Highlights Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is extremely frustrated with his lack of game time under Erik ten Hag.

Varane's future at Old Trafford is uncertain, and his departure may be hindered by his specific criteria for a move.

His contract is set to expire in 2025, but Al-Nassr and Bayern Munich are potential destinations for him in January.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is ‘extremely frustrated’ at his lack of game time under Erik ten Hag, though transfer insider Dean Jones, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT, has revealed a stumbling block in his potential departure.

The Frenchman’s omission from the United squad has led to questions being raised over his Old Trafford future, despite enjoying such a positive campaign alongside Lisandro Martínez in their Carabao Cup-winning season in 2022/23.

Varane has often been marred by injuries since moving to Greater Manchester, though there is no doubt that he is the club's best defender and, as such, should be a regular fixture in their games going forward. For that to happen, however, the Red Devils will have to keep ahold of the 2018 World Cup winner beyond the impending January transfer window.

Varane extremely frustrated by lack of minutes

When United spent a £42 million outlay on the four-time Champions League winner back in 2021, optimism in the Old Trafford dressing room grew as a defender of his ilk was bound to enrich their back line with heaps of expertise.

Now, two years down the line, and he is seemingly behind Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans in Ten Hag’s pecking order - a prospect that no fan could see coming. In 2023/24, the former Real Madrid ace has totted up just 735 minutes in a United shirt, highlighting how out of favour he is under the current boss Ten Hag.

The ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano, however, revealed to GIVEMESPORT recently that, despite being shunted to the bench more often than not, Varane is 'not desperate' to part ways with his current employers.

Raphael Varane - Manchester United Statistics Season Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards 21/22 29 1 1 1 0 22/23 34 0 0 2 0 23/24 13 1 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Currently unfancied by Ten Hag, reports from Spain have revealed that Al-Nassr, a side who home his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, are the leading candidates to win Varane's signature in January, with a €15m fee touted as being enough to ensnare his services. Remaining in Europe is at the top of the defender's priority, according to The Athletic's Laurie Whitwell, with Bayern Munich reportedly monitoring his situation in Manchester.

The veteran 30-year-old's Old Trafford contract is set to expire in 2025 but could seek a move away from the 13-time Premier League champions in January, though Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT Sir Jim Ratcliffe, upon his arrival, could overrule Ten Hag's decision and keep him at the club.

Dean Jones on Raphael Varane

Jones suggested that while the France international is still a ‘great player’, he will be extremely frustrated about his lack of minutes in a United strip this term. What may hinder a January move is that he is very particular about the intricacies of the switch at this point of his career, the transfer insider suggests. As such, he suggested that a January move is unlikely and that, should one be sealed, it would be a mistake on United’s part. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:

“Varane is still a great player. He's obviously extremely frustrated about his own opportunities in that team right now, so I can understand that. But he needs the right move for himself, too, and it does seem like he's only going to consider a very specific type of club at this moment in his career. And whether that comes on in January is also unlikely. But yeah, I actually personally think it will be a mistake to let him go.”

Man Utd have put January transfer business 'on hold'

Amid their substandard 2023/24 season which has seen them crash out of the Champions League, fans of an Old Trafford persuasion are crying out for reinforcements. Though, according to Football Insider, all January transfer business have been put on hold until Ratcliffe's investment is secured.

The INEOS billionaire is set to seal his 25 per cent investment, worth £1.25 billion, in due course per MailOnline, with him and his team set to take over the football operations department, which will include transfer business.

Related Seven things Jose Mourinho was right about at Manchester United Years after Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United, here are seven things he's been proven right about since his exit

Ratcliffe, a boyhood United fan, is expected to make grave changes to the club but January transfer window may not be the time to do so. According to reports, however, the club are looking to sign a striker, to provide support for Rasmus Hojlund, while a centre-back - following Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw's injury-forced dismissals against Bayern Munich - is also of interest to Ten Hag and his entourage.