When any Barcelona youngster bursts onto the scene, they are inevitably compared with the club's greatest player Lionel Messi. This has very much been the case for Lamine Yamal.

Still only 17, the Spaniard is set to be the next big thing in football for many years to come. Unlike the likes of Bojan Krkic, Alen Haliliovic, and Giovani Dos Santos who were all tipped to be the next big thing at Barca, Yamal already looks to be the real deal.

Having won Euro 2024, and then finishing eighth in the 2024 Ballon d'Or, it's hard not be excited about the teenager. However, teammate Raphinha has played down similarities to Messi, instead comparing him to another Barcelona icon Neymar.

Raphinha Plays Down Yamal Similarities With Messi

"I see him more like Neymar"

Speaking in an interview with El Pais, Raphinha was talking about the famous Argentine, saying: "Messi is from another world. Inexplicable." He was then asked if Lamine is going down that same path. However, the Brazilian compared his teenage teammate to a different Barca legend, saying:

"I see him more like Neymar – the dribbling, how fast he thinks to dribble. When you think you can steal the ball from him, he does something you’ve never seen in your life."

With all the pressure put on whenever a youngster is backed to be 'the next Messi', it's perhaps not a bad thing for Raphinha to play down the comparison. Even Yamal himself has tried to steer off any such calls, humbling saying of the Inter Miami ace: "He is the best player in history and being compared to him is incredible. There is no one who can compare to him and even less me, who has just started. I wish I could have half of his career."

That said, as a Brazilian, it's still a pretty monumental compliment to give. After all, Neymar is right up there with the very best to play for the South American nation. Not only that, but the current Al Hilal star did pretty special things at Barcelona as well. Indeed, playing alongside Messi and Suarez in that fabled MSN line-up, the winger scored 105 goals and picked up 76 assists in 186 games. On top of that, he also won the Champions League, two La Liga titles and more during his time in Spain.

Still in the infancy of his career, Yamal has a long way before he reaches Neymar's level. But with 13 goals and 15 assists under his belt already – not to mention breaking countless records – the young winger has certainly made a good start if he intends to one day surpass the legacy of the former Barcelona man.

Although, football isn't just about goals and assists. As one of the best dribblers in the history of the game, Neymar left an indelible mark on the Catalan outfit with his unique style and fans will fondly remember his best moments for many years to come. But with similar traits – at least in the eyes of Raphinha – Yamal has a playing blueprint to follow if he is to also attain legend status with the club one day.

Raphinha's Emerging Relationship with Yamal

"Lamine Yamal is my boy"

There can be no doubting just how fond Raphinha is of his teammate, having also lavished praise on Yamal in another recent interview. He told the press:

"Lamine Yamal is my boy. I have a very special affection towards him. He is one of the best in the world."

And it appears as though the pair have a great bond on the pitch too. Despite Yamal's tender age, they have already shared the pitch 38 times. What's more, they've linked up directly for five goals – only Robert Lewandowski (seven) has combined more with the teenager.

With Yamal already emerging as one of the biggest talents in the game, some could expect Raphinha to feel upstaged by the youngster. But instead, he seems to relish the opportunity to play alongside such a rising star, once saying: “It doesn’t bother me to compete with Lamine Yamal, rather it's an honour to compete with him.

“He will be one of the best players in the world, we'll make each other better. In a team like Barcelona, competition must always be present."

The two will hope to achieve great things together and it feels domestic and European titles are more than possible if they can maintain the brilliant start they've made to the 2024/24 season under new manager Hansi Flick.

Stats via SofaScore and Transfermarkt - correct as of 04/11/24.