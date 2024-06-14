Highlights Young Player of the Tournament can lead to elite club moves - like Renato Sanches to Bayern Munich.

Criteria for the award includes being 22 or younger, born after 1st January 2022.

Some notable players expected to compete for the award: Bellingham, Musiala, and Wirtz.

Tournament football always provides an excellent opportunity for young talented players to showcase their ability and potential on the world's stage. In the past, players such as Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo have had stellar debut campaigns at the European Championships at very young ages.

Being awarded the Young Player of the Tournament trophy can be a catalyst for a big-money move to an elite football club, as Renato Sanches found out after his stunning displays at Euro 2016 secured the Portuguese midfielder a move to the Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. All eyes will be on the tournament, providing a platform for players to show that age is just a number.

The criteria for the Young Player of the Tournament award is presented to the best player in the tournament who are up to 22 years old. For Euro 2024, the player has to have been born on or after 1st January 2002. The award was first given out in 2016, so this year's recipient will be only the third player to receive the award, behind the aforementioned Sanches and Spain's Pedri.

GIVEMESPORT takes a look at some of those expected to fight it out for claims to be the young player of the tournament, considering several factors that affect their particular ranking among their peers:

Ranking factors

Importance to their nation

Likelihood of progression in the competition

General form before the tournament

Euro 2024 Young Player of the Tournament Power Rankings # Player Nation Age 1 Jude Bellingham England 20 2 Jamal Musiala Germany 21 3 Florian Wirtz Germany 21 4 Lamine Yamal Spain 16 5 Eduardo Camavinga France 21 6 Warren Zaire-Emery France 18 7 Xavi Simons Netherlands 21 8 Joao Neves Portugal 19 9 Kobbie Mainoo England 19 10 Rasmus Hojlund Denmark 21

10 Rasmus Hojlund

Nation: Denmark

Age: 21

After a tricky debut campaign for Manchester United, Rasmus Hojlund still managed to show glimpses of genuine brilliance in the main striker role. Heading into the European Championship, the Great Dane will be hoping to be a more consistent threat for his nation this summer.

Judging by his previous record for Denmark (seven goals in 14 appearances), it would not be smart to bet against him, and solid performances from Hojlund could be the catalyst for Denmark to progress out of the group stages and go on a serious run in the competition.

Rasmus Hojlund's International Stats Games 14 Goals 7 Assists 1

9 Kobbie Mainoo

Nation: England

Age: 19

If you had told England fans at the tail end of 2023, that Kobbie Mainoo would be in line to start at the Euros only six months later, you would have been met with some bemused faces. It's easy to forget that Mainoo wasn't even supposed to be a regular at club level for Manchester United, never mind senior international level, at this point in his career.

However, the 19-year-old has wrestled his way into both Erik ten Hag and Gareth Southgate's plans in recent times and is almost certainly going to impress with England in Germany, having already received man of the match awards in an international friendly against Belgium, as well as in the FA Cup Final victory over Manchester City.

Kobbie Mainoo's International Stats Games 3 Goals 0 Assists 0

8 Joao Neves

Nation: Portugal

Age: 19

Joao Neves is hot property during this summer’s transfer window, and if he performs at his best during the Euro’s, his stock may rise even higher.

Despite being just 19 years old, the holding midfielder is a complete modern number six already, possessing the ability to win possession back for his team and then retain it too. He is an exceptional operator, with his importance highlighted by Portugal’s flat performance against Croatia in a pre-tournament friendly, as Neves was left on the bench.

Joao Neves' International Stats Games 7 Goals 0 Assists 0

7 Xavi Simons

Nation: Netherlands

Age: 21

With Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners recently becoming unavailable for the Netherlands at Euro 2024, the responsibility for a creative spark could fall on the shoulders of Xavi Simons.

Having generated 23 goal contributions for RB Leipzig in the 2023/24 season, it would seem that the youngster will certainly be up for the challenge.

If the Dutch are to go far in the competition, Simons will need to perform at his brilliant best and, with international quality sprinkled around the squad, Simons will have the platform to thrive, that is for sure.

Xavi Simons' International Stats Games 14 Goals 1 Assists 0

6 Warren Zaire-Emery

Nation: France

Age: 18

At only 18 years of age, Warren Zaire-Emery has already had a glittering early career. The Paris Saint-Germain wonderkid has been a near ever-present for the last two years at club level and now looks likely to be a key player for Didier Deschamps and France.

With the departure of Kylian Mbappe from PSG, Zaire-Emery will be the starman in Paris for the upcoming season and if he can showcase his qualities for the national team, the Parisians may be welcoming him back as the recipient of the young player of the tournament trophy.

Warren Zaire-Emery's International Stats Games 3 Goals 1 Assists 0

5 Eduardo Camavinga

Nation: France

Age: 21

If Warren Zaire Emery has already had a glittering early career, then Eduardo Camavinga may as well retire with all the accolades he has already won.

Due to his ability to play as a central midfielder, centre-back, and full-back, Camavinga is every international manager's dream player. With his future and importance at Real Madrid well established, Camavinga will want to make his position in the French national team secure as well, so he will be looking to be influential as Les Bleus try to win the one trophy that still eludes this current generation of French superstars.

Eduardo Camavinga's International Stats Games 17 Goals 1 Assists 1

4 Lamine Yamal

Nation: Spain

Age: 16

Lamine Yamal is already a record breaker for club and country, and the sky is well and truly the limit for the 16-year-old. Far and away the youngest player featured on this list, Yamal will be hoping to dazzle and delight as Spain look to go far in the tournament.

With many La Masia products, Barcelona are hoping that Yamal will be the next-generation Lionel Messi and if he can have an impact for Spain in the way that the Argentine could for his nation at the Qatar World Cup, then he may just live up to the hype.

Lamine Yamal's International Stats Games 7 Goals 2 Assists 4

3 Florian Wirtz

Nation: Germany

Age: 21

In a Bayern Leverkusen team that went invincible in all domestic competitions in the 2023/24 season, there is an argument to be made that Florian Wirtz was the best player in Germany during that period. He was influential in Leverkusen winning their first-ever Bundesliga title, generating 22 goal contributions throughout their record-breaking campaign.

If he can translate his club form to the international stage, then Germany could be in for one hell of a tournament, with the pressure firmly on their shoulders as the host nation.

Florian Wirtz's International Stats Games 18 Goals 1 Assists 4

2 Jamal Musiala

Nation: Germany

Age: 21

If Florian Wirtz can’t quite manage to impact games in the way he would like, then there is another German 21-year-old attacking midfielder who could easily step in and impress. Jamal Musiala will be fired up for the tournament, as his Bayern Munich side went trophyless in the 2023/24 season, for the first time since 2012.

If he hits the ground running in the group stage, then the Germans may be unstoppable. The youngster is a game-winner and can provide Julian Nagelsmann's side with a real spark in attack. If Musiala and Wirtz can combine effectively, both of them may be in for a shout at top spot in the power rankings, but currently, that position can only go to one man.

Jamal Musiala's International Stats Games 29 Goals 2 Assists 5

1 Jude Bellingham

Nation: England

Age: 20

The number one spot on this list has to go to arguably the best player in the world, and he also happens to be only 20 years old. A player that is also in contention for Player of the Tournament outright, of course, Jude Bellingham has to top the power rankings for Young Player of the Tournament.

The attacking midfielder has become a genuine footballing megastar in the last 12 months and could secure the Ballon d'Or if he can provide the catalyst for England to obtain a first-ever Euro win.

With expectations higher than it has ever been for the Three Lions, all eyes will be on Bellingham to be a difference-maker at vital times for his country, and the midfielder has taken big pressure moments in his stride so far in his career, so he will certainly be ready when called upon.

Jude Bellingham's International Stats Games 29 Goals 3 Assists 5

All statistics in this article are via Transfermarkt (correct as of 14/06/2024).