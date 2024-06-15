Highlights Ronaldinho vows to boycott Copa America, calling the team one of Brazil's worst & declaring he won't watch or support them.

Raphinha has now hit back at Ronaldinho, saying he does not agree with his assessment.

Raphinha also claimed Ronaldinho asked Vinicius Jr for Brazil tickets just a few days ago.

Brazilian international Raphinha has snapped back at legendary forward Ronaldinho's claims that the current national team is one of the worst in the country's history.

The Barcelona icon was left disgusted by Dorvial Junior's men as they laboured to a 1-1 draw against the United States in a Copa America warm up friendly on Thursday night. The performance was so disappointing that the former Ballon d'Or winner slammed the squad for their lack of passion and declared that he would not support the team during the upcoming tournament.

Raphinha has now fired back at the comments and has exposed the 44-year-old's conversations with teammate Vinicius Jr.

The winger has claimed that Ronaldinho has been asking for tickets

Speaking at a press conference, the Barcelona wideman was asked about his idol's comments regarding the national team. In a candid response, Raphinha disputed Ronaldinho's claims that the group lacked passion, stating, per Forbes:

"[The comments were] a surprise not only for me, but for the whole group. "I think you must know more than I do, he never made such a statement [to us]. On the contrary, he always showed his support for the team. I consider him an idol, a reference. Everyone in the team, not just the players, but everyone who works here, sees him as a reference. It has been a hard blow for us. "Obviously we do not agree. It's my third year and I see dedication, desire, [and] pride in wearing the shirt. I do not agree with what was said, I totally disagree. Each one has quality, merit."

Not only did the 27-year-old disagree with the comments made about his teammates, but he also revealed that the former AC Milan man had been in contact with Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr about getting hold of some tickets.

"A few days ago, he was writing to Vinicius Jr and asking him to provide him with tickets so that he could come and watch the national team's match."

Ronaldinho Slams 'Worst Ever' Brazil

The forward has vowed to boycott Copa America

In a passionate social media post, Ronaldinho, one of the greatest Brazilian players of all time, described the current national team as one of the worst in the country's history. He claimed that the current squad had shown no love for the shirt and that he would not be supporting them over the summer.

He said: "That's it folks, I've had enough. This is a sad moment for those who love Brazilian soccer. It's getting hard to find the spirit to watch the games. This is perhaps one of the worst teams in recent years, it has no respectable leaders, only average players for the majority.

"I've been following football since I was a kid, long before I thought about becoming a player, and I've never seen a situation as bad as this. Lack of love for the shirt, lack of grit and the most important of all: football.

"I'll repeat, our performance has been one of the worst things I've ever seen. Such a shame. I therefore declare my resignation. I will not watch any CONMEBOL Copa America game, nor celebrate any victory."

It is believed that the superstar's sentiments have angered many in the Brazilian Football Confederation, with the President supposedly blocking Ronaldinho on Whatsapp.