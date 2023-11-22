Highlights Week 10 of the NFL regular season was full of thrilling games and close finishes, providing plenty of anxiety for fans. Divisional standings and playoff hopes are becoming increasingly important as certain franchises feel the pressure.

The Sunday slate saw five, count 'em, five games ending on game-winning field goals with time expiring, which is an NFL record.

The Cardinals secured a win over the Falcons, leaving Atlanta in a frustrating position. Poor coaching and underperforming offenses have plagued the Falcons, and with divisional games remaining, fans can expect more ups and downs.

Week 10 of the 2023 NFL regular season was a historically bad day for the heart rates of die-hard NFL fans, but a legendary one for neutrals. With five games being decided by the leg of a kicker as time ran out, there was more than enough anxiety to go around.

Upsets, an incredible come-from-behind victory, and a straight-up shootout in Los Angeles, all culminated in arguably the best week of the regular season to date. As divisional standings and playoff hopes continue to become increasingly large factors every week, certain franchises are beginning to feel the squeeze more so than others.

Read more: Top 10 rushing seasons in NFL history, ranked by yards

5 Seattle Seahawks 29 Washington Commanders 26

Jason Myers 43-yard game-winning field goal

The Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders are two teams that are headed in two completely different directions at this point in the season. While the Seahawks are far from being a finished product, they have managed to maintain relevancy in their division while finding wins along the way.

Conversely, the Commanders find themselves firmly below their divisional rivals, the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the Commanders have shown that they aren't willing to simply roll over and give the season away just yet. Washington entered Lumen Field in Seattle with a chip on their shoulder. QB Sam Howell threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns and running back Brian Robinson Jr. totaled six receptions for 119 receiving yards and a touchdown.

After Seahawks QB Geno Smith completed a touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett to take a 26-19 lead with 3:47 remaining in the game, Washington fired back with a touchdown of their own. Howell completed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Dyami Brown, tying the game with less than a minute remaining in regulation. Ultimately, Seattle receiver D.K. Metcalf made two clutch receptions that set up Seahawks' kicker Jason Myers for the game-winning 43-yard field goal.

While the final result of the game may not have been surprising, not many expected Seattle to have to bite down on their mouthpiece in this one. The Commanders are beginning to show signs of life for the first time in a long time. It was a promising outing for the Washington faithful and a bit of a reality check for the Seahawks.

4 Arizona Cardinals 25 Atlanta Falcons 23

Matt Prater 23-yard game-winning field goal

Any time the Arizona Cardinals manage to win a football game in 2023, it's worth noting. While Cardinals fans were more than thrilled to get their second victory of the season with the return of franchise QB Kyler Murray, the Atlanta Falcons found themselves slipping further into the depths of mediocrity.

The less-than-stellar head coaching job of Arthur Smith, paired with a lack of identity at the QB position, has resulted in a frustrating start for what is otherwise a relatively talented Atlanta roster. While there has been an ongoing narrative surrounding the lack of usage that star rookie RB Bijan Robinson has seen recently, that wasn't the case here. Robinson turned 22 carries into 95 rushing yards and a touchdown, doing his best to help spark Atlanta's offense.

Despite his best efforts, Arizona maintained a 22-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Late in that final frame, Falcons QB Desmond Ridder finally broke through for his team on a nine-yard rushing touchdown with 2:33 remaining. In his first game back from an ACL injury, Murray would have to put on his cape and complete a successful two-minute drill.

He obliged, putting together an 11-play, 70-yard drive, including an immaculate 13-yard scramble and a huge 33-yard completion to tight end Trey McBride. In the end, it set Matt Prater up for a chip shot 23-yard field goal to win the game as time expired. While the Cardinals were never really considered to be in the hunt for a playoff spot, Atlanta certainly was. This loss to a previously one-win team doesn't bode well for them in the mediocre NFC South division race.

3 Detroit Lions 41 Los Angeles Chargers 38

Riley Patterson 41-yard game-winning field goal

The Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions delivered the highest-scoring game of Week 10, an instant 79-point Sunday classic. While the Chargers were looking to extend their playoff window, the Lions were hoping to maintain a firm grasp on the second overall spot in the NFC rankings. After it was clear that neither offense was going to back down, it simply became a matter of who would have the ball last.

Down 31-24 heading into the fourth quarter, the Chargers found themselves in desperation mode. After each team managed to find the end zone again, the Chargers took over with 7:30 remaining in the game. On the seventh play of the drive, QB Justin Herbert connected with Keenan Allen on a 38-yard touchdown pass to tie the game at 38 a piece. Unfortunately for them, the Lions would end up having the final possession of the game.

The Lions managed to chew away at the clock and Dan Campbell showed how ballsy he is by going for it from L.A.'s 26 with under two minutes left. He could have just kicked the field goal and given it back to the Chargers, but instead, Goff converted to rookie Sam LaPorta, and they ran the clock all the way down. In the end, Riley Patterson was able to boot a 41-yard field goal as time expired to keep the Lions just a game away from claiming the number one seed in the NFC. While the Chargers still have all the talent and time needed to make the playoffs, this was still a disheartening loss.

2 Cleveland Browns 33 Baltimore Ravens 31

Dustin Hopkins 40-yard game-winning field goal

If it wasn't for the sheer number of points that were scored in Los Angeles and the story unfolding in Houston, this face-off between two AFC North rivals would have easily been the best game of the week. Sporting a 24-17 lead at the end of the third quarter, the Baltimore Ravens appeared to be well on their way to sweeping the Cleveland Browns and tightening their grasp on the divisional title.

Once it became apparent that Deshaun Watson was less than one hundred percent after being banged up in the first half, it seemed as if we were headed for a repeat of the Week 4 stomping dished out by the Ravens. We now know that Watson sustained a left high-ankle sprain while also fracturing his right throwing shoulder in the first half of the game. While he has now been ruled to be done for the remainder of the season, Watson managed to give the Browns their best win of the season before bowing out.

After a Gus Edwards rushing touchdown (what's new) extended the Ravens lead to 31-17 to open the fourth quarter, it appeared the final frame would be nothing but a formality. However, Watson's heroic efforts resulted in a 10-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Moore, bringing the Browns back within seven points of the lead. After an errant pass from Ravens QB Lamar Jackson resulted in a 34-yard pick-six, the Browns found themselves back in the contest.

While Dustin Hopkins failed to make the extra point attempt, allowing the Ravens to hold the 31-30 lead, he would make up for it in due time. With neither team making much of their opportunities for the last eight minutes, the controversial signal-caller from Cleveland took the field for what would be his final drive of the season. Managing both the pain and the clock, Watson was able to set up his kicker for a shot at redemption.

Hopkins made good on his attempt this time and nailed the 40-yard game-winning field goal to pull off one of the most remarkable comebacks of the season. While Watson absolutely deserves his props for the tenacity that he displayed on Sunday, the real story here is the absolute misfortune that the Browns have had with injuries this season, with both Watson and star RB Nick Chubb suffering season-ending injuries.

1 Houston Texans 30 Cincinnati Bengals 27

Matt Ammendola 38-yard game-winning field goal

C.J. Stroud has been nothing short of captivating during his rise to NFL stardom. He's had one of the greatest starts to a career in NFL history. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals represented one of the first big tests for the new-look Houston Texans, and they passed it with flying colors. After yet another slow start to the season, Burrow and the Bengals found themselves in a hole. Sitting at the bottom of the AFC North divisional rankings and battling injuries, Cincinnati needed to defend its home turf.

Holding a slight 20-17 lead at the start of the fourth quarter, Houston extended it to 27-17 thanks to an eight-yard touchdown run from Stroud. Eventually, the Bengals were able to tie the game after scoring a touchdown and a field goal late in the fourth. With 1:33 remaining in the contest, Stroud would manifest the latest addition to his historic start.

After completing a 22-yard pass to WR Noah Brown, who finished with 172 receiving yards, the Texans had just enough time to send out their special teams unit, and Matt Ammendola nailed a 38-yard field goal to elevate the Texans to a 5-4 record and join the ranks of Week 10 kicking heroes.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

Read more: Top 10 international NFL franchise location candidates