Highlights Xabi Alonso's success at Bayer Leverkusen has put him on the radar of top clubs worldwide, with Bayern Munich and Liverpool looking to replace their outgoing managers with the Spanish coach.

Chelsea, Barcelona, and Real Madrid are also clubs who are reportedly keeping one eye on Alonso.

GIVEMESPORT have ranked all of Alonso's potential destinations this summer based on how attractive an opportunity it is for him, while also considering the state that the teams are in currently.

The last couple of years have seen Xabi Alonso really take the football industry by storm as a manager. The Spaniard, who gained a reputation for being a very impressive midfielder during his playing career, hung his boots up in 2017 and decided to move into management. It's a step many ex-players have taken over the years, but as we've seen from the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney, it's not as easy as it looks.

Alonso started off coaching Real Madrid's under-14 side before he moved on to Real Sociedad's B team, but it was his appointment at Bayer Leverkusen in 2022 that really took his career to another level. The Bundesliga side were struggling when he took charge, but he's transformed them into one of the best teams in Europe over the last 16 months. This season, they look destined to get their hands on the Bundesliga title, sitting eight points clear of Bayern Munich in second place and are just one game away from breaking the record for the longest unbeaten streak in German football.

Related Four clubs keeping tabs on Xabi Alonso amid Liverpool links Liverpool are not the only club keeping tabs on highly-rated coach Xabi Alonso as they look to appoint Jurgen Klopp's successor.

He's done a remarkable job at Leverkusen since joining the club, and that has been recognised by numerous clubs around the world. Some of the biggest teams in football have taken notice of Alonso's work and are interested in luring him away from the Black and Reds. With that being said, regardless of whether his club wins the league this season, he'll have a very big decision to make in the summer, so we've decided to rank the best possible options for the former midfielder heading into next season.

To help make this decision, we've taken numerous factors into consideration. We've judged the state of the clubs' current squads, the emotional attachment that Alonso may have to the teams already and their current performances this season. Without further ado, let's get started.

Xabi Alonso's managerial options in 2024/25 Rank Club Current manager 7. Manchester City Pep Guardiola 6. Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino 5. Barcelona Xavi 4. Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti 3. Bayern Munich Thomas 2. Bayer Leverkusen Xabi Alonso 1. Liverpool Jurgen Klopp

7 Manchester City

Take over from Pep Guardiola

One club surprisingly keeping an eye on Alonso is Manchester City. The Premier League champions have been managed by Pep Guardiola since 2016, and the former Barcelona man has done a sublime job in charge. He's undoubtedly become the side's greatest-ever manager and guided them to numerous league titles, a Champions League trophy and more.

It's hard to imagine they'll be looking to replace him soon, but as they are reportedly keeping tabs on Alonso, we've included it in our list here. It's not a likely scenario, but Guardiola's contract is set to expire next season and with Jurgen Klopp leaving Liverpool at the end of the current campaign, he might follow suit, so it's wise for City to have plans in place if that happens to be the case. Still, we can't see Pep leaving just yet, so it ranks last here.

6 Chelsea

Replace Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge

Following his incredible success at Leverkusen, Alonso has been linked to several different clubs, and one of those is Chelsea. The Blues, who only appointed Mauricio Pochettino last summer, are already reportedly prepared to move on from the former Tottenham Hotspur man and are interested in bringing in the Spaniard to replace him.

In terms of all of Alonso's realistic options this summer, this one is the worst. He'd be wise to avoid the Blues at all costs. The last few years have been a serious rollercoaster at Stamford Bridge, and the amount of upheaval going on within the club just makes it a really messy affair. They've blown a fortune on transfers, and still find themselves struggling to break into the top half of the table.

It's a project that would take some time and while there's no doubt Alonso would be more than capable of doing a solid job at Stamford Bridge, the Chelsea job has seen quality managers like Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and now Pochettino all struggle recently, so he'd be wise to avoid it for now.

5 Barcelona

Take over from the departing Xavi

Earlier this year, Xavi announced that he would be leaving his post as the Barcelona head coach in the summer, bringing an end to his reign in charge. The former midfielder is an icon at Camp Nou, and while he did steer them to a La Liga title last year, his time as manager has ultimately been underwhelming.

Considering his father used to play for Barcelona, there's a chance that Alonso would be interested in taking the job. There are clearly family ties there, and the Catalan giants are reportedly interested in bringing him in. With that being said, things have been tumultuous at the club for quite some time now, and with all the talk of financial issues, it's not a job that seems all too appealing.

Sure, there's a chance Alonso fancies a challenge, and boy would he have a challenge with Barcelona, but in terms of the options he might have on the table in the summer, it's far from the most sensible decision he could make.

4 Real Madrid

Return to the Bernabeu

With Real Madrid currently sitting top of La Liga, with a very talented team, it's hard to imagine the club want to move on from Carlo Ancelotti and upset the apple cart anytime soon, but recent reports have suggested that they are keeping an eye on Alonso.

Considering his ties to the club, the move makes a lot of sense. He spent several years playing for Los Blancos before he got his start in management with the club's under-14 side. With the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga all in the side, they've got a very impressive squad on paper for years to come. It's as good a situation as any manager could walk into right now, but with Ancelotti recently signing a contract extension that will keep him at the Bernabeu until 2026, it's not very likely in all honesty.

3 Bayern Munich

Jump to Leverkusen's Bundesliga rivals

Alonso's appointment at Leverkusen has blown the Bundesliga wide open. Prior to his arrival, Bayern Munich had won 10 straight league titles. They won one following his move last season, but now, with a full year under his belt, the former midfielder has his club running away with the league and throwing a real spanner in the works.

His side have blown Bayern away and are on the verge of breaking records in the process. It's no surprise that the biggest team in Germany have taken an interest in the figure leading Leverkusen to such impressive levels. Bayern has made a habit of poaching the best players from their direct rivals, so it's quite fitting that they're now interested in doing the same with Leverkusen's coach.

With it recently being reported that Bayern will be letting Tuchel go at the end of the season, there is going to be a job opening in the summer, and considering his ties as a former player, it stands to reason that Alonso may be interested in making the switch. With a squad filled with talented figures such as Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane, it would be relatively easy to steer them back in the right direction.

2 Bayer Leverkusen

Remain with his current side

There's a chance that, despite facing interest from numerous clubs, Alonso decides to stay with Leverkusen. Who could blame him? He's accomplishing some pretty incredible things with the club already, and if he can win a league title this year, there's a solid chance he could repeat that task next season too.

He's also got Leverkusen performing in other competitions too, and is yet to taste defeat at all during the 2023/24 season. It's a wild achievement and a testament to the level that he's got the club playing at right now. Considering he's only been at the club for 16 months, he might not be quite ready to jump ship just yet.

With a talented squad of players like Nathan Tella and Jeremie Frimpong, things are pretty good at Leverkusen right now, so it would make sense for Alonso to stick around a little longer. There are certainly worse options going forward.

1 Liverpool

Take over from Jurgen Klopp

Earlier this season, Jurgen Klopp announced he was leaving Liverpool when the campaign wrapped up, bringing an end to one of the club's greatest-ever managerial reigns. The German has become a legend at Anfield, guiding them to Premier League and Champions League glory.

It's going to be hard for anyone to replace him. Klopp has massive shoes to fill, but one man who could be a solid move is Alonso. The former midfielder became an icon at Liverpool during his time playing for the club between 2004 and 2009, and considering how impressive a job he's doing at Leverkusen, he feels like the perfect choice to come in.

Not only would the move offer a feel-good factor when the club will need it most, but he's already proven he can come into a league and usurp the powerhouses, as he has with Bayern. There's no reason he couldn't repeat that against Manchester City with the Reds. It's all largely hypotheticals at this point, but of all the possible options that might be on the table for Alonso in the summer, a return to Liverpool and taking over from Klopp would be the perfect scenario for both himself and the club.