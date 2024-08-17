Highlights Not every helmet looks good, with some risks falling flat.

A lot of bad teams try new things that become symbolic of the organization's struggles.

Ugly and lazy logos tend to drag down the entire helmet.

What an NFL team wears is synonymous with its brand and era. It's important to look good, as it helps to draw in fans. Fresh designs are another aspect that helps an organization maintain support.

However, not everything hits the way that it should. Sometimes, teams trot out a concept that probably shouldn't have left the meeting room.

A bunch of new helmets are entering the fray in 2024. However, these helmets haven't seen action yet, so they won't be judged. For now, here are the 10 worst NFL helmets of all time.

1 Jacksonville Jaguars (2013-2017)

Possibly the worst redesign in sports history

Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the 2013 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars switched their logo, uniforms, and helmets. The two-tone hats that the team wore for five seasons will go down in infamy. They were an abomination.

For the first four years of its existence, the Jaguars were awful. Then, in 2017, Jacksonville came close to its first Super Bowl trip. Imagine millions of casual football fans tuning into the big game and seeing those abominations.

The arrival of "Sacksonville" in 2017 signaled to the team that it was time to become a serious contender. The organization would fall right back down in 2018, but they got rid of the helmets, assuming that future success would draw more eyeballs.

This lid was so awful that the team ditched them after five years, to a lot of applause. At least they tried something new during some down years.

2 Denver Broncos (1962-65)

An AFL abomination that was brought back briefly in the 90s

This helmet qualifies for the list because the Broncos brought it back for two games in 1994. Otherwise, this helmet must stay in the most-hidden annals of AFL history forever.

Denver decided to ditch the basic numbered helmets as a new and struggling team after a couple of years. They probably regretted the direction that they chose.

That logo is just terrifyingly ugly. The colors are something that the Denver Broncos can never mess up. Unfortunately, that design is unappealing in several unique ways.

In 1966, the Broncos added an outline to that logo, which made the helmet slightly more tolerable. By 1967, the organization ditched the design altogether, settling for a far less offensive blue helmet striped with white and orange. The best thing about this experiment is that it led to a classic helmet.

3 Washington Commanders (Current)

Effort Matters

Brett Davis - USA Today Sports

It's a "W" that's segmented. That's it. A rec team, high school, or even college could get away with something like that. A professional organization whose previous era was the Washington Football Team and featured old-school numbered helmets does not.

The colors are great together, but the centerpiece is so uninspiring. It's difficult to bash the helmet because there isn't much to talk about.

Washington decided to represent the nation's capital, commonly abbreviated to D.C., with a single letter. Somehow, this organization couldn't craft a creative logo out of the Commanders. These helmets deserve to be bashed until the team inevitably rebrands again under their new owner.

4 Tennessee Titans (1999-2017)

An ugly logo drags the helmet down

Stan Liu-USA TODAY Sports

White helmets will always have a place in football. They tend to make other colors pop, bringing out the best in any uniform. The Tennessee Titans are a rare exception, as their white helmet looked awful with their logo on it.

A lot of great football was played in those helmets. That doesn't change the fact that the "flaming thumbtack" is tough to look at and is just flat-out weird against white. Tennessee has so much potential for a great logo. Instead, their helmets are adorned by something that looks like a drunken tattoo idea.

Tennessee isn't getting help from their Houston Oilers heritage in this department, either. Those helmets are among the best ever. The Titans' current blue helmet is also ugly, but the white feels stranger. The older iteration gets the nod in this spot.

5 Houston Texans (Current Primary Helmet)

There's a reason they've unveiled so many alternates lately

Another team that could learn a thing or two from the Oilers, the Houston Texans helmet isn't just horrifically bad like some of the other lids on this list. They're boring, a tag that may be even worse. Houston's helmets don't invoke any emotional response, positive or negative, upon sight.

The logo isn't terrible, but it could easily be better. The colors are fine, but it's a scheme repeated countless times throughout sports history. That doesn't help a team that has only been around since 2002.

Houston's red alternates from 2022 and 2023 were much more interesting. Their new alternates slated for 2024 have memorable designs, for better or worse. The main helmets are a reminder that the Texans could look better every Sunday.

6 Los Angeles Rams (2016-2019)

The weird transition to LA

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

In 2016, the Los Angeles Rams wore helmets harkening back to the franchise's original days in California, specifically the 1964-72 teams. They had gray facemasks for the one-off game, a hideous look. Combined with the St. Louis version of the Ram's colors and uniforms, it was a gross look.

Between 2017 and 2019, they wore the white Rams horn helmets a lot more than once per year. They changed the facemask to white then, but it was still a rough, dull look that didn't work in the contemporary age. The Rams still had the problem of the helmets not meshing with the St. Louis Rams colors they were still wearing.

The various blues and golds throughout Rams history have often looked fine on helmets. Even the original run of blue and white, with thicker horn decals, worked because of the time and uniforms without gold in them. This short-lived revival was not a great idea.

7 Washington Commanders (2012 Throwback)

Some things need to stay in the past

This list was created with the limitations of the past in mind. Ideally, no team would make the list twice. However, Washington had a different name back then, so they've snuck back in on a technicality. Recreating helmets that were essentially molded leather doesn't work with plastic. The color is gross, and the effect of making it look textured is weird. This is a look that could fly in the 1930s. Bringing it to the 2010s was an awful idea.

8 New York Jets (1993 Alternate)

Too much green

The critiques for this helmet are very simple. Add more white to the look. They would do that in 1994, as these lids returned with two white stripes in the middle. Yet, the world had already seen the first failed attempt in 1993.

Unlike New York's primary logo at the time, which was all white and spelled out Jets, this throwback logo was green. That's why the team placed it on white helmets for a decade. Up against the green, it just meshed uncomfortably.

Fortunately for fans and eyeballs everywhere, this version of the helmet only saw that one game against the Bengals. Unfortunately for the Jets, that brief appearance was enough to make the wrong type of remembrance list.

9 Cincinnati Bengals (1969-1980)

Boring and a rip off

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Paul Brown coached a lot of great years with the Cleveland Browns, which is a major reason he's in the Hall of Fame. When he left, Brown became the owner of a new AFL team, the Cincinnati Bengals. Their helmets were basically the same as Cleveland's, sans two differences.

Cincinnati had no stripes down the middle, and they had Bengals slapped across the side. That's it. The franchise's original design was lazy, especially with the potential that the Bengals mascot has. In 1980, Cincinnati got bold and added numbers to the back of these helmets.

In 1981, someone applied themselves to a cool helmet, and the iconic stripes finally saw the field. It's a shame that a decade of laziness preceded one of the NFL's best designs. For a reason, Cincinnati's original helmets haven't been seen as a throwback option since 1994.

10 New York Giants (1975)

One year wonders

Through 100 seasons of New York Giants football, they've mostly had good-looking helmets. Toward the tail end of the "Wilderness Years," a blip was on the radar. It's commonly referred to as the "disco" logo.

Coinciding with a year in Shea Stadium, it's just a nauseating design after looking at it too long. Compared to what came before and after, it's good that this only lasted a year. The 1975 team went 5-9, which has tempered any nostalgia.

It's hard to mess up the Giants' logo, but those lines in the "NY" don't work. The team moved on quickly and hasn't touched this design since. New York's 100-year celebration won't bring them back in 2024.