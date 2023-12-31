Highlights Toronto Raptors lose to Boston Celtics in a close game after a 20-point comeback.

Raptors suffer a 2-point loss to the Detroit Pistons, breaking their 28-game losing streak.

Trade acquisition Immanuel Quickley fills the point guard void for the Raptors, and RJ Barrett adds value as a hometown hero.

Saturday, December 30, 2023 will undoutedly go down as one of the most memorable — and potentially forgettable — days in recent Toronto Raptors franchise history.

On Friday, the Raptors dropped a close one to the league-leading Boston Celtics by a score of 120-118. While the game came down to the wire, the Raptors had to mount a large comeback in order to make it competitive. That game was quickly forgotten though, as Saturday's events overtook the NBA news cycle.

It all started around noon, when the news broke of a blockbuster trade sending OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to the New York Knicks in exchange for Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett and a 2024 second round draft pick.

As discussed heavily in the past month, Anunoby is expected to become an unrestricted free agent next summer when he inevitably declines his player option. This made him a prime trade asset for the Raptors, who would not have been able to afford both him and Pascal Siakam in free agency.

Along with that, the Raptors desperately needed a shake-up, as things have not been clicking this season for this roster. They went into Saturday night's game against the Detroit Pistons with a record of 12-19.

While their new assets of Quickley and Barrett were not able to join the team in Detroit, it was still an incredibly important game for both sides..

On one hand, the Detroit Pistons were looking to avoid a record-breaking loss. On the other hand, the Raptors were looking to avoid the embarrassment of losing to a team that had not won a game since October 28th.

Cutting it close in Beantown

Raptors lose to Celtics after 20-point comeback

The Celtics are currently the best team in the NBA with a record of 25-6, and are unbeaten at home at TD Garden this season. Toronto came in and gave them a run for their money in their first of back-to-back games over the weekend.

While the Raptors were down by as many as 20 points throughout Friday night's game, they came back to make it close in the fourth quarter. It was a 30-point, 10-rebound, five-assist performance from Scottie Barnes that helped them make it a competitive game.

Despite Jayson Tatum and Kristaps Porzingis sitting out of the game, the Eastern Conference favorites edged out the win against Toronto.

Jaylen Brown scored 31 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished six assists to boost his team to their 16th home win of the current season, avoiding dropping their "undefeated at home" status.

Not-So Historic Night in the Motor City

Pistons avoid record-breaking 29th consecutive loss

Amid all the trade chaos, the Raptors traveled to Detroit on Saturday night to play their second game in two nights. A loss from Toronto would break the Pistons 28-game losing streak, and a win from Toronto would have handed the Pistons their record 29th consecutive loss.

Well, Toronto got the bad deal in this one, and lost 129-127 to the Pistons. Their 28-game losing streak ended, and they avoided setting a new record for consecutive losses. It was Toronto's second 2-point loss in as many nights.

The Raptors were at a little bit of a disadvantage due to the timing of the trade earlier in the day. With Anunoby, Achiuwa and Flynn officially away from the team, but Quickley and Barrett not yet with the team, Toronto was down four players total.

On top of the three that left in the trade, Garrett Temple was also out with an injury he sustained earlier in the week. They also got none of their two-way players back due to the Raptors 905 playing Saturday afternoon, and Jontay Porter was out with illness.

Considering all of these factors, it was not the worst game we have seen by Toronto this season. Siakam scored 35 points, five rebounds and four assist, while Barnes had a slow start but ended with 22 points, nine rebounds, and two assists.

Gary Trent Jr., who has struggled with his shooting all season, shot 6-for-9 from three-point range, ending the night with 24 points, four assists and one rebound.

Dennis Schröder had a phenomenal showing as well, scoring 30 points and registering nine assists.

"It was a very emotional day for everybody. Guys gave it their all." – Darko Rajaković

The bench scored a total of twelve points, however, and starting center Jakob Poeltl scored just four. It will be interesting to see how the lineups shake out once Quickley and Barrett arrive with the team. No matter how to arrange things, it seems the bench will be getting a (much needed) boost.

Pistons star Cade Cunningham had a slow start to the game but still ended with 30 points, 12 assists, and three rebounds. He was the only Piston to score 20 points or more.

There was one point in the fourth quarter where Rajaković decided to go without Siakam and Barnes on the court for far too long. In a two-point loss, those minutes could have mattered, and it's frustrating that both top players were benched at the same time at the end of a close game.

“At the end of the day, I just want us to be more engaged, be more excited, and I think if we do that, bring the new guys in and tell them the same thing. We’re going to be good.” – Dennis Schröder

Toronto will have to get over this slightly embarrassing loss and look ahead. With their two new teammates predicted to enter the lineup for Monday's game against Cleveland, this weekend's games and lineups don't predict anything the Raptors may do going forward.

“I told guys it was not the outcome that we want [but] I thought that it may have been one of the harder playing games for us this season. So I want to try to build on this and get better through this.” – Darko Rajaković

Raptors Get Their Point Guard

Immanuel Quickley is averaging 15.0 points off the bench this season

One huge win in this trade for Toronto is the acquisition of a starting caliber point guard. Immanuel Quickley has come off the bench this season for the Knicks, due to Jalen Brunson's position of starting point guard, but he is fully capable of starting. It's highly expected he will start immediately upon arrival in Toronto.

The Raptors have been lacking at the point guard position ever since the departure of Kyle Lowry in the summer of 2021. While Fred VanVleet then tried to fill those shoes, he was always better as an off-ball guard.

Once VanVleet left the team prior to this current season, the Raptors then acquired Dennis Schröder, who has spent most of his career as a bench player. When it was clear something was not working with the new starting lineup, Schröder was sent to the bench in exchange for Gary Trent Jr. just a few days ago.

All of this has left the Raptors with a clear missing piece offensively that has shown in their lack of shooting ability and often confusing offensive possessions.

Enter Quickley. He is shooting 38.8 percent on pull-up threes this season, which lands him between Steph Curry and Trae Young in the season's rankings, per Louis Zatzman. That's the first problem he potentially solves for Toronto. His ability to shoot from anywhere on the floor will help boost the Raptors' clear shooting woes.

Next, his playmaking abilities. Raptors head coach Rajaković came into this role talking big about wanting to implement more pick and roll plays, but so far has not really found the right combo of players to execute this.

Quickley ranks highly in pick and roll plays even off the bench, and with the help of Rajaković and partnered with Barnes may be able to increase his pick and roll usage even more. The 24-year-old is in the 98th percentile as ball-handler in the pick and roll, averaging 1.18 points per possession.

He solves a ton of problems for this team, and could take a huge leap himself with increased playing time.

“We’re excited about welcoming Immanuel and RJ to our team. Immanuel is a young, talented playmaker who we believe will provide a spark on both ends of the court. RJ is a versatile wing who is, of course, well-known in his hometown, and seeing him in a Raptors uniform will be a special moment for our fans and for all Canadians,” – Masai Ujiri, Raptors President

Hometown Hero Coming In

RJ Barrett is from Mississauga, Ontario

Another interesting aspect of this trade is the homecoming of RJ Barrett, who was born in Mississauga, Ontario. Barrett has been a centerpiece of the Canadian National Basketball team and won a bronze medal at the FIBA World Cup last summer.

He is currently averaging 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season. While not the centerpiece of this trade, he adds value as a cutter and a driver. If he can improve his shot-making ability and be more physical, he could continue to improve and be a good contributor to this Raptors' team.

The make or break here will be how he handles the pressure of playing at home. He will be right under the eyes of his father, Canada basketball men's team General Manager Rowan Barrett Sr., and close to family and friends. That could either boost him or add more pressure.

As a the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, he has the raw talent to succeed. And at just 23 years old, he is just one year older than Barnes and has a lot of room to to grow into as a professional hooper.

He is also under contract until 2027, meaning the Raptors don't necessarily have to fight to retain him this offseason like they will with restricted free agent Quickley.

Not only will it be interesting to see how he can evolve as a player with a new team, Barrett's return to his home country may just be a burst of excitement that fans in Toronto need.

"RJ is a very dynamic player. He is a very good cutter, good driver, an improved spot-up shooter, as well. I'm really excited to see how he's going to gel with our team." – Darko Rajaković

The Raptors will start the new year at home when they host the Cavaliers on Monday. It is believed that Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett may be available to play.