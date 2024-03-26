Highlights The Raptors face more challenges as the NBA investigates Jontay Porter's prop bet irregularities.

Just when you thought this Toronto Raptors season couldn't take any more twists and turns...

The team was ramping up for their Monday night game at home against the Brooklyn Nets when a news story dropped — big man Jontay Porter was being investigated by the NBA for inconsistencies around prop bets.

A hot topic in the sports world these days as sports betting becomes more integrated into broadcasts and sports leagues in general. The baseball world is dealing with its own similar situation as Shohei Ohtani navigates accusations surrounding him and his former translator. Now, the NBA has its first instance of sports betting interfering with players.

Despite this news coming out shortly before the Raptors were to tip-off against the Nets, the show must go on, and the game started. Despite leading early on, the Raptors ended up falling to Brooklyn 96-88, their 11th consecutive loss.

Bet on Yourself?

Jontay Porter is away from the Raptors as NBA investigates betting irregularities

About an hour before Monday's tip-off, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Porter, the Raptors' young two-way player, was being removed from the lineup. He was previously listed on the injury report as out for "personal reasons", but Woj revealed that Porter was under investigation by the NBA.

Apparently there are some "irregularities" surrounding Porter's personal prop bets for two separate games this season. In both cases, there were an outstanding number of bets placed on Porter's unders, meaning people were betting that he would score less than the amount the oddsmakers determined. In both games (on in January and one in March), Porter left the game early due to injury and illness.

According to the sportsbooks in question, people were attempting to bet upwards of 10 and 20 thousand dollars on Porter prop bets for those games, and the winnings were the most across the network.

It's currently undetermined if they are accusing Porter himself of placing these bets or if he was advising others to place these bets. It's also undetermined if he was faking the injury/illness that took him out of both games that are being investigated.

The idea right now is that Porter may have faked those ailments and possibly tried to ensure he wouldn't reach those over/under numbers so that those bets would cash out. Right now it's all alleged while the NBA looks into it.

Now, players are not allowed to bet on sports or try to influence others to place specific bets on games either. The key to this rule, though, is that players cannot bet or influence betting while they are on NBA rosters. Porter has been on and off rosters throughout his career while dealing with injuries. All of this alleged activity happened during Porter's tenure with the Raptors.

Porter himself, though, has apparently been very interested in cryptocurrency, the stock market, and finance even before he was playing on the Raptors. The Daily Hive's Adam Laskaris reported that Porter has social media accounts dedicated to giving advice on finance, and even once promoted a college basketball parlay from the account, though it seems Porter was not on an NBA roster at the time.

“I became aware of the situation today, just like everybody else. My perspective, as coach of the team, I never doubt injuries and the honesty of the players.” – Darko Rajaković

The NBA and the involved betting institutions will now hold an investigation on the matter, while Porter will be removed from the Raptors lineup.

Barrett, Quickley Set to Make Return

Both players missed substantial time due to personal reasons

While another player leaves the lineup, it seems some players may be returning. With 10 games to go until the season wraps up for Toronto, their lineup is looking depleted.

So fans were delighted to see RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley on the bench during Monday's game against Brooklyn, both now listed as "return to competition conditioning" on the injury report. Both are healthy, but have missed time due to bereavement over the past few weeks.

The timing of their return matches up with the first Raptors home game against the New York Knicks since Quickley and Barrett were traded from New York on December 30th. It hasn't been confirmed that they will play, but the timing seems to suggest so.

This will also be the first time O.G. Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa will be back in Toronto since the trade. Malachi Flynn was also included in that trade, but was moved to Detroit at the trade deadline.

The Raptors currently sit out of Play-In tournament contention with 10 games left in the regular season.