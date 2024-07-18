Highlights Barcelona forward Raphinha is keen on a move back to the Premier League.

Aston Villa, Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Man Utd are aware of Raphinha's situation.

Raphinha will be allowed to leave if his valuation is met this summer.

Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are among the clubs who are interested in signing Barcelona forward Raphinha, who is keen on a move back to the Premier League this summer according to HITC.

The Brazilian international is no stranger to England after plying his trade with Leeds United before his move to Spain. The 27-year-old flourished in the Premier League before joining Barcelona, but he's no longer a guaranteed starter for the Catalan giants.

Yamine Lamal, who has burst onto the scene of late, is likely to cement his place as the starting right-sided forward, especially after an impressive Euro 2024 campaign. As a result, Raphinha could find his game time limited when the 2024/2025 season begins.

Aston Villa and Spurs Keen on Raphinha

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Man Utd are also aware

According to a report from HITC, Raphinha has been told by Barcelona that he isn't going to be a starter under Hansi Flick next term, with the club also looking to bring in Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao. Aston Villa and Tottenham have been made aware of his situation, alongside Newcastle United, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Arsenal.

Barcelona are set to demand in the region of £50m to allow Raphinha to depart in the summer transfer window, and due to his hefty wages, a move to the Premier League is the most likely possibility. There is reported interest from Saudi Arabia, but Raphinha is currently prioritising a return to England.

Raphinha's La Liga statistics - Barcelona squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 28 10th Assists 9 1st Key Passes Per Game 1.5 =2nd Crosses Per Game 1 2nd Goals 6 5th Match rating 6.99 7th

Speaking on the tricky winger, former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez was full of praise...

"The real Raphinha is the one we saw in Paris. He's intense, finds the space, creating chances. He's one of the best players in the world when it's the moment to attack the space."

Unai Emery's side have already strengthened heavily during the summer transfer window. Ian Maatsen, Samuel Iling-Junior, and Enzo Barrenechea are among the players to have already arrived through the door, and it's no surprise that Villa are adding plenty of reinforcements after qualifying for the Champions League.

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana could be the next to sign on the dotted line, with the Villans close to completing a £50m deal for the Belgian international. It's set to be a club-record fee, with Villa showing their intent ahead of an exciting 2024/2025 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Raphinha has made 22 appearances for Brazil's national team, scoring six goals.

Aston Villa Could Lose Moussa Diaby

Al-Ittihad are pushing

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Al-Ittihad are pushing to sign Aston Villa winger Moussa Diaby, with the Saudi Pro League club in advanced talks. The Midlands outfit are willing to accept an offer in excess of £60m for Diaby, while Al-Ittihad have seen a £45m bid rejected.

It's understood that Villa may even hold out for closer to £70m before sanctioning a sale after the French forward only arrived last summer for an initial fee of £34.6m plus add-ons. Emery still views Diaby as part of his plans, but a huge offer could be too difficult to turn down.

