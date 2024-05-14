Highlights Manchester United have now confirmed that Raphael Varane will leave the club this summer.

Injuries have limited his impact, with United not seeing a strong return on their investment.

Varane has spoken out on his departure at the end of the season.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane will leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed.

The French international has struggled to make a significant impact due to injuries this campaign, and with his deal running out in the summer, United had a decision to make. The £350k-a-week earner is one of United's highest-paid players, but they're not seeing much of a return on their investment at the moment.

Varane Will Leave Man Utd This Summer

He will depart on a free transfer

Italian reporter Romano has now confirmed that Varane will leave Manchester United at the end of the season on a free transfer. The former Real Madrid defender is out of contract, and a decision has now been made for the two parties to part ways...

"Raphael Varane will leave Man United as free agent at the end of current season. Decision confirmed, as revealed in January. Varane will be available on the market as his contract won’t be extended."

Considering his lack of impact this term, it's not going to be a catastrophic loss for the Red Devils, but they already have a lack of options in defence. The recruitment team at Old Trafford will undoubtedly be forced to replace him, with Casemiro being utilised as a makeshift centre-back at times this season.

Manchester United have also officially confirmed the news, stating that he hopes to be fit before the end of the season. The French defender has been unavailable since April, while the Red Devils still have three competitive games remaining this campaign. With Varane's situation now resolved, United will likely turn to finding a replacement.

According to the Evening Standard, one player who the Manchester outfit are considering a move for is Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite. The Toffees are hoping to fend off any interest in the England youth international, and his price tag is reportedly set at around £80m. Despite their financial difficulties, Sean Dyche's side want to keep hold of one of their prized assets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raphael Varane has made just 16 league starts for Manchester United this season.

Man Utd Exit 'Emotional' for Varane

He will attend their final home game

Speaking after his confirmed departure, Varane admitted that he will attend the last home game of the season in what is set to be an emotional day for the defender...

“I’ll see you all at Old Trafford to say goodbye for the last game at home this season. It’s going to be a very emotional day for me."

When Varane arrived through the door, the United supporters will have undoubtedly been excited to see a serial trophy-winner join the club, but he's endured a tricky spell in England. The experienced centre-back is reaching the latter stages of his career and United have been going through a difficult period in general.

