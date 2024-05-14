Highlights Raphael Varane has released a video after it was confirmed he would be leaving Man Utd.

Mark Goldbridge reacted to the clip, suggesting the video 'broke' him.

With injuries and a high salary, Varane leaving Man Utd might not be too surprising.

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane recently confirmed that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season, and Mark Goldbridge has reacted to the situation, suggesting that the video where the French international announced his departure 'broke' him.

Although this season has been troubled by injuries, Varane has been one of United's standout players when available. With his contract expiring in the summer, the Red Devils had a decision to make on his future, and the club have now confirmed that he will be heading through the exit door.

With Varane reportedly earning a handsome £340k-a-week at Old Trafford while missing a hefty amount of games through injury, it might not come as a surprise that he won't be at the club next season. Whether it was a club or player decision - or both - remains to be seen.

Mark Goldbridge: Varane Departure 'Broke Me'

The Man Utd defender released a video

After it was confirmed that he would be departing, Varane released a video on social media expressing his gratitude to the club and fans. Shortly after, presenter Goldbridge reacted to the clip, saying that the video 'broke' him, suggesting that he is still comfortably United's best centre-back...

"That Varane video has broke me....what a player. Still comfortably our best CB."

Goldbridge also claimed that he believes allowing Varane to depart before 'lesser defenders' is 'weird', suggesting that he hopes United are looking to sign two additional defenders in the summer transfer window. With Casemiro being utilised at centre-back due to injuries throughout their defence, it wouldn't be a surprise if this position was a priority when the market opens.