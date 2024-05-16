Highlights Manchester United have confirmed Raphael Varane will leave this summer.

Varane's impact has been hindered by injuries, but he's a key player for Manchester United when fit.

Varane was spotted taking it all in alone on the Old Trafford pitch.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane recently confirmed that he would be leaving the club in the summer, and he was spotted sitting on the pitch at Old Trafford after their recent game against Newcastle United looking emotional.

Although the French international hasn't had the impact expected of him this season due to injuries, he's undoubtedly one of United's strongest players when fit. His experience in the back line has been pivotal at times, and he played a crucial role in United's Carabao Cup run last term alongside the Red Devils qualifying for Champions League football.

His time at Old Trafford is now coming to an end, with his contract expiring in the summer. Manchester United have confirmed that he will not be extending his stay, so he's set to depart on a free transfer when the campaign concludes.

Varane Spotted Taking it All in at Old Trafford

The French defender looked emotional

After the game against Newcastle, despite Varane not being involved, the former Real Madrid defender was spotted sitting on the Old Trafford turf on his own, looking emotional as he embraced the final time he would be inside the stadium on a matchday.

Speaking after spotting Varane taking everything in on the hallowed turf, MUTV presenter Sam Homewood explained...

“We saw him get his phone out and take selfies with the fans, and just really revelling in the atmosphere. You’ve probably noticed as we are talking now, my eyes are going out onto the pitch, because he’s in the centre circle now having some photos taken, so obviously it shows just how much [it means], no one knows this is happening, just us. He’s stood there now, stadium is empty, taking it all in, and he’s loving it.”

Earning £350k-a-week at United, it's hardly a surprise that the club have opted not to extend his contract. Despite being an impressive player on his day, the Red Devils aren't getting value for money at the moment due to his regular injuries. Offering high wages to ageing players has been a major issue for United in recent years, so it could be a sign that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is looking to take them in a different direction.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raphael Varane has played just 1353 minutes in the Premier League for Manchester United this season.

Man Utd Considering Move for Tosin

The Red Devils need a Varane replacement

With Varane heading through the exit door, United will need to find a replacement during the summer transfer window. The Red Devils have had problems at centre-back even with the French defender in the building, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see one or two new additions in defence.

According to Sky Sports, United are one of the sides who are considering a move for Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo, who is out of contract in June. Newcastle are also said to be keen, but the Manchester club are set to make a play to secure his signature this summer.

