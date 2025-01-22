Barcelona star Raphinha has explained what led to the ruckus inside the tunnel after his side produced one of the all-time great Champions League comebacks on Tuesday night. Hansi Flick's side had trailed 3-1 and 4-2 on the night, but the Brazilian scored in the 96th minute to help the Catalan outfit win 5-4 by the final whistle.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Robert Lewandowski (9) has scored more Champions League goals for Barcelona than Raphinha this season (8).

It was reported afterwards that a fight had broken out between the two sides after the full-time whistle, with police believed to have become involved. Following that, Raphinha explained live on air what had happened and why things became so heated between the opposing teams.

Related 10 Biggest Clubs to be Knocked Out of the Champions League Group Stages The Champions League is Europe's most prestigious competition. What have been some of the most shocking group stage exits in its history?

Raphinha Delivers Cold Response to Benfica Brawl

The former Sporting Lisbon man explained what caused the fight

Tensions were high after the game, with Benfica boss Bruno Lage giving his players a dressing down on the pitch following their collapse. Things continued in a similar manner, and escalated when the two teams clashed. It was claimed that Raphinha was at the heart of the scuffle, with police specifically escorting him away from the scene and also blocking access to the Barcelona changing room.

Following the incident, Raphinha was interviewed by CBS Sports and asked about what led to the incident. As translated by ESPN, the 28-year-old stated:

"I'm someone who respects everyone. When I was leaving the pitch, people were insulting me. I returned the insults. I know I shouldn't. It got heated with the Benfica players...they preferred to insult me. I'm someone who doesn't let anything lie. I respect them if they respect me, but I don't shut up if they insult me. It's normal after an ending like that to a match."

On a more positive note, Raphinha also admitted that he felt he was in the form of his life after adding another two goals to his 2024/2025 season tally, one of which came in bizarre circumstances as he headed home from 20 yards out. The Brazilian has already registered 33 goal contributions this season, making it his most productive campaign by far. His form has also seen him become an outside contender for the 2025 Ballon d'Or.

Related 15 Most Expensive Brazilian Players in Football History (Ranked) Brazil has produced some exceptional players over the years, but which of those stars has gone on to have the biggest transfer fees?

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 22/01/2025.