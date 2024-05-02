Highlights Immanuel Quickley is a valuable player entering restricted free agency.

Based on Quickley's production and skills, it's possible he signs a deal worth around $110 million over four years.

Quickley has said he wants to stay with the Toronto Raptors, but the Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs loom as free agency threats.

As the Toronto Raptors head into an offseason in which the franchise will seemingly focus on re-tooling, one of the biggest items on their agenda will be Immanuel Quickley's restricted free agency.

Quickley, of course, came over to the Raptors in a trade with the New York Knicks at the end of December. In 38 games (all as a starter), Quickley averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game while shooting 42.2% from the field and 39.5% from three.

When the Knicks traded Quickley and RJ Barrett to the Raptors for OG Anunoby, some in the NBA world even wondered whether the Raptors were getting the best player in the trade. While that may have been a stretch, Quickley is a valuable commodity in today's NBA: a capable point guard who can stretch the floor, play on or off the ball, and defend.

At 24, he's likely to get better. He's also going to become more expensive.

Quickley heads into an offseason in which he is likely to command a nine-digit contract. And though the Raptors have the option to match any offer he receives, Quickey's free agency could be fascinating from multiple angles.

How Much Will Quickley Want?

Quickley didn't sign an extension this past season, a gamble that he could make even more as a free agent

It was a surprise last offseason when Quickley and the Knicks didn't agree to an extension. Quickley was coming off a career-best season in which he finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting and proved a vital piece of a playoff team's rotation.

It's unclear what exactly Quickley was offered. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype had reported that Quickley was offered a deal in the range of $18 million per season and that Quickley had been hoping for a deal worth around $25 million annually.

However, SNY's Ian Begley had reported that the Knicks offered Quickley a non-guaranteed deal with a team option, and that talks didn't go much further because of the differences in structure. Begley reported that Quickley did not make any specific price demands.

Can Quickley sign a $100 million contract? It doesn't seem like a stretch.

There are currently seven guards in the NBA making an average annual salary of $25-30 million: Anfernee Simons, Jalen Brunson, Devin Vassell, Dejounte Murray, Tyler Herro, Chris Paul, and Barrett.

Obviously, Brunson has ascended to a new level no one expected, and his contract is considered the best value in the NBA. If we remove him and Paul from the conversation — as Paul is much older and coming off a string of max contracts — Quickley's numbers fall right in line with the rest of those players over the past two seasons.

Of those six guards, Quickley averaged the fewest points per-36 minute but he posted the second-most assists per 36 minutes, the second-best three-point percentage (38.2%) third-best effective field goal percentage (53.7%), the second-highest PER (16.5), and second-highest VORP (3.8).

Those numbers don't tell the whole story for all of those players, of course, but it's a simple way to say that Quickley fits snuggly within that group.

The average annual salary of those five guards is $27.4 million. Over four years, that would be a contract worth $109.6 million.

Who Might be Interested in Quickley

Quickley could benefit from a free agent market that is needy for point guards

In a recent interview with FanDuelTV's "Run It Back" show, Quickley had only positive things to say about Toronto.

"Business is always business, but I love Toronto. I love being in Toronto since the day I got there. I say it all the time, they've done nothing but show me love."

He added that the trade was the best thing that could have happened to him from a developmental standpoint.

However, there are multiple teams with loads of cap space this offseason and need for a point guard. Two teams stick out right away: the Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs.

The Magic, in particular, would be a great landing spot for Quickley. Orlando is desperate for play-making and shooting, two things Quickley can offer. It's easy to imagine Quickley's off-the-bounce talents opening up things for players like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Additionally, Quickley is a solid defender and wouldn't detract from Orlando's ferocious defense.

The Spurs, meanwhile, could desperately use a true point guard to aid the development of Victor Wembanyama. It was a constant source of frustration among Spurs fans this season watching Spurs players miss Wembanyama on lobs and cuts.

Quickley isn't necessarily a great passer, but he'd be an upgrade in San Antonio, at least as a table-setter. He fits the Spurs' timeline, and once again, his ability to play defense could help the Spurs (who finished 21st in defensive rating) grow on that end.

With Quickley's services in need this summer, it's possible Quickly could command an even bigger contract, if a team hopes to dissuade Toronto from matching.

Will Restricted Free Agency Hurt Quickley?

Restricted free agency hasn't always resulted in big deals for players

In recent years, restricted free agency has actually hurt some players who would have otherwise gotten big contracts. Because a player's previous team has the right to match any offer that the player receives, some teams don't even bother making an offer — any reasonable deal is likely to be matched and teams don't want to overpay a player just to lure them away.

Since 2020, only five restricted free agents have signed $100-plus million deals: Brandon Ingram (five years, $158 million), John Collins (five years, $125 million), Jarrett Allen (five years, $100 million), Deandre Ayton (four years, $100 million), and Simons (four years, $100 million).

Are there any takeaways there? Beyond perhaps buyers' regret for the Hawks with Collins and Suns with Ayton, all of those players re-signed with their previous team.

If it's any indication of how things might go for Quickley, perhaps he will get a big contract from Toronto after all.