Manchester United defender Raphael Varane could return for the cup final, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old is a huge miss when he doesn't play, and United fans will be desperate to see him return as soon as possible.

Manchester United news - Raphael Varane

Varane signed for United from Spanish giants Real Madrid for a fee of £34m, according to BBC.

The French international, alongside Lisandro Martinez, has helped Erik ten Hag's side become more solid at the back.

As a result, the Red Devils have already won the Carabao Cup and are now in the final of the FA Cup against rivals Manchester City.

However, earlier this month, Manchester United announced that Varane would be out for 'a few weeks'.

The World Cup winner is yet to return, but ten Hag recently provided an update on the defender.

He said: "I think so, yeah. Varane, for the cup final, he can return.”

The Dutch manager couldn't confirm whether Varane would be available for the final, but it's certainly a positive comment from ten Hag.

Now, talkSPORT reporter Crook has suggested that he saw 'a bit of a glint' in ten Hag's eye and he believes there's a chance he will return for the fixture against Man City.

What has Crook said about Varane?

Crook has suggested that United are a better team with Varane in it, and he could now return for the cup final.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, huge. Luke Shaw did quite well as a left-sided centre-back and maybe, that might end up his best position moving forward. United look a better team with Varane in it. There was a bit of a glint in ten Hag's eye when I asked the question, so I think there is a chance that he'll be back."

How has Varane performed this season?

As mentioned, Varane and Martinez have created a formidable partnership at the back at Old Trafford.

Both players are extremely comfortable on the ball, which allows ten Hag to play out from the back.

Varane has a pass completion of 93% in his own half and 86% overall, according to Sofascore.

The former Madrid defender has a wealth of experience and he knows how to win trophies, so signing a player of his calibre helps immensely not only on the pitch, but in the dressing room and on the training ground too.