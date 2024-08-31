Key Takeaways Choosing Stephen Curry over Monta Ellis and acquiring Andrew Bogut helped shape the championship-winning Warriors.

The trade for Baron Davis transformed the Warriors from perennial losers to playoff contenders, marking the "We Believe" era.

Acquiring Andrew Wiggins and drafting Jonathan Kuminga were key moves that contributed to the Warriors' 2021 championship run.

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most successful franchises over the past decade, but that has not always been true.

Before their championship in 2014-15, Golden State had not won a championship in exactly 40 years. This was because the front office was on the wrong side of too many trades.

Despite their lack of trade success, the Warriors turned it around in the late 2000s and 2010s. They made multiple deals to put players around Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson , making their team a championship contender.

Since 2014, the Warriors have become a dynasty. They won four championships in eight seasons, including making the NBA Finals six times during that span. Without them making trades, though, their dynasty may never have existed.

Here are the top five trades in the history of the Golden State Warriors.

5 Andrew Bogut

The starting center for their first title run

In 2012, the Warriors were facing a tough decision. Three guards—Curry, Thompson and Monta Ellis — were competing for a starting spot.

Ellis had blossomed into one of the most explosive scoring guards in the NBA , and many fans were debating whether he or Curry was better.

The Warriors chose Curry after shockingly trading Ellis, who was just 26 years old, to the Milwaukee Bucks for Andrew Bogut and Stephen Jackson.

Andrew Bogut Trade – 2012 Warriors Received: Bucks Received: Andrew Bogut Monta Ellis Kwame Brown Stephen Jackson Ekpe Udoh

While this trade may fly under the radar, it was an important one in Warriors' history. If they had decided to move on from Curry, their dynasty of the 2010s and early 2020s likely would not have happened.

Instead, they chose to move on from Ellis, freeing up playing time for both Curry and Thompson, who combined to form one of the best backcourt duos in the history of the NBA.

Adding Bogut was also important. Despite his injury history, Bogut became the starting center for Golden State, giving the roster another big body up front next to Draymond Green .

The Warriors made a championship run in 2014-15 by adding him, their first title since 1974-75.

Andrew Bogut Warriors Stats Category Stat G 247 PPG 6.1 RPG 8.1 APG 2.2 BPG 1.7 FG% 57.9

Although Bogut was never an All-Star with the Warriors or ever in his career, he was still an essential part of the dynasty's first title. He was a great defender, which showed in 2014-15 when he was selected to the All-Defensive team.

Bogut spent four seasons in Golden State before the team traded him to the Dallas Mavericks in 2016. He returned to the Bay Area in 2018 and retired with the Warriors after the 2018-19 season.

4 Baron Davis

Leader of the "We Believe" Warriors

In 2005, the Warriors made a deal for Baron Davis. Davis was coming off the best season of his career with the New Orleans Hornets, now the Charlotte Hornets .

In 2003-04, he averaged 22.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game. He finished 10th in MVP voting, which is the closest he would get to the award.

The Warriors were in a tough place in their franchise's history. They had not made the playoffs since 1994 or won a playoff series since 1991. This move would change that.

Baron Davis Trade – 2005 Warriors Received: Hornets Received: Baron Davis Speedy Claxton Dale Davis

In a mid-season deal during the 2004-05 season, the Warriors sent Speedy Claxton and Dale Davis to the Hornets in exchange for Davis. Davis would quickly become the Warriors' best player.

Golden State missed the playoffs in his first two years with the team, but after acquiring Al Harrington and Stephen Jackson from the Indiana Pacers before the 2006-07 season, the Warriors were ready to shock the NBA.

The Warriors finished last in their division and had the third-worst record in the Western Conference in 2005-06. After making the deal with the Pacers in the offseason, the new-look Warriors entered the 2006-07 season with one thing in mind: Make the playoffs.

They began the 2006-07 season with an average start but then made a drastic turnaround. They finished the season on a 16-5 run, capturing the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

This was their first playoff appearance since 1994.

In the first round, they met up with Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavericks. The Mavericks had the best record in the West and were a heavy favorite to advance past Golden State.

Instead, the Warriors shocked the NBA, eliminating Dallas in six games.

This began the "We Believe Warriors" and the franchise's first playoff series win since 1991. They also became just the third No. 8 seed to knock out a No. 1 seed in NBA history.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, their run would end in the next round after they were eliminated by the Utah Jazz . Despite this, Golden State had proven that it would be a franchise to watch out for in the future.

Baron Davis Warriors Stats Category Stat G 227 PPG 20.1 RPG 4.4 APG 8.1 SPG 2.0 FG% 41.8 3PT% 32.2

Davis spent just four seasons in Golden State, but he quickly became both a fan favorite and a Warriors legend. Despite his stellar career in the Bay, he was never named to an All-Star team despite finishing 15th in MVP voting in 2006-07.

But Warriors and NBA fans will always remember what he and the "We Believe Warriors" did.

3 Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga

Two key role players during a championship run in 2021-22

After agreeing to a deal with the Nets that sent Durant to Brooklyn in a sign-and-trade in 2019, the Warriors received a package centered around D'Angelo Russell . Russell never fit well with the Warriors because they had both Curry and Thompson in the backcourt.

In 2020, Golden State decided to move Russell, sending him to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and two picks.

The two picks included a first-round pick in 2021. That pick turned into the seventh pick in the draft, where they selected Jonathan Kuminga .

Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga Trade – 2020 Warriors Received: Nets Received: Andrew Wiggins D'Angelo Russell 2021 1st (Jonathan Kuminga) Omari Spellman 2021 2nd (Miles McBride) Jacob Evans

After losing Durant, the Warriors struggled, missing the playoffs in 2019-20 and 2020-21 due to multiple injuries to their star players. After making a deal for Wiggins and drafting Kuminga, they were again ready to compete for another title.

That is precisely what they did in 2021-22.

Golden State went on to defeat the Boston Celtics in six games. Wiggins was a massive part of their success. He was a great defender and reliable scorer that postseason, and he briefly turned his career around after landing in the Bay.

Kuminga also had a role in their success despite being in his rookie season.

Andrew Wiggins and Jonathan Kuminga Warriors Stats Stat Category Andrew Wiggins Jonathan Kuminga G 264 211 PPG 16.6 11.9 RPG 4.7 3.9 APG 2.2 1.7 FG% 46.7 52.4 3PT% 38.1 34.1

Wiggins made his first All-Star team in 2021-22 and went on to help the Warriors win the title. Kuminga, on the other hand, has become an important part of the franchise's future.

With Thompson now in Dallas and Curry and Green at the back end of their careers, Kuminga and the rest of the Warriors' young players look to continue what the big three started.

2 Andre Iguodala

An important part of the Warriors' dynasty

After losing in the Western Conference semifinals in 2012-13, the Warriors knew they were just a few moves away from being a championship contender.

That offseason, they were part of a three-team trade with the Denver Nuggets and Jazz that saw them receive Andre Iguodala from Denver.

Andre Iguodala Trade – 2013 Warriors Received: Nuggets Received: Jazz Received: Andre Iguodala Randy Foye Richard Jefferson Andris Biedrins Brandon Rush Cash (DEN) Kevin Murphy 2018 2nd (Thomas Welch) 2018 2nd (Svi Mykhailiuk) 2016 2nd (Tyrone Wallace) 2017 1st (Josh Hart) 2017 2nd (Alpha Kaba)

With the big three of Curry, Thompson and Green as the focal point, adding Iguodala turned the Warriors into a serious championship contender.

In his first year with the franchise, they lost in the first round of the playoffs. In 2014-15, though, Golden State would capture its first championship in 40 years after taking down LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers . Iguodala made a huge impact in the finals, taking home the Finals MVP.

Over the next four seasons, the Warriors reached the finals every year and won two more titles. Although Iguodala was getting older, he was still an important part of all four of their championship teams.

Andre Iguodala Warriors Stats Category Stat G 452 PPG 6.9 RPG 3.8 APG 3.4 SPG 1.1 FG% 48.0 3PT% 33.2

Iguodala spent eight seasons in Golden State, helping the franchise win four titles, including the 2014-15 Finals MVP. In 2013-14, he was named to the All-Defensive team.

Despite never being their best player or an All-Star, Iguodala was still an important part of the Warriors' success. He was a leader on and off the court, a reliable scorer, and a defender who helped lead them to four titles in eight years.

1 Draymond Green

A key part of the Warriors' big three

Undoubtedly, the best trade in Warriors history was when the franchise acquired a second-round pick from the Nets in 2011, which became Draymond Green.

Adding Green to a roster with Curry and Thompson allowed the three to grow into one of the best big threes of all time and built the Warriors into a dynasty.

Draymond Green Trade – 2011 Warriors Received: Nets Received: 2012 2nd (Draymond Green) Dan Gadzuric Troy Murphy Brandan Wright

In 2011, the Warriors sent Dan Gadzuric and Brandan Wright to the Nets for Troy Murphy and a second-round pick. While this trade looks nothing special, it became the greatest trade in franchise history.

The Warriors selected Green 35th overall in the 2012 draft, which changed the franchise's future.

Since that selection, Green has turned himself into one of the best second-round picks in NBA history and one of the league's top defenders. He was also a key part of building the Warriors' dynasty, which saw them reach the NBA Finals six times over eight seasons and win four championships.

Draymond Green Warriors Stats Category Stat G 813 PPG 8.7 RPG 7.0 APG 5.6 SPG 1.3 BPG 1.0 FG% 45.2 3PT% 31.9

Despite his on-court antics and technical foul problems, Green has carved out a great career. In his 12 years in Golden State, he has won four championships. He has also been a four-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection and eight-time All-Defense selection.

In 2016-17, Green won the Defensive Player of the Year Award.

While Green has become one of the most disliked players in the NBA, that can not diminish what he has done on the court.

He has been one of his era's best defenders and has proven to be a leader.

Who would have guessed that such an overlooked trade in 2011 would have such a lasting impact on both the history of the Warriors and also the NBA?