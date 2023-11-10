Highlights Raphael Varane has held talks with Ten Hag over his future with question marks raised.

Ten Hag isn't the only senior Man Utd official under pressure ahead of Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival.

The Dutch manager also now has another dilemma involving Andre Onana.

RAPHAEL Varane is the latest Manchester United centre-back to question his Old Trafford future.

It’s understood the 30-year-old former Real Madrid star - who signed for the Red Devils in a deal worth £41m according to Sky Sports - is unhappy at the way his season has unravelled at Old Trafford with 35-year-old veteran defender Jonny Evans being picked ahead of him three times in the last five games.

Although he’s been fit, Varane - a four time Champions League winner with Real Madrid and World Cup winner with France - has failed to convince manager Erik ten Hag he deserves to be in the team ahead of Evans.

And it appears he’s getting the same treatment Harry Maguire was subjected to earlier in the season when Ten Hag played left back Luke Shaw instead of the England star at centre back.

Ten Hag is big on trust. And it looks as though he hasn’t got much faith in Varane who was at fault as United’s defence imploded in the final minutes of their crucial Champions League clash with Copenhagen in Denmark.

Varane’s best performances for United were alongside fellow World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez last season.

Read More: Man Utd star Amrabat will be 'surprised' after 'shock' Ten Hag decision

The pair forged a reliable partnership as the Red Devils won the Carabao Cup and finished in the top four.

Martinez hasn’t played since the 4-3 defeat at Bayern Munich on matchday one of the Champions League this season in September.

And he’s expected to be out until at least Christmas after surgery on a long-standing foot injury.

Varane, meanwhile, appears to be struggling with his own game and his normal elegant swagger has deserted the Frenchman who looks low on confidence and has made uncharacteristic mistakes.

His fitness reliability has also become an issue and since joining United in August 2021 he’s played 74 matches from a possible 128, missing 54 games.

By contrast, captain Bruno Fernandes has played 121 games from the last 128, playing as many games last season for club and country - 74 - as Varane has managed for United since his arrival over two years ago.

It’s believed Varane and Ten Hag have held talks regarding the defender’s situation - and it may lead to a parting of the ways next summer.

Man Utd centre-backs - Premier League 2023/24 Maguire Varane Martinez Lindelof Evans Appearances 4(2) 4(3) 5 7(2) 5(1) Average rating 6.68 6.49 6.17 6.25 6.63 Aerial duels won per game 3.2 1 0.2 0.3 2.2 Tackles per game 0.5 0.7 1.4 0.6 0.7 Interceptions per game 0.5 0.1 0.4 0.7 0.5 Stats according to WhoScored

Ten Hag wants a strong partner to compliment and dovetail with Martinez when he’s fit and it looks like that search may have to start all over again in the summer.

Varane, Maguire, Lindelof and Evans aren’t thought to be the long-term answer.

And that’s sure to lead to a transfer market churn of defenders at United next summer.

John Murtough's position at Man Utd now under threat

Erik ten Hag’s position might be under scrutiny in some quarters but many critics believe they know a better way forward for United.

And that would be to rip up the club’s recruitment department and start again.

Whispers at Old Trafford have already suggested Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent £1.25 billion buy-in at Old Trafford will lead to a new layer of management above Ten Hag and his coaching staff.

Read More: 'Big news' now emerges out of Man Utd on Ten Hag's future

It’s believed Ratcliffe and his team are concerned about the club’s past transfer policy and want a more effective and efficient recruitment operation.

That spells bad news for current director of football John Murtough who has overseen recruitment in recent seasons.

There’s no rush to sack Ten Hag by the current football board at United with many recognising problems at the club lie outside his control.

But a new director of football is on the agenda.

Ten Hag now has new goalkeeper dilemma at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag is wrestling with a goalkeeping dilemma that could mean number one Andre Onana dropping to the bench.

The £47.2m keeper, signed from Inter Milan in the summer, is heading to the African Cup of Nations hosted by Ivory Coast starting on January 13.

Read More: Man Utd's squad ranked from 'must keep' to 'get rid'

So far back up keeper Altay Bayindir, signed for £4.3 million from Fenerbahce on the last day of the summer transfer window, hasn’t played a game for United.

That’s a worry for Ten Hag who knows ideally he must bed Bayindir into the team rather than throw him in cold against Tottenham on January 14, the first game Onana will miss.

Onana could be away with Cameroon for over a month if they reach the Final on February 11. That means he’ll be absent for four Premier League games and additional cup games if United are still in the Champions League and the FA Cup.

The problem for Ten Hag is that United’s current form is so erratic throwing in Bayindir could be a risk, especially with Onana beginning to find his feet at the club.