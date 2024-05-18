Highlights Week 1 highlights include an AFC Championship rematch and Lamar Jackson seeking revenge.

Rams vs. Lions on Sunday Night will feature QBs Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford facing off against their former team.

Monday Night Football sees Aaron Rodgers return against the 49ers in a battle of redemption.

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season is less than four months away now and with the NFL Schedule release, it is time to rank all the week 1 matchups as they stand now. This will be the first season in NFL history to have games on Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday to open up the season, so fans are in store for a lot of excitement this year.

Week 1 is starting off with a ton of narratives, rivalries, and rematches that teams and fans alike will be looking forward to.

1 Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs

AFC Championship Game rematch to open the season

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The first game of the season on Thursday night will be a rematch of the 2023 AFC Championship game and the reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, will be looking for revenge against the 2023 Super Bowl Champions Kansas City Chiefs.

This game shows that the NFL really wanted to come out of the gate with an incredibly strong and exciting game this year. Baltimore Ravens vs Chiefs is always a great matchup to watch, and it further supports the budding rivalry between these two teams as they are always atop the AFC as of late.

It might seem lazy to say the first game of the season will be the best game of Week 1, but with two powerhouses to open up the season, it is hard to say any of the other games can outshine this one.

2 Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions

Primetime Sunday night game

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Another Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford face-off is set in stone as they each play against their former team. In 2023, Goff had the upper hand, defeating the Los Angeles Rams and Stafford in the NFC Wild Card game.

This looks like a great game on paper, especially with all the storylines, bad blood, and history between these two teams. It will be interesting to see who will come out ahead and who will start the season with a loss. The Rams and Detroit Lions look like playoff contenders entering the season and this game will go a long way to show which team became even stronger this offseason.

3 New York Jets vs San Francisco 49ers

Monday night primetime game for Aaron Rodgers' return

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

In the first Monday Night matchup of the season, Aaron Rodgers will be returning to the field for the first time with the New York Jets since his Achilles tear in Monday Night Football week 1 of the 2023 season, and he will be facing his childhood team, the San Francisco 49ers.

This game has a lot of potential as the Jets are a team that is in win-now mode considering Rodgers does not have many years left, and they will be looking to prove themselves after a disappointing season last year. The 49ers, on the other hand, still have a bad taste in their mouths from last year's Super Bowl loss and will have a chip on their shoulders entering the season.

4 Dallas Cowboys vs Cleveland Browns

NFC East champions enter the Dawg Pound

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

This game will be Tom Brady's debut as a broadcaster, which in itself makes it a great game to watch. Not to mention, both teams are coming off of successful seasons. Yes, they both fell short of the end goal, but the Dallas Cowboys have added some pieces, and they were the NFC East Champions, which is nothing to scoff at, while the Cleveland Browns, on the other hand, will have a lot of their key players returning from injury, such as Deshaun Watson and possibly Nick Chubb if he is ready by Week 1.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Browns had a huge advantage at home during the 2023 season with an 8-1 record compared to a 3-5 record on the road.

The Browns really dominated their competition at home in 2023, and they look to do the same with their first game of the season against Dallas. The Dawg Pound is alive and well and will try to cause as much mayhem as possible for the opposing team.

On the other side of the field, Dallas really needs to come out swinging this year as they have had high expectations for several seasons now, but keep falling short. The window of opportunity for each team to win a Super Bowl is only so big.

5 Green Bay Packers vs Philadelphia Eagles

First Brazil game only available on Peacock

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

This will be the first Friday game in Week 1 of the NFL season ever, and it will be the first game in Brazil as well. Both NFC teams are coming off of playoff appearances in 2023, but the Philadelphia Eagles really have a chip on their shoulder starting this season.

With an epic collapse at the end of their season, going 1-5 down the stretch to end with an 11-6 record, the Eagles and coach Nick Sirianni will need to prove they still have what it takes to compete.

The Green Bay Packers were the opposite of the Eagles last year as they made a strong push for the playoffs, winning three straight to end the regular season, and then in the playoffs they upset the Cowboys in Dallas during the NFC Wild Card game. Green Bay ended the season on a hot streak, which, hopefully, they can continue beginning the 2024 season.

6 Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts

C.J. Stroud vs Anthony Richardson

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Richardson will be returning to the field for the first time since week 5 of the 2023 season due to injury. Richardson and Stroud seem to be the quarterbacks of the future in the AFC South, so this matchup will be entertaining as fans will finally get a taste of what this rivalry will look like for the foreseeable future.

Fans received a small glimpse last season in week 2 before Richardson had to exit the game with a concussion, but for the season opener, Richardson and the Indianapolis Colts should be at full force along with Stroud and the Houston Texans.

7 Jacksonville Jaguars vs Miami Dolphins

Both teams had disappointing ends to their 2023 seasons

Credit: BILL INGRAM/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Miami Dolphins seemed like a powerhouse last season, but when it came to the playoffs, they got hammered by the future Super Bowl-winning Chiefs. The Jacksonville Jaguars' season ended a week earlier as they fell just short of reaching the playoffs with a loss to the Tennessee Titans in their final game.

Both teams are going into this year hoping for a different result and this game will come down to which team wants it more. The AFC East and AFC South are up for grabs for these teams and conference games like this will matter as the season progresses.

8 Arizona Cardinals vs Buffalo Bills

Two teams who are looking to prove themselves this season

Credit: Jamie Germano / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the departure of Stefon Diggs, the Buffalo Bills' offense will need to reinvent itself going into 2024. Their first-round pick, wide receiver Keon Coleman, will try to replace Diggs, but it is a huge role to fill for a rookie.

The Arizona Cardinals also drafted a wide receiver in the first round, selecting Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth-overall pick out of Ohio State. The league and fans are excited to see what Harrison Jr. can do considering the respect everyone has for his father, Marvin Harrison Sr., a Hall of Fame wide receiver for the Colts.

9 Tennessee Titans vs Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams' debut as a professional

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears' rookie quarterback Caleb Williams will have his NFL debut against the Titans the first week of the season.

It is incredibly difficult as a rookie quarterback to come in and succeed right off the bat, so it will be interesting to see how Williams will be able to handle the transition to the pros. The Titans will also have a rookie to lead their team, but the rookie will be at head coach instead of quarterback.

Even though this will be his first season as a head coach, Brian Callahan has already had a lengthy career in the NFL at just 39 years old, plus his father, Bill Callahan, will be joining him in Tennessee to continue his prolific career as an offensive line coach and support his son as he takes on his new role.

10 Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh's return to the pros

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders look to be a team that will struggle this season. The front office did not do enough in the offseason to improve the team greatly, so it looks like the Raiders will be at best middle of the pack this season with either Aidan O'Connell or Gardner Minshew at quarterback.

The Los Angeles Chargers have a new coach leading their team as Jim Harbaugh returns to professional football after his College Football Championship win with the Michigan Wolverines. There are much higher hopes for the Chargers with Harbaugh coming to town and fans are hoping he will be able to get the best out of Justin Herbert as well as improve the team enough so they can be in contention again.

This matchup in Week 1 will put both teams to the test and the loser of this game could foreshadow a tough season ahead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jim Harbaugh has a 44-19-1 record and .695 winning percentage in the NFL, which ranks fifth all-time among NFL head coaches. However, he has the fewest seasons in the NFL of the other coaches in the top 10 with only four under his belt so far.

11 Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons

Russell Wilson looks to reignite his career in Pittsburgh

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

This game is somewhat of an odd matchup to open the season as the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Atlanta Falcons for an interconference contest. The Steelers hope that Russell Wilson will return to his playing days of old in Seattle and the Falcons will most likely begin the season with Kirk Cousins under center.

This game is interesting just to see how Wilson will fit in the Steelers' system and if the Falcons will integrate their first-round pick, Michael Penix Jr., in any capacity or if he will just be studying behind Cousins for the season. Both teams will look to have a better season this year and this game might be a sign as to how each team's season will proceed.

12 Washington Commanders vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Lots of new faces for both teams

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The NFC South was the worst division in football last year, with the Tampa Bayuccaneers pretty much winning the title by default. They did make a strong push in the playoffs, beating the Eagles, and they put up a good fight versus the Lions in the divisional round, but with the departure of Shaq Barrett and the team still unable to fill the void he left, the Buccaneers' defense looks to take a step down this season.

As they face the dual-threat rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, it will be interesting to see how much Barrett's exit will impact the defensive line.

Shaq Barrett's Stats in Tampa Bay (2019-2023) Stat Barrett Interceptions 3 Forced Fumbles 15 Fumble Recoveries 2 Sacks 45.0 Combined Tackles 249 Tackles for Loss 48 Quarterback Hits 90

The Washington Commanders have been in the NFC East basement for the past two seasons now and with new head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback Daniels, the team hopes that this season will be different. This game will be a test for them, but the Buccaneers are beatable, and it might just be Daniels' opportunity to shine.

13 New England Patriots vs Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow returns to the field

Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Burrow will be back on the field for the first time since week 11 of the 2023 NFL season due to a wrist injury. The Cincinnati Bengals were still able to keep their heads above water without their franchise quarterback, ending 2023 with a record of 9-8, falling just short of the playoffs.

The New England Patriots, on the other hand, are undergoing a complete upheaval as Bill Belichick will not be on the sidelines for the first time since 2000. Rookie head coach Jerod Mayo will have a tall task ahead of him with either rookie Drake Maye at quarterback or veteran Jacoby Brissett. The team ended last season with a record of 4-13, and it will be difficult for the team to make a huge jump this year.

This game should be the get-right game to ease Burrow back into playing, but the Bengals are experiencing a lot of turmoil with Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson requesting trades. A lot is still up in the air for the Bengals, so this might be more of a competitive game than first expected.

14 Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints

NFC South showdown

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers were hard to watch last season with a 2-15 record and the quarterback messiah the team had hoped for when they drafted Bryce Young seemed to be a huge miss based on his horrid play.

Young struggled against the division rival New Orleans Saints last year due to their strong secondary, so this looks to be a hard matchup for the Panthers to start the season with. The team has added pieces, but when a team has your number, it is hard to succeed against them. The Saints do not have a high-powered offense either, so this game looks to be a low scoring game.

15 Minnesota Vikings vs New York Giants

Daniel Jones gets another chance

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have not given up on Danny Dimes being their franchise quarterback. In the draft, they had the opportunity to draft the Minnesota Vikings' new quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, but decided to put their faith in Jones for at least one more season and draft wide receiver Malik Nabers instead.

Both teams are coming off of tough years, and it looks to be a battle between two mediocre teams in this Week 1 matchup. As it stands now, the Giants may have the upper hand due to the veteran presence at quarterback.

16 Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks

Ex-Russell Wilson teams face off

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

With Wilson now part of the AFC North and far from Denver and Seattle, this matchup of Wilson's old teams seems to be the least interesting game of the week. This interconference battle starring Geno Smith and possibly Bo Nix will definitely be a test for both teams coming off of tumultuous seasons.

The Seattle Seahawks have a rookie head coach in Mike Macdonald and Pete Carroll will not be on the sideline for the first time in 14 seasons, while the Denver Broncos caught a lot of heat with the Wilson experiment in Denver going south so quickly. Both teams are in tough divisions, so any wins they can muster will help, but will not guarantee a spot in the playoffs.

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference unless stated otherwise.