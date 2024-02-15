Highlights Pascal Siakam's return to Toronto was emotional, with fans showing love and support for one of the greatest Toronto Raptors of all time.

Siakam ranks highly in franchise records and has left a lasting impact on the team and its fans.

Scottie Barnes bounced back from criticism and showed improvement on the court, scoring 29 points and displaying leadership qualities.

The Toronto Raptors had one last game before they went on All-Star Break, and it ended up being an emotional one.

Wednesday night, the Raptors welcomed the Indiana Pacers, marking the first time Pascal Siakam returned to Toronto since being traded nearly one month ago.

After a disappointing loss Monday night to the San Antonio Spurs, and a few confusing comments at practice the next day, the Raptors came out with more energy as well, keeping up with a Pacers team that often gets hot on offense.

In the end, they couldn't close it out, and Toronto lost 127-125 to the Pacers and Siakam, who led his team with 23 points on the night.

Celebrating a Beloved Raptor

Pascal Siakam ranks third in franchise history in wins

As part of Toronto's mission to rebuild their team into a younger version, Siakam was traded to the Pacers. It was emotional when it happened on Jan. 18, and those emotions were still running high for fans when Siakam made his highly anticipated return to Toronto on Wednesday.

Siakam is truly one of the greatest Raptors of all-time, ranking in the top-five of many franchise records, with a story that is one of the best in professional sports. His journey from unknown kid in Cameroon, to NBA All-Star and Champion is an inspiration.

In his goodbye note to Raptor fans in the Player's Tribune, Siakam wrote about the joy he experienced when he started seeing more and more people wearing his jersey in the stands as his career progressed.

Naturally, fans showed out Wednesday by wearing Siakam jerseys — with the Raptors even giving away free Siakam jerseys so that one full section could be full of #43 jerseys.

They also took time out of the away team's starting lineup introductions to play a tribute video for Siakam, that ended in a huge standing ovation from the crowd.

As for the game, while Siakam had a slower start, he made up for it in the end. He pushed his team to victory, scoring 23 points, five rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block.

In his media appearances throughout the day, Siakam expressed gratitude to the fans for showing love and support. He will go down in Toronto history as one of the best to ever do it.

Scottie Bounces Back

Barnes scored 29 points after dud against Spurs

Scottie Barnes is having quite the year in the NBA. In his third professional season, he has inherited an entire team to lead, made his way to his first All-Star Game, and is making leaps in his development.

"I'm just so happy. I'm blessed. I'm excited to go out there and see a lot of people I know. So being able to play an all-star game, I already know it's going to be exciting. It's going to be a fun weekend. Just enjoy it, soak it in, be with family for my first all-star game." – Scottie Barnes

That has not come without some learning opportunities, though. After Monday's loss to the Spurs, where Barnes scored only seven points, Scottie left the Raptors' bench before the conclusion of the game.

Then came all the criticisms about his leadership and attitude, the 22-year-old surely getting more attention than most at his age because of his skill and the fact that this team has been passed on to him.

The next day at practice, the media asked head coach Darko Rajaković if there had been any discussion with Barnes about his behavior, to which the coach replied yes, there had been. Yet, when the media then asked Scottie about it after, he said that they had only talked about the game, not the situation about him leaving the bench.

Still, Barnes expressed regret about his actions, admitting he needs to do better.

He bounced back on the court in Wednesday night's game, scoring 29 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block. He spent his game guarding former teammate Siakam, holding the fellow All-Star to 23 points on the night.

Off the court, he was being very vocal — getting up out of his seat during defensive sets while he took a break on the bench, encouraging his younger teammates, and even consoling RJ Barrett when he missed the final shot.

"He had a great voice with the whole team today. He was lifting his teammates. We talked about it. It's going to be a ride. It's going to be a journey. I don't expect him to be perfect. But I expect him to learn from his mistakes and not to make the same mistakes." – Darko Rajaković

Obviously, things are going to be up and down for Barnes. Is he capable? Yes. Does he also deserve some slack during learning opportunities like he was presented with this week? Also, yes.

Regardless, the team is now on a very deserved eight-day break. Scottie will head to Indianapolis to play in his first All-Star game, with friends and family there to celebrate with him. The team does not play again until next Thursday, and surely everyone could use some time away after the whirlwind of the past couple months.