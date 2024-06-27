This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.
Highlights
- Toronto Raptors trade for Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov, and 45th pick in 2024.
- Sacramento Kings receive Jalen McDaniels in exchange.
- Deal announced by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The Toronto Raptors are acquiring Davion Mitchell, Sasha Vezenkov and the 45th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft from the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Jalen McDaniels, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.