427 263 47 33 2

During his coaching career, Heinsohn would lead Boston to two championships, in 1973-74 and 1975-76. He was named Coach of the Year in 1972-73. During the 1977-78 season, the Celtics fired Heinsohn after starting the season 11-23. After being fired, he retired from coaching.

Heinsohn is one of just two players on this list who has been inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as both a coach and a player. He was inducted as a player in 1986 and as a coach in 2015. Even though he was overshadowed by many Celtics greats during his Hall of Fame career, there is no doubt that Heinsohn was both a successful player and coach during his historic NBA career.

4 Steve Kerr

Created a dynasty in the Bay Area

Steve Kerr was never the best player on any of the six teams that he played for, but he was still an important part of them. Kerr played 15 years in the NBA, most notably with the Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs . He also suited up for the Portland Trail Blazers , Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns during his career.

Steve Kerr Playing Career Stats G 910 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.2 APG 1.8 FG% 47.9% 3PT% 45.4% Championships 5

Kerr won five NBA titles during his playing career. He won three championships during his time with the Bulls from 1995-96 to 1997-98, where they three-peated thanks to the trio of Michael Jordan , Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman . He then went on to win two more championships with the Spurs, in 1998-99 and 2002-03, next to Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili .

Despite never being the best player on the team, Kerr was a key piece off of the bench, knocking down many clutch shots during his career. He still holds the record for the best three-point shooting percentage over a career at 45.4 percent. The 50th overall pick in the 1988 draft carved out a solid playing career over his 15 seasons in the NBA.

In 2014, Kerr was hired as the head coach of the Golden State Warriors . In his eleven years coaching them, Kerr has led the Warriors to 519 wins and four championships thanks to the trio of Stephen Curry , Klay Thompson and Draymond Green .

Steve Kerr Coaching Career Stats Team Regular Season Wins Regular Season Losses Playoff Wins Playoff Losses Championships Total 519 274 99 41 4

Kerr has turned himself into one of the most accomplished coaches in NBA history and was named one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history in 2021-22. In 2015-16, he won his only Coach of the Year award after the Warriors finished the regular season 73-9, the best in NBA history.

Kerr is a future Hall of Fame coach who has carved out an impressive coaching career. He was also a solid player who has a total of nine championships during his time in the NBA. He will look to add to that number over the next few seasons with a new-look Warriors team.

3 Pat Riley

Brought the Lakers back to the top of the NBA

Like Kerr, Pat Riley was never the best player on any of the three franchises he played for, but he still played a crucial role. He was drafted seventh overall by the San Diego Rockets, now the Houston Rockets , in the 1967 NBA Draft. He would spend his first three seasons in San Diego before being drafted by the Trail Blazers in the 1970 expansion draft. The Blazers would sell his rights to the L.A. Lakers , where his career would take off.

Pat Riley Playing Career Stats G 528 PPG 7.4 RPG 1.6 APG 1.7 FG% 41.4% Championships 1

Riley played six years with the Lakers, being a key piece off of the bench for them. He played an integral role in 1971-72, where the Lakers won 33 straight regular season games and finished off their season with a championship. This was the only championship Riley would win as a player. He would be traded to the Suns in 1975, where he would play just one season before retiring.

In 1981, Riley would become the head coach of the Lakers after spending two seasons as an assistant coach. In Los Angeles, Riley created the Showtime Lakers with Magic Johnson , Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy. Not only were the Lakers fun to watch, they also dominated the NBA during the 1980s. Riley led Los Angeles to four championships, including one in his first year as the head coach. In his last season with the Lakers in 1989-90, he was named Coach of the Year for the first time.

Pat Riley Coaching Career Stats Team Regular Season Wins Regular Season Losses Playoff Wins Playoff Losses Championships Los Angeles Lakers 533 194 102 47 4 New York Knicks 223 105 35 28 0 Miami Heat 454 395 34 36 1 Total 1,210 694 171 111 5

After the 1989-90 season, Riley resigned as coach of the Lakers and was hired by the New York Knicks . He would coach four seasons in New York, winning his second Coach of the Year award in 1992-93. Riley did not find as much success in New York as he did in Los Angeles, leading to him resigning in 1995.

The Knicks then traded him to the Miami Heat for a 1996 first round pick. Riley took over as Miami's head coach in 1995. He coached Miami for eleven seasons, winning his third and final Coach of the Year award in 1996-97. Behind a duo of Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal , Riley led the Heat to the franchise's first championship in 2005-06. This would be the last championship Riley won as a head coach.

Riley changed how the game of basketball was played. He created the Showtime Lakers, who dominated the NBA during the 1980s. He then found more success in Miami, finishing his career with five championships as a head coach and six overall. He was named to both the 10 and 15 greatest coaches in NBA history lists during the NBA's 50th and 75th anniversaries. Riley currently sits fifth all time in coaching wins with 1,210 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a coach in 2008.

2 Lenny Wilkens

A Hall of Fame player and coach

Credit: © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

There is no doubt that Lenny Wilkens is the best player to ever have success as a head coach. The sixth overall pick in the 1960 draft carved out a Hall of Fame playing career that lasted 15 seasons. Over his career, he played for four different franchises; the St. Louis Hawks, now the Atlanta Hawks , Seattle Supersonics, now the Oklahoma City Thunder , Cleveland Cavaliers and Trail Blazers.

Lenny Wilkens Playing Career Stats G 1,077 PPG 16.5 RPG 4.7 APG 6.7 FG% 43.2% Championships 0

Wilkens began his career in St. Louis after being taken sixth overall in the 1960 draft. He spent eight years with the Hawks before being traded to Seattle in 1968. He would spend four seasons with the Sonics before being traded to the Cavs in 1972. Wilkens played two seasons in Cleveland before ending his career with the Trail Blazers in 1974-75.

Wilkens finished his playing career as a nine-time All-Star and was named to both the 50 and 75 greatest players in NBA history lists during the NBA's 50th and 75th anniversaries. Wilkens was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1989.

In 1969, Wilkens was hired as the head coach of the SuperSonics, becoming a player/coach. He would continue to be a player/coach for the rest of his time in Seattle. When he arrived in Portland, the Blazers also allowed him to be a player/coach during his final season in the NBA.

Lenny Wilkens Coaching Career Stats Team Regular Season Wins Regular Season Losses Playoff Wins Playoff Losses Championships Seattle SuperSonics 478 402 37 32 1 Cleveland Cavaliers 316 258 18 23 0 Atlanta Hawks 310 232 17 30 0 Toronto Raptors 113 133 8 9 0 Portland Trail Blazers 75 89 0 0 0 New York Knicks 40 41 0 4 0 Total 1,332 1,155 80 98 1

In 1997, Wilkens would return to Seattle, becoming their head coach. He would spend the next eight seasons with the Sonics, winning 478 games and finally winning his first and only championship in 1978-79. Wilkens would go on to coach the Cavaliers, Hawks, Toronto Raptors and Knicks over his 32 years as a head coach, but failed to win another championship.

Over his historic coaching career, Wilkens was able to coach every team that he played for. He retired in 2005, ending his career with 1,332 wins, the third most of all time. In 1998, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame once again, this time as a head coach. The only reason that Wilkens is not first on this list is due to his lack of playoff success. He is the best player to ever have a successful coaching career, but the coach in the top spot is in a league of his own.

1 Phil Jackson

Has the most total championships with 13

There is no doubt that Phil Jackson deserves to be first on this list. Despite not being a Hall of Fame player, the 17th overall selection in the 1967 draft carved out a solid playing career to go with a historic coaching career.

Phil Jackson Playing Career Stats G 807 PPG 6.7 RPG 4.3 APG 1.1 FG% 45.3% Championships 2

Jackson began his playing career with the Knicks in 1967. He spent his first 10 seasons in New York, winning two championships in 1969-70 and 1972-73. During the 1969-70 season, Jackson missed the entire year due to a back injury, but the Knicks would still go on to win the NBA title. In 1978, Jackson was traded to the New Jersey Nets, now the Brooklyn Nets , where he would play two seasons before retiring in 1980.

Jackson's head coaching career began in 1989 with the Chicago Bulls after spending five seasons as an assistant coach for both the Nets and Bulls. Jackson turned Chicago's franchise around along with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman later on down the road.

Phil Jackson Coaching Career Stats Team Regular Season Wins Regular Season Losses Playoff Wins Playoff Losses Championships Chicago Bulls 545 193 111 41 6 Los Angeles Lakers 610 292 118 63 5 Total 1,155 485 229 104 11

Under Jackson, the Bulls would win six championships. Their first championship came in 1990-91, and they would win two more championships over the next two seasons. After Jordan retired after the 1992-93 season, the Bulls were still a good team, but were unable to make it back to the NBA Finals.

Jordan returned in 1995, leading the Bulls to three straight championships once again from 1995 to 1998. After their final championship in 1997-98, Chicago decided to blow things up, leading Jackson to resign as head coach. Jackson finished his coaching career in Chicago with 545 wins and six championships, but what may be more impressive was his 73.8% winning percentage during his time in Chicago.

He was then hired by the Lakers in 1999 and would spend the rest of his career with them before retiring in 2011. During his 11 seasons with the Lakers, Jackson won five more championships. Los Angeles won three straight from 1999 to 2002 behind the dynamic duo of Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant . The Lakers would win two more titles, in 2008-09 and 2009-10, behind Kobe and Pau Gasol.

Jackson finished his historic coaching career with 11 championships, which is the most by any coach in NBA history. Adding his two championships as a player to that total gave him 13 championships as a player, the most by anyone in NBA history.

Despite his eleven titles as a coach, Jackson was named Coach of the Year just once, in 1995-96. He was named to both the top 10 and 15 coaches in NBA history during the NBA's 50th and 75th anniversaries. To cap it all off, Jackson was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a coach in 2007.

While there may never be another player or coach to match Jackson's combined 13 championships, there are still many opportunities for other former players who have become coaches to make their way onto this list in the future.