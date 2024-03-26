Highlights Rajaković faces tough challenges coaching the Raptors, including a betting investigation.

Following the Toronto Raptors' 96-88 loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković addressed the media regarding the NBA's investigation on Jontay Porter.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Porter is under investigation for multiple instances of betting irregularities. Porter signed a two-way contract in December and has seen decent minutes for the Raptors this season. Rajaković, in his first season as a head coach in the NBA, has been forced to deal with many different things. Still, this situation is unfamiliar territory, as Michael Grange of SportsNet detailed.

“From my perspective as a coach on the team, I never doubt injuries, I never doubt honesty from players. I’ve never had a situation like this before.” - Darko Rajaković

Rajaković revealed that he learned about the situation "like everyone else." The rookie coach has had to battle various challenges this season.

From the start of the season, trying to compete for a playoff spot, to navigating a rebuild with a cycle of incoming and outgoing talent, it hasn't been an easy season for the Raptors. It isn't just Rajaković who notices the team's challenges; the players are aware of how abnormal this season has been.

"This is easily, I guess you could say, the craziest season team I've been a part of in terms of ... all of these things happening for sure." - Garrett Temple

Garrett Temple entered the league in 2009 and is in his 14th year, yet considers this season with the Raptors the "craziest" he's been a part of. Toronto underwent a complete roster overhaul in the middle of the season amid the Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby trades. Out of the 18 players on the roster to start the season, 10 are no longer members of the team.

Raptors' Draft Pick Remains Intriguing Side Topic

The remainder of the season is important for Toronto's future

The Raptors' 2024 first-round draft pick is currently in the San Antonio Spurs' possession from the Jakob Poeltl trade. However, the pick is top-6 protected, meaning if the pick lands anywhere from 1-6 the Raptors get to keep it.

Toronto is already dealing with its entire starting lineup sidelined due to injury or personal reasons. Losing another rotational player surely isn't the ideal outlook for a team in need of healthy players. The Raptors are currently on the longest losing streak in the NBA, at 11 games.

Worst Record in NBA 2023-24 Season Rank Team Record 1. Detroit Pistons 12-59 2. Washington Wizards 13-58 3. San Antonio Spurs 16-56 4. Charlotte Hornets 17-53 5. Portland Trail Blazers 19-52 6. Toronto Raptors 23-48 7. Memphis Grizzlies 24-47 8. Brooklyn Nets 26-45 9. Utah Jazz 29-42

As the season stands, the Raptors have a 45.8 percent chance of keeping their pick. Considering the numerous injuries and need for young talent, the inability to take advantage of a high pecking order in the draft would push back their rebuilding efforts.

The Raptors are an organization that has prided itself on maintaining a first-class atmosphere rooted in winning. Since Masai Ujiri joined the Raptors as general manager, they have only had three seasons in which they didn't make the postseason.

Those seasons came in 2021 and the past two years. Although the young talent on the roster possesses a bright future, the Raptors have seen better days.