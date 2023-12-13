Highlights Raphael Varane's contract with Manchester United is ending a year earlier than expected in summer 2024, which means he could potentially be a free agent by that point.

Varane's lack of playing time has caused tension between him and manager Erik ten Hag.

The expiration of Varane's contract opens the possibility for negotiations with other clubs and a potential free transfer.

Raphael Varane's contract with Manchester United is seemingly coming to an end sooner rather than later. The Athletic have reported that he could potentially be a free agent in the summer of 2024 as his contract is set to expire sooner than expected.

The former French international and Real Madrid defender joined the Red Devils in 2021 and has managed to add a Carabao Cup to his trophy cabinet during his stint in the North West. Injuries have plagued him ever since his arrival, meaning that he has been unable to consistently feature as part of Erik ten Hag's squad.

Recently, he has found himself down the pecking order at Old Trafford. His manager has opted to start the likes of Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans over the World Cup winner, leading to reports of a falling out between the pair. Now, it seems that a potential exit could be more imminent than expected thanks to new revelations surrounding Varane's contract.

Raphael Varane's contract set to expire in 2024

According to The Athletic, the 30-year-old's deal at Manchester United is due to expire in the summer of 2024. Reporter Laurie Whitwell states that the terms of Varane’s contract mean that his current deal with the club expires at the end of this season, with there being an option to extend the deal by an additional year.

According to Whitwell, United stated they had signed a deal which would keep Varane at the club until 2025. However, United could choose to end the deal a year early should they wish to save a year of his salary, which is reportedly "around £13million".

This news means that Varane would be in a position to negotiate with clubs outside the Premier League in January and sign a pre-contract agreement. This would result in the defender leaving on a free transfer, preventing United from getting some of the £42m they paid for him back.

Whitwell also reports that while the club have often triggered extension clauses in players' contracts, citing Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard, that isn't always the case. David De Gea didn't see his contract extended in 2023, and Anthony Martial will also not have his contract extended.

Varane's Old Trafford Struggles

The multi-time Champions League winner returned to the starting line up against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, his first start for almost two months. His spell on the bench has reportedly led to tension between himself and Erik ten Hag. According to Whitwell:

"The origins of Varane’s frustrations can be traced to United’s Carabao Cup tie against Newcastle United, when he had been slated for a place on the bench, three days after being dropped for Jonny Evans against Manchester City."

As a result, the former France captain has been touted for a move away from the Theatre of Dreams as soon as this coming January. The Guardian has claimed that United are open to offers for numerous players, including Jadon Sancho, Casemiro, Donny Van de Beek and Varane himself.