Highlights The Toronto Raptors are in a rebuild stage, with a young team and a focus on player development.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković is known for his skills in developing young talent.

The real work for the Raptors starts in the summer, with plans to work on their young core and utilize the picks gained in the draft.

The Toronto Raptors are officially in a rebuild and development stage, like it or not.

Their recent trades of Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby left them with a young team, with new additions still finding their footing in the NBA.

Patience will be key in this Raptors era. A few NBA teams have done rebuilds over the last few seasons and the outcome has been long-awaited but wonderful to see once it starts coming to fruition.

Take the Oklahoma City Thunder, for example. It took years of draft picks before they were able to get Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and build around the young star. Look at them now, they are sitting in second place in the Western Conference with a record of 29-13 on the season and just getting better.

All signs were leading to the Raptors heading in this direction, even if the fans and even the front office did not want to admit it. Yet, once they tanked, drafted Scottie Barnes, and then decided to build their whole roster around him... the writing was on the wall.

When it came time to pick a new head coach following the dismissal of Nick Nurse this past offseason, development was top of mind, which is why they went with Darko Rajaković. Credited around the league for his skills in developing young talent, Rajaković built his coaching staff with others who have strong player development histories.

Desmond Bane credits Rajaković for growth

Bane is averaging over 24 points per game this season for Memphis

Despite being out with an ankle injury when his Memphis Grizzlies beat the Toronto Raptors on Monday night 108-100, Desmond Bane was getting some work in the pregame at Scotiabank Arena.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković made a point to head out during warm-ups (something a head coach rarely does), and pay Bane a visit. After catching up for a few minutes, he then went over to check on Raptors rookie Gradey Dick, give him a few pointers as he warmed up.

Bane has been extremely vocal about how helpful Rajaković was to him while the two worked together for the Grizzlies. When Rajaković was announced as Raptors head coach, Bane tweeted out that he "definitely deserves it!"

The guard is averaging 24.4 points, 5.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds this season for Memphis.

Desmond Bane - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Stats Category On-Court Off-Court Offensive rating 108.4 104.1 Defensive rating 114.6 109.1 Net Rating -6.2 -5.0 Field goal % 44.7 33.2 3-point field goal % 34.1 34.3

Ziare Williams, who came off the bench for Memphis in Monday night's game in Toronto, also credits Darko for helping him improve his three-point shot as a rookie and in his early years.

"He doesn't care what your role is on the team, he just wants you to be the best you can possibly be."

While an assistant coach for Memphis, Rajaković was praised for his high energy and ability to instill confidence—something he has brought to his role as head coach for the Raptors.

Now, when the Grizzlies come to town, Darko gets to see the result of the work he's put in with guys like Bane and Williams.

"For me, that's most rewarding. When you look at careers of players and their individual progress and how that affects the success of their teams, that's the most rewarding part of our job."

Beginning of the process in Toronto

The Raptors have fallen to 16-28 this season

Now, the Raptors are in the beginning stages of their development process. Fans may be frustrated already, but in reality, this is what everyone wanted: for the Raptors to pick a direction.

They clearly have. In just a month, they went from having five players on expiring contracts, and virtually no picks for the next several NBA drafts, to having a clear vision.

Though it may be hard to swallow given where the Raptors were as a team just five years ago, it's time to be patient, as team president Masai Ujiri said last week.

"It's just a start of a new process. The good thing over here is that we're going to have three days without games and an opportunity to really practice and try to get on installed offense and defense as much as possible and try to get guys on the same page as much as possible in a short amount of time. – Darko Rajaković

Toronto now has three days off before their next game, and Rajaković thinks of it as a kind of reset of sorts. This team is virtually brand new, and needs time to build chemistry.

Still, it looks like the rest of the current season my not be about wins for this edition of the Raptors.

"I want us to be unpredictable, but I don't want us to just play basketball. We'll need some time to work and install and understand where guys need to be on the court and how to play off of each other."

The real work starts in the offseason

Raptors currently own three first-round picks in 2024 NBA Draft

Just like Ujiri likes to operate and orchestrate player deals in the offseason, Rajaković also believes the real work happens in the summer.

His young core of Barnes, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley should all be returning to the team next season. Barnes and Barrett are under contract, and Quickley is a restricted free agent, but the Raptors should be able to retain him given his promising role on this team for years to come.

Barnes, Barrett and Quickley - January Stats Category Scottie Barnes RJ Barrett Immanuel Quickley Points 17.9 20.9 16.7 Rebounds 5.8 7.2 4.6 Assists 5.7 3.4 6.1 Field goal % 47.1 55.8 41.4 3-point field goal % 29.3 37.5 44.4

With that knowledge, Rajaković has plans to work his team in the summer. With the picks Toronto will gain in the draft, there will be a lot to work with come summertime.

"The program that we're going to put in for him and the rest of the guys, it's not something that you master in one summer. It's not something that you master in one season. It's a vision and goal of how our team and our roster should look like two or three years from now. It's going to be the vision of how the player should look like in the future and what are the first steps to achieve that."

The Toronto Raptors needed a vision, and now that they have one, it's time to trust the process and get to work rebuilding this team.