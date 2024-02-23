Highlights The Raptors dominated the Nets on both ends, which started from their terrific energy on the defensive end.

Darko Rajakovic said RJ Barrett resembles Manu Ginobili in play style.

The Raptors are just 1.5 games behind the Nets in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Toronto Raptors began their post-All-Star break stretch with an impressive 121-93 win over the Brooklyn Nets to spoil the debut of interim head coach Kevin Ollie. Scottie Barnes registered his fourth double-double in five games with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Gary Trent Jr. led the team with 25 points, while Immanuel Quickley added 24.

After racing out to a 30-21 first-quarter lead, the Nets managed to keep the game close through the second quarter. The Raptors began to pull away at the start of the third quarter and never looked back as they outscored Brooklyn 39-22 in the final period. Toronto's biggest lead of the night was 34 points.

The Raptors are typically one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the league; they rank just 24th in the NBA in percentage at 35.7 percent. But on Thursday night, they torched the Nets by shooting 45.2 percent (14-of-31) from beyond the arc.

Toronto dominated both ends of the floor, mostly turning defense into offense. They forced Brooklyn to commit a season-high 20 turnovers. Their stellar and disruptive defense allowed them to get out in transition and outscore the Nets 46-10 in fastbreak points, where they lead the NBA this season. It also helped that Brooklyn did not offer much resistance at the rim, as it allowed Toronto to score 50 points in the paint.

RJ Barrett channeling his inner Manu Ginobili

Showing improvements as a playmaker

RJ Barrett coming home to Toronto might just be the best thing that has happened to his career so far. His production and particularly his efficiency have risen drastically since getting traded a couple of months ago from the New York Knicks.

RJ Barrett Stats 2023-24 Season Categories New York Knicks Toronto Raptors Points 18.2 20.5 Rebounds 4.3 6.9 Assists 2.4 3.5 FG% 42.3% 54.9% 3P% 32.1% 36.6%

Barrett had an off night from the field on Thursday, finishing just 5-13 for 12 points, but he did dish out a team-high seven assists. The 23-year-old's playmaking has particularly made a noticeable improvement since he arrived in Toronto.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic, who celebrated his 45th birthday with the win, sang some high praise towards Barrett's way following his performance. The birthday boy even compared the left-handed guard to a lefty legend from the San Antonio Spurs: Manu Ginobili.

“We had a conversation, a couple of weeks ago, I told him that I see some of that type of play in him. He can attack. He sees the floor really well. And that's what we need from him... to be able to score and attack, to make right plays and be a playmaker for us... And the fortunate thing about that is Manu Ginóbili is his favorite player as well.”

Raptors inch closer to Nets in East standings

Toronto is just 1.5 games behind Brooklyn

With the win, the Raptors are now just 1.5 games behind the Nets in the Eastern Conference standings. While both teams are still on the outside looking in on the play-in tournament picture, they are still within reach of the 10th-seeded Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks are 4.5 games above the Raptors and 3 games above the Nets.

Brooklyn has been on the freezer as of late, having now lost six of its last seven games. Through this stretch, they are scoring just 104.2 points per 100 possessions, which ranks second-to-the-last in the league. They also have the worst net rating in the NBA at -17.1. The schedule isn't going to get any easier for the Nets. They still have three more games to play on the road before returning to Barclays Center for a four-game homestand. After that, they have nine of their next 10 on the road.

As for the Raptors, they are seemingly headed toward the lottery after they conducted a massive firesale this season by trading away OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam. Nonetheless, Toronto still has a solid shot of at least fighting for a Play-In Tournament spot. They could inch closer further as they play the Hawks next on Friday on the second night of a back-to-back. They then visit Pascal Siakam in his new homegrounds in Indiana before a four-game homestand to open the month of March.