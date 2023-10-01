Over in AEW, Tony Khan is steadily building his own wrestling empire in hopes of one day competing against the mighty powers of WWE. Showcasing an alternative wrestling product in the world of sports entertainment, his roster boasts a brilliant mix of veteran talent and young, up-and-comers alike.

Former WWE stars and massive names including the likes of Chris Jericho, Dean Ambrose, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, Samoa Joe and Christian have all made successful transitions from the wrestling giant to AEW, while moves have happened the other way too, including Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill.

With the always-changing and ever-exciting landscapes of professional wrestling constantly moving forward, and AEW needing a major signing now more than ever following the controversial departure of CM Punk, let's take a look at some of WWE's biggest superstars and the likelihood of them jumping ship to the competition, ranked least likely to most likely.

10 Roman Reigns

The odds of Roman Reigns leaving WWE to join AEW are basically slim to none. 'The Tribal Chief' is the franchise player and the undisputed face of WWE television right now and that doesn't look set to change. Even when Roman inevitably drops the Undisputed Championship, The Big Dog will likely still be a major main-event superstar for Vince McMahon's company for years to come.

Reigns has the backing of every important backstage official, is very over with the fans and is one of WWE's most marketable stars. Reigns looks set to be a WWE-lifer and will be the main focus at the massive WrestleMania XL Premium Live Event in 2024.

Verdict: 1% chance of joining AEW.

Real Name Leati Joseph Anoaʻi Ring Name Roman Reigns Date of Birth May 25, 1985 (age 38) Height 6ft 3" Weight 265lbs Trained By Afa Anoaʻi, Sika Anoaʻi, Dusty Rhodes & Steve Keirn Debut August 19, 2010 Titles Won 4x WWE Championship, 2x Universal Championship, 1x United States Championship, 1x Intercontinental Championship, 1x WWE Tag Team Championship & 2015 Royal Rumble match winner

9 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins, much like Reigns, looks to be a WWE-lifer, and will likely end his career still wrestling for the company. Unlike Roman however, Rollins has a lengthy history of success on the independent circuit before signing his WWE contract. Despite his storied history outside of the company, Rollins was quick to adapt to the WWE style and has continued to grow and evolve over the years he has been signed.

The 37-year-old multiple-time champion still has his best years ahead of him in WWE and will likely be in the main event scene for years to come. Sorry, Tony Khan, but there looks to be no chance of landing this independent superstar turned WWE megastar anytime soon.

Verdict: 5% chance of joining AEW.

8 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar finds himself at number eight. 'The Beast' is one of the biggest WWE Superstars of all time, but he has been no stranger to seeking work outside the company. Lesnar originally left WWE for Japan in 2004 and tried his hand at wrestling in the country and also became a top name in the UFC.

Lesnar would be a massive asset for AEW, but the company probably needs him for than he needs them. Brock has been loyal to WWE for many years now and has always been featured as a major name and a force to be reckoned with, not to mention being one of the company's highest-paid superstars, despite being on a part-time contract. Khan would have to dish out big numbers to get Lesnar to just negotiate, and even then, Brock would probably stick with WWE.

Verdict: 10% chance of joining AEW.

7 LA Knight

LA Knight has become one of WWE's most marketable names in 2023. His meteoric rise to superstardom is something that hasn't been seen in wrestling for a longest time. He's a hot commodity and his best days in WWE are yet to happen. Knight lands at number seven on the list simply because of his proven track record of success outside WWE.

Knight was a massive name in Impact Wrestling several years ago under the name of Eli Drake where he portrayed a version of the character we enjoy on TV today to rave reviews. While it doesn't look like the former NXT star will be going anywhere anytime soon amid talks of him signing a new long-term contract, if he was to leave WWE, he would be a guaranteed signee to AEW and easily become one of their biggest names.

It could still happen somewhere down the road. It wouldn't come as a massive shock to see Knight wind up in AEW at some point in the future, but not right now...

Verdict: 20% chance of joining AEW.

6 The Usos

The Usos are in the prime of their careers in WWE right now. Jimmy and Jey are fresh from the incredible Bloodline storyline that has dominated storylines for the longest time. Both are enjoying a position of prominence at the top of the card right now, but how long can that truly last? Once the Bloodline story is finally done and dusted for good, it remains to be seen what will come next for The Usos.

Will they remain towards the main event as singles stars, rejoin the tag-team division, or fade away? The Samoan wrestling dynasty is active in wrestling today outside WWE, and Tony Khan would be quick to snap up Jimmy and Jey to a contract. Jimmy Uso is also married to former WWE Superstar, Naomi, who currently performs under the name of Trinity for Impact Wrestling, who have a history of working with AEW.

Verdict: 25% chance of joining AEW.

Real Name Jonathan Solofa Fatu Jr Joshua Samuel Fatu Ring Name Jimmy Uso Jey Uso Date of Birth August 22, 1985 (age 38) August 22, 1985 (age 38) Height 6ft 3" 6ft 2" Weight 251lbs 242lbs Trained By Rikishi, Wild Samoan Training Center & Florida Championship Wrestling Rikishi, Wild Samoan Training Center & Florida Championship Wrestling Debut June 8, 2007 June 8, 2007 Titles Won 3x Raw Tag Team Championship & 5x SmackDown Tag Team Championship 3x Raw Tag Team Championship, 5x SmackDown Tag Team Championship & 2021 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner

5 Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is one of the founders of AEW. He left the company on good terms and by all accounts, remains friends with every key member of staff within the company. Rhodes has never had a bad word to say about AEW and is very proud of what they have accomplished. Rhodes left Tony Khan's company to return to WWE to fulfill his own personal goals and achievements.

Cody is one of the top babyfaces in WWE right now and is a sure-fire candidate to become Undisputed WWE Champion somewhere down the line. He has built his legacy across the entire world of professional wrestling over the years, and his rise to the top of WWE will be historic for the business and Cody himself. That being said, Rhodes lands at number five on the list, simply because while he doesn't look to be leaving WWE any time soon, he will likely find himself back in AEW at some point in the future when he has wrapped up his current run.

Verdict: 40% chance of returning to AEW.

4 Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio is still a major name in WWE and is enjoying what will likely turn out to be his final run as an active in-ring star for the company. Rey is a Hall of Famer and has achieved everything there is to achieve in the company. A legend in every sense of the word, Rey is not a homegrown WWE star. His first brush with success came as a Cruiserweight standout in the competition, WCW, back in the 1990s.

Rey has been in and out of WWE several times over the years and has had successful stints in companies across Japan and Mexico, as well as an awesome run in Lucha Underground a few years ago. Mysterio has never been afraid to seek work elsewhere and has an undeniable love for wrestling. There is definitely a possibility of Rey having a run with AEW once his WWE run is over to add another notch to his iconic career belt, and give the wrestling fans some dream matches at the same time.

Verdict: 45% chance of joining AEW.

3 Finn Balor

Finn Balor's time in WWE has been filled with plenty of ups and downs. He could easily be seen as one of the most underrated names on the entire roster. A true ring general and a master of wrestling, Balor has adapted his hard-hitting style of in-ring work and athleticism into the the company's style with ease. WWE looks unlikely to ever let Balor have a true run as a main-event superstar, which ultimately limits the lifespan of his run with the company.

Another highly underrated superstar, Dolph Ziggler, was recently released from WWE and also looks set to join AEW sooner rather than later. It would probably be a safe bet to assume that Balor, who performed all across the world as Prince Devitt before his WWE run, will land in AEW at some point in his career. Hopefully there, Tony Khan will let the Irishman perform at the level he is more than capable of doing. Finn is an absolute workhorse who is all about the business. That attitude is one that would allow him to flourish in AEW.

Verdict: 50% chance of joining AEW.

Real Name Fergal Devitt Ring Name Finn Balor Date of Birth July 25, 1981 (age 42) Height 5ft 11" Weight 190lbs Trained By Johnny Moss, New Japan Inoki Dojo & NWA UK Hammerlock Debut November 23, 2001 Titles Won 1x Universal Championship, 2x NXT Championship, 2x Intercontinental Championship, 1x United States Championship, 1x Raw Tag Team Championship & 1x SmackDown Tag Team Championship

2 Sheamus

Sheamus has been vocal about his displeasure with WWE's creative a number of times over the years. Most recently, 'The Celtic Warrior' revealed he was upset that Triple H didn't cash in on his momentum following a masterpiece of a match at Clash at the Castle 2022 against Gunther and book him better in the months that followed.

Sheamus has been a top name in WWE for a long time and revealed last year that he has no plans to retire any time soon. That being said, it was recently rumored that his contract is up in early 2024, and he has yet to ink a new deal to extend his stay with the company. Sheamus hasn't been featured as a main event star for several years, so a likely scenario could see the 45-year-old jump ship to AEW for one last major run at the top before he starts to wind down his career.

Verdict: 60% chance of joining AEW.

1 Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre returned to WWE in the summer of 2023 after a short absence, during which, his contract status was up in the air. While McIntyre was quick to enter a program with Gunther over the Intercontinental Championship, the Scotsman has still not signed a new deal with WWE, and his number in the company is scheduled to be up at the beginning of 2024.

Drew wrestled for WWE in the past, but didn't reach the top of his game until his 2014 release. McIntyre, as Drew Galloway, reinvented himself and became one of the biggest free agents in the world. He had an incredible run with Impact Wrestling before eventually returning to WWE in 2017 where he has remained ever since. If McIntyre doesn't sign a new deal with WWE in 2024, the 38-year-old is all but guaranteed to be a major name in Tony Khan's AEW in 2024.

Verdict: 75% chance of joining AEW.