Raphael Varane has named the three stadiums in the world where he experienced the best atmosphere during his career. The former Manchester United defender retired earlier this season, bringing an end to an illustrious run in football that saw him play for the Red Devils and Real Madrid, as well as winning a plethora of silverware including multiple Champions League trophies.

Throughout his career, the Frenchman was one of the best centre-backs in the world and played for some of the best teams in football. As a result, he also had the opportunity to play against some of the greatest teams on the planet and visited some of the sport's most glorious stadiums.

Earlier this year, he was asked to name the three venues in which he experienced the best atmosphere while playing there in an interview with Valfootoff. Three stood out to the now-retired defender.

Anfield

Home of Liverpool

Even the most casual of football fans will know about the famous Anfield atmosphere and for good reason. Whether it's the thousands of passionate Liverpool supporters belting out their iconic 'You'll Never Walk Alone' anthem, or those storied European nights where just about anything can happen, there's something incredibly special about playing at Anfield. Varane, who is considered one of the best Real Madrid players ever, clearly agreed.

Following his move to United, the centre-back had the chance to play at the stadium more often and even produced a Man of the Match display in front of the Kop End during a league match between the Red Devils and Liverpool. Playing in front of that atmosphere clearly brought the best out of Varane.

Signal Iduna Park

Home of Borussia Dortmund

If Champions League nights at Anfield are special, then evenings at the Signal Iduna Park are something else entirely. Borussia Dortmund have some of the most passionate fans in football and that's clear for all to see every time they play. It's on their home turf, though, where they're truly spectacular.

The famous Yellow Wall is one of the most intimidating sights for any visiting footballer. With an average attendance of over 81,000, Dortmund have created a unique atmosphere that leaves many in awe. Apparently, that includes Varane too, who included them in his top three.

Rams Park

Home of Galatasaray

The final stadium named by Varane is Rams Park, home to Galatasaray. Named as such due to sponsorship reasons, Rams Park is notoriously one of the toughest and most intimidating places for any football team to visit. The Turkish club's fans are famous for their fireworks, pyrotechnic displays and tifos.

Playing in front of that sea of red and yellow is a striking image and Varane had the opportunity to take to the pitch at Rams Park on a number of occasions throughout his career. It clearly had a lasting impact too. All three stadiums named by the former centre-back are considered some of the best atmospheres in football, so it's easy to see why he's picked them.