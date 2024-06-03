Highlights The top players in the 2024 NBA Finals include Gafford, Lively, Horford, showcasing diverse skills and experience.

Lively is a rookie with key contributions, Horford is showing playoff mastery despite age, while Gafford excels defensively.

White's clutch play, Horford's versatility, Brown's consistency, and Irving's scoring threat will shape the series outcome.

The 2024 NBA Finals will not be lacking in supreme talent. Both the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics boast players at the top of their rosters who are among the best players in the world. Perhaps more interestingly, both the Mavericks and Celtics also have rosters full of dynamic role players who will make a difference in this series.

At any point during the Finals, the ten guys on the basketball court will represent an absurdly talented collective of NBA players. There's a reason these are the two teams still remaining.

While more than ten excellent NBA players are suiting up on June 6th for both teams, it is riveting to debate, who are the top ten, and in what order?

Here is a list of the top 10 players in the NBA Finals:

10 Daniel Gafford

Gafford became a key piece in Dallas after being traded from Washington

Daniel Gafford heading to Dallas via trade was a mutually beneficial moment for the Mavericks and Gafford, who otherwise may have spent years in Washington without anyone appreciating how good he is.

Gafford has shown that he is talented enough to be a bona fide starting big in the NBA, and he hasn't backed down in the slightest from the bright lights of the playoffs. Gafford will be a problematic presence for Celtics players attacking the rim in the NBA Finals, as he's averaged 1.8 blocks per game so far in the postseason.

9 Dereck Lively II

Lively broke onto the scene in his rookie season

It has been easy to forget during the playoffs that Dereck Lively II is only a rookie. What a draft pick by Dallas! Lively has provided an elite lob threat for Luka Dončić while also showcasing surprisingly astute passing ability out of the low post for a player that is only 20 years old.

Lively's terrifying head injury during the Western Conference Finals had the Mavericks holding their breath, since Lively has already become an essential ingredient towards Dallas bringing home a title. Luckily for the Mavericks and the basketball world, Lively has since returned to action and is poised to make a significant impact in the NBA Finals.

8 Al Horford

Horford is past his prime but is still productive

Some might argue that Al Horford has been eclipsed at this point by the much younger and more athletic Gafford and Lively, but on the contrary, Horford at his best is still a more impactful player than both. The good news for Boston is that Horford has been at his best during key moments of the 2024 playoffs.

Horford, who will be 38 years old entering the Finals, has already delivered two masterclass performances for the Celtics in these playoffs. The first of these came in Boston's closeout Game 5 of the second round versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, in which Horford dominated with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists and completely electrified TD Garden in the process. Then, in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Horford turned in a 23-point performance in which he hit a career-high seven three-pointers to go along with five rebounds and three blocks.

Career Playoff Wins ('24 NBA Finals Players) Rank Player Team Career Playoff Wins NBA Titles 1. Al Horford BOS 94 0 2. Jaylen Brown BOS 70 0 3. Jayson Tatum BOS 64 0 4. Kyrie Irving DAL 62 1 (CLE, '16) 5. Jrue Holiday BOS 49 1 (MIL, '21) 6. Derrick White BOS 39 0 7. Payton Pritchard BOS 33 0 8. Markieff Morris DAL 27 1 (LAL, '20) 9. Luka Dončić DAL 24 0 10. Derrick Jones Jr. DAL 23 0

Horford's ability to stretch the floor makes him a different player than Dallas's bigs. There is also the legacy factor to consider with Horford, who has said that he is "starving" to win his first ring. It is difficult to imagine that any player on the court in the NBA Finals will be competing with more heart and desperation than Horford.

7 Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis might be motivated by the crowd in Dallas

Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Kristaps Porzingis is a top-five talent in this series, but his health status places him lower on this list. Many feel that the Celtics' chances in the NBA Finals rest on the nature of Porzingis' right soleus injury, which Porzingis suffered on April 29th.

If Porzingis is fully healthy or close to it, he unlocks the Celtics in a special way that makes Boston the undisputed best team in the NBA. On the other hand, if Porzingis' calf presents serious mobility issues for the 7-foot-3 Latvian or worse, causes Porzingis to miss games in the Finals, Boston will face a size differential crisis in having to handle Lively and Gafford, both of whom play at a height above the rim that Al Horford cannot access.

6 Derrick White

White will have a tough defensive assignment

Derrick White might be the most unique player in the NBA Finals, as well as Boston's X-factor. Besides being the best shot-blocking guard in the entire league and one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, White's three-point shooting creates intense headaches for defenses already having to deal with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

White is shooting 40.6 percent from downtown during these playoffs, and he hit the series-clinching three in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals to send the Celtics to their second NBA Finals in three seasons.

White has the clutch gene, something to keep an eye on during the Finals. Exactly one calendar year prior to the aforementioned three-pointer that White hit over the Pacers to win the 2024 ECF, White saved Boston from elimination with a game-winning tip-in as time expired in Game 6 of the 2023 ECF versus the Miami Heat.

Though he is not as decorated by the media as Boston's other stars, Derrick White's clutch play has been an enormous part of the Celtics' playoff success.

5 Jrue Holiday

Holiday is looking for his second ring

Jrue Holiday recently expressed that he is cherishing the opportunity to compete for his second ring, and it shows. Holiday has activated a completely new gear to his play during these playoffs, and he looked like Boston's second or third-best player during the Eastern Conference Finals.

As always, the conversation surrounding Holiday's greatness begins with his defense. Holiday can effectively guard four positions due to his nimble feet, ox-level strength, supreme effort, and off-the-charts basketball IQ.

The Celtics will need Holiday to put all of these attributes on full display as Boston looks to contain Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving during this series. Holiday will spend a massive amount of possessions guarding each player.

4 Jaylen Brown

Brown is an All-NBA level talent

Jaylen Brown has played so well of late, that he has an argument for being No. 3 on this list. During an Eastern Conference Finals in which he was named MVP, Brown averaged 29.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game on 51.7 percent from the field. Brown also hit an impossible, game-saving three from the corner in Game 1 of the series in a moment that will be talked about in Boston for years to come.

Something that is not talked about enough is Brown's postseason experience. At just 27, Brown is headed to his second NBA Finals and has appeared in no less than six Eastern Conference Finals over the last eight seasons. Brown has already accrued more playoff victories than four NBA franchises, and he is tied with a fifth (Brooklyn Nets) heading into the Finals.

The Achilles' heel of Brown's recent performances has been free throw shooting. Shockingly, Brown is shooting 63.0 percent from the line in the playoffs, an anomaly that the Celtics are praying does not become a relevant narrative in the waning moments of a Finals game.

3 Kyrie Irving

Irving is the perfect pairing with Luka Dončić

Kyrie Irving is an all-time talent capable of reaching a level of play that rises above any name on this list. At times during the Western Conference Finals, Irving activated "Vintage Kyrie" mode and looked like the best player on the floor. When Kyrie is cooking, there is nothing even elite NBA defenders can do except pray for a miss.

Kyrie Irving: 2024 Playoffs Category 1st Rd. (LAC) 2nd Rd. (OKC) WCF (MIN) Games played 6 6 5 PPG 26.5 15.7 27.0 FG 51.4% 44.0% 49.0% 3pt. 44.9% 42.3% 37.5% APG 4.7 6.2 4.6 TPG 2.3 2.7 2.4

Dallas will need Vintage Kyrie to rear his head as often as possible to keep pace with Boston in these Finals. The Celtics will likely make it their mission to continually bother Kyrie with its tag team of Second Team All-Defensive selections, Holiday and White. Irving's career versus the Celtics in the playoffs is favorable thus far. He is 12-6 against Boston (3-1 series record), averaging 23.9 points per game on 50.2 percent from the field, 43.8 percent from three, and 90.7 percent from the line.

2 Jayson Tatum

Tatum is one of the league's best players

Jayson Tatum is unquestionably the best two-way wing that the NBA has to offer. Tatum is coming off of a monstrous Eastern Conference Finals in which he averaged 30.3 points per game, 10.3 rebounds per game, and 6.3 assists per game, narrowly missing the Eastern Conference Finals MVP by one vote to teammate Jaylen Brown.

Tatum's rebounding and defense are under-discussed by pundits when it comes to Tatum's overall impact on winning. Boston will need its best player to continue to compete at an All-NBA level on both ends of the floor if it hopes to overcome a Mavericks team that has just survived the gauntlet of an epic Western Conference.

1 Luka Dončić

Dončić is making a case as the best player in the world

Luka Dončić is a living and breathing NBA superlative. Dončić has played like the ultimate alpha dog of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, he's already been labeled the best Maverick ever by Jason Kidd, and now, on the precipice of an NBA title, Dončić is legitimately challenging Nikola Jokić for the title of best basketball player on Earth.

It's not just Dončić's ridiculous numbers that make him so special (32.4 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game in the Western Conference Finals); it's Dončić's ability to continually rise to the competitive occasion. Seemingly whenever Dallas needs him to, Dončić summons his powers as the most talented player on the floor and completely refuses to lose. The two most recent examples of this phenomenon were the end of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, in which Dončić hit an iconic, cold-blooded dagger over Rudy Gobert, and the first quarter of Game 5, in which Dončić scored 20 points on a myriad of soul-crushing shots to end the Minnesota Timberwolves' season in a matter of minutes.

If Dončić is able to reach this level of play during the crucial moments of the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics are in serious trouble.