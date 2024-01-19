Highlights Toronto Raptors acquired Bruce Brown, who had an impressive debut and could be a key piece in future trades.

Scottie Barnes is now the leader of the team and has shown great performance since Siakam left.

Barnes excels in the fourth quarter and has been a major contributor in close game situations.

A lot can happen in three weeks.

Toronto Raptors fans know that, because in just three weeks the team has completed two franchise-altering trades. OG Anunoby was traded to the New York Knicks just before the new year swung around, followed by Pascal Siakam being dealt to the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 17. Now, there are just three weeks left until the NBA Trade Deadline on Feb. 8.

Toronto may not be done trading yet, either.

Bruce Brown could be on the move again

Scored 15 points in Raptors debut

In the Siakam trade, the Raptors acquired NBA champion Bruce Brown along with Jordan Nwora, Kira Lewis Jr., and three first-round draft picks for Siakam. While Nwora and Lewis Jr. will be developmental projects, Brown is an immediate asset.

Wasting no time, Brown made his Raptors debut on Thursday night against the Chicago Bulls and scored 15 points, making seven of his 10 shots from the field. He's a great hustle player, a big guard, and seemingly a great teammate from his experience on other teams.

"I was in Sacramento when I got the phone call, walking into where we were about to go practice. So I had to take my stuff off, go to my room, pack up. Fly to Indy last night, got in at like 1 a.m. Then I had a flight this morning, got here at like 2 p.m. So I was on the move all day. I didn't even know I was going to play today. But they asked me how I was ready." – Bruce Brown

Brown has the potential to have a quick impact on the Raptors. He was a key fixture in the Nuggets' championship run a season ago, and given his journeyman-like career, he's used to changing teams on a whim. At 27 years old, Brown is a little older than the rest of the Raptors' new core, but his winning experience could help steer the younger players on the right path.

"I was just kind of trying to be in the right spots. Trying to make an imprint on the game with a defensive end. Trying to get some steals." – Bruce Brown

Despite that, Brown may be the key piece to another trade the Raptors decide to make in the coming weeks. After all these trades, Toronto seems a little guard-heavy right now and may seek another frontcourt piece with Jakob Poeltl still injured and Christian Koloko being waived amid a report from Shams Charania that said he has been dealing with blood clots.

Toronto also has an abundance of draft picks to use in potential deals. Masai Ujiri mentioned Thursday afternoon in his press conference that it's likely the Raptors won't use all of those 2024 draft picks, so they could be used to boost deals. Don't relax yet, there is still lots of time before the deadline and the Raptors may still be heavily in the market.

"[Brown] just came in and made an instant impact. Found a little connection there towards the end of the game, and it worked out pretty well." – Scottie Barnes

Raptors fully buying into the Scottie Barnes era

Scored a combined 51 points in two games since Siakam was traded

If nothing else, the two trades signaled that the Raptors were fully ready to dive headfirst into a new era led by none other than Barnes. Ready or not, the 22-year-old has now been handed the keys to the team and it'll be up to him to set the team culture moving forward.

Naturally, the Raptors aren't expecting him to be perfect today or by the end of the season, but they're building this team and making all future decisions based on players who can work best alongside him. So far, in the two games since Siakam's departure, that fact has been clear.

As Keerthika Uthayakumar noticed, Barnes has slid into the Siakam role in Darko Rajaković's rotation. He's also the one with the ball in his hands during late-game situations, and the one bringing the energy.

In that strange Miami Heat game Wednesday, Barnes scored 20 points, dished out eight assists and grabbed five rebounds, complemented by two steals and one block. On Thursday, he finished with 31 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks.

"You know, on the defensive end, I'm just trying to be aggressive. On the defensive, you know, hard rim, take the paint. Just trying to find those opportunities where I'm able to be aggressive and be able to guard in the paint as well at the same time." – Barnes

On top of the offensive weight he now carries, he also needs to be the primary defender -- a skill he showed off in Thursday's Bulls game as well.

Barnes is now the go-to player in the fourth quarter

Scored 9 points in the fourth against Chicago

Barnes loves the fourth quarter. He has a way of turning it on in the final minutes, which he attributes to just wanting to win games.

"I'm just going into attack mode. I just try to win, when it comes down to it at the end of the day." – Barnes

Per StatMuse, Barnes has scored a total of 253 points in the fourth quarter this season.

Scottie Barnes – Fourth Quarter Career Performances Seasons Points FG% 3PT % Total Points 2021-22 3.7 47.1 28.9 275 2022-23 5.1 50.5 25.5 365 2023-24 6.3 53.6 39.5 253

Based on his field goal percentages, both in general and from deep, it's clear that Barnes is on track to become the closer in tightly contested games. This all aligns with the general jump he's made on all cylinders this season, a jump that perhaps sped up the process of building a team around him.

Yet, as Masai Ujiri preached in his press conference, patience is key. At the rate he is improving, it seems like Barnes will soon take that energy he brings into the fourth and make it last all game. With all the changes happening this month, and more still to possibly come, Barnes can rest assured he is at the forefront of Raptors' plans for the foreseeable future.