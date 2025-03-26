Boasting a collection of silverware only a mere few can rival, Raphael Varane is arguably one of the greatest defenders of his generation – and he’s now revealed why he opted for a shock from Real Madrid to Manchester United move back in 2021.

A World Cup winner with France, Varane became a vital cog in Los Blancos’ winning machine in the 2010s and accrued a throng of trophies, which included four Champions League crowns, three La Liga titles and the same number of Spanish Super Cups.

It, therefore, came as a bit of a shock when Varane – widely regarded as one of the greatest players in Real Madrid history – opted for a £41 million-worth move to the Red Devils four years ago. Still at the age of 28, the Frenchman was in his pomp.

Lille-born Varane’s arrival elicited nothing but excitement among the Old Trafford faithful, prior to their match against Leeds United in 2021 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s somewhat dysfunctional tenure, as thousands of fans were on their feet at his unveiling.

Varane Explains His Shock Move from Madrid to Manchester

'Madrid is indescribable, it’s exceptional, but I’ve already experienced it'