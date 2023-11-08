Highlights Varane's shocking touches before Copenhagen's late winner led to Manchester United's defeat in the Champions League.

United initially looked in control with a 2-0 lead, but a controversial sending off and defensive mistakes changed the game.

United now finds themselves at the bottom of Group A and facing potential elimination if they don't turn things around in the remaining matches.

Raphael Varane is going viral for all the wrong reasons following Manchester United's shock defeat to Copenhagen in the Champions League. The French defender was at fault for the host's late winner against the Red Devils, producing two shocking touches in the build-up to the goal.

Erik ten Hag's side came into the tie hoping to build some momentum following their late Premier League victory against Fulham over the weekend, while also hoping to continue their bid to qualify from Group A. Having beaten Wednesday night's opponents in their most recent match in the competition, they came into the group hoping to make it back-to-back wins.

And initially, United looked in control, thanks to two goals from Rasmus Hojlund. The Danish striker's brace gave his side a cushion, but Marcus Rashford's controversial sending off flipped the game on it's head. Copenhagen got one back through Mohamed Elyounoussi - although a new image has since raised debate about whether the goal should have stood - before Diogo Gonçalves scored from the spot following a handball by Harry Maguire.

Copenhagen get late winner in shock win

United had it all to do in the second half, but they retook the lead after a penalty was awarded for handball inside the box. Bruno Fernandes stepped up and confidently dispatched the spot kick with ease, giving United fans hope once again.

However, more late drama followed at the end of the second half too. Copenhagen scored another equaliser in the 83rd minute through Lukas Lerager, who was left unmarked at the back post to poke the ball past Andre Onana.

And things then got even worse for United. Ten Hag's defenders failed to deal with a cross and the ball dropped to 17-year-old Roony Bardghji. The Swede unleashed a shot which then bounced off the turf and into the net, sending the home crowd delirious as they recorded a famous victory.

Varane slammed for shocking touches before the goal

It was a really bad night at the office for United, but especially for Varane. Ten Hag had opted to bench the centre-back for Jonny Evans, with Paul Scholes questioning if the French defender had lost his legs after not making the starting XI once again. However, United were forced into a change when the Northern Irishman picked up an injury during the first half.

On came Varane, although by the end of the game, United fans might wish it had been someone else. That's because the defender had a moment to forget in the build-up to Copenhagen's late winner, producing two calamitous touches which really left his team in trouble.

Following a pass from Maguire, Varane proceeded to take an awful touch which caused the ball to pop up off the turf. Attempting to rectify his error by clearing the ball, he then makes minimal contact with it, leading to it dropping to a Copenhagen attacker.

The hosts then have a golden chance to score, with the 30-year-old's blushes only momentarily spared because of a sliced shot. Of course, that didn't matter in the end, as Copenhagen went on to score just seconds later, which in turn meant Varane went viral for his terrible error. Check out the video for yourselves below.

Video: Varane's howler moments before Copenhagen's late winner goes viral

Read More: Man United's squad ranked from 'Must keep' to 'Get rid'

It really is a shocking couple of errors, especially from a man who's won this competition four times. United now find themselves bottom of Group A following the result, with Ten Hag's team potentially facing elimination if they fail to turn things around.

Two huge ties remain after the international break against Galatasaray and then Bayern Munich. But given the Red Devils lost to both those teams in earlier Champions League fixtures, an early exit could be likely.