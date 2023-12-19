Highlights The Toronto Raptors need to shake up their roster and change their starting lineup to boost their energy and performance.

The Raptors have decisions to make about O.G. Anunoby's future, but trading him would be a mistake due to his unique two-way abilities.

Scottie Barnes has been a standout player for the Raptors and has shown leadership on both ends of the court.

The Toronto Raptors had a rough start to their Dec. 18 game against the Charlotte Hornets, but were able to edge out the win 114-99 after rallying in the second half.

Toronto's need for a change in their starting lineup was not only highlighted by the team's early struggles, but by a stellar performance from Gary Trent Jr., who put up 22 points on 52.9 percent shooting.

With an 11-15 record, there remain a number of questions surrounding this team's structure and roster that need to be answered in the coming months.

Will OG Anunoby stay or go?

2023-24 statistics: 15.0 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.5 APG, 47.0 FG%, 37.6 3PT%

As the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline looms, the Raptors clearly have a lot of decisions to make.

It's highly suspected that OG Anunoby will decline his $19.9 million player option prior to free agency, leaving the Raptors to ponder whether or not they want to keep him in their long-term plans.

The team has not made it clear if they plan to include Anunoby in their plans for their core going forward, but given that the only Raptor to reportedly be untouchable is Scottie Barnes, the 26-year-old forward could be on the block.

Although the Sacramento Kings had been linked to one of Anunoby or Pascal Siakam, Sam Amick of The Athletics cleared the air and reported that the California team was no longer eyeing the former.

Despite the obvious need for the Raptors to shake up their roster, moving on from Anunoby — especially without getting something great in return — would be a misstep.

His strength and size alone makes him tough to defend, but he is also incredibly agile despite that size and has worked on his handle throughout the years.

On the defensive end, he consistently gets the toughest assignment of the night, holding the likes of Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan, and Luka Dončić to minimal points.

OG Anunoby - 2023-24 Defended field goal % Overall 44.8 Less than six feet 57.7 Less than 10 feet 48.5 Greater than 15 feet 41.5 Two-pointers 45.2 Three-pointers 43.8

In addition to that, his three-point shooting is something the Raptors desperately need. The team has had a horrible time from beyond the arc this year, converting just 33.9 percent of their shot attempts from deep.

Anunoby has been one of their few bright spots on that front; he's converting 37.6 percent of his long range shots this season.

Anunoby's display against the Hornets wasn't indicative of his skill set, however. He scored only five points, two assists, two rebounds and one steal against Charlotte.

Should the Raptors want to focus their roster construction around Barnes and Anunoby, the latter will have to improve his consistency and score more when he's called upon.

Despite that, the two play well when they share the court together. They fit the Raptors vision of "position-less basketball" while complimenting each other's skills.

On offense, Barnes' can find Anunoby cutting to the basket or spotting up for a three-point shot, while on defense, the two can lock down and switch on whichever opponents they want.

While the price will definitely be high if the Raptors decide to move on from Anunoby, paying him also seems like a low-risk-high-reward scenario for them in the long-run. After all, no contract is truly immovable.

Gary Trent Jr.'s Big Night

Game stats: 22 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 52.9 FG%, 40.0 3PT%

Gary Trent Jr. broke out of his cold spell and recorded the first double-double of his career against the Hornets, scoring 22 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Toronto.

"Gary [Trent Jr.] did a great job today. First of all, his rebounding was really good. Having him and his shooting ability there on the court really helped us to keep moving the scoreboard." - Darko Rajaković

Trent Jr. is averaging 10.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists on the season so far, marking a rather down season for him as he's struggled to score at the same rate he did a year ago. Perhaps lacking in confidence, his performance versus Charlotte could be the spark that gets his season together.

Scottie Barnes Brings the Heat

Game stats: 22 PTS, 17 REB, 7 AST, 3 BLK

Despite the inconsistencies and overall frustration, Scottie Barnes' massive improvement has been a rare highlight of their young season. He's been the life of the team and an x-factor in each of their wins.

In their second-half comeback, Barnes lit up the statsheet, particularly in the fourth quarter when he dropped 10 points, collected six rebounds and dished out two assists, effectively proving he can be their closer for years to come.

"Scottie did a really good job both defensively, rebounding, moving the ball, and scoring in the most important moments of the game for us. He gave us a lot of spark. I like he was really hunting a block to turn the energy around for a lot of the game." - Darko Rajaković

His standout performance came in tandem with Siakam, who also played a key part in their monstrous fourth quarter. The Cameroonian forward finished the game with 27 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and a steal to help the Raptors' resurgence.

As the Raptors head into a difficult stretch to finish the year, they'll continue to lean on Barnes to guide them through the most difficult moments ahead.

They welcome the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets on Dec. 20, followed by a quick trip to Philadelphia on Dec. 22 before returning home the next day to face the Utah Jazz.