The Toronto Raptors are in the midst of a long road trip, suffering from the injury bug, and have had to dig deep this week. Despite all this, they pulled out a good team win against the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night. After losing by one heartbreaking point to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, the Raptors headed to the Windy City to play against former Raptor DeMar DeRozan.

Since the trade that sent Pascal Siakam away to the Indiana Pacers, it seems like a different Raptor has stepped up each night to have their turn to shine. The team is focusing on the development of young players and figuring out their future, so it will be interesting to see if any of these performances lead to a player staying on the team long-term.

"They really work hard, they're really into dissecting the film, and getting better. We lost five games, but we were in all of those games. So keeping up their spirits, building those guys up, and next man up mentality."—Darko Rajaković

Six Raptors players in Tuesday's match against Chicago scored in double digits, but only one made it past the 20-point mark — Gary Trent Jr. He scored 24 points on 6-for-11 three-point shooting and 9-for-15 shooting from the field.

Trent Jr. has been quietly contributing to this team in bursts this season but has been incredibly consistent throughout all the trades and changes in the past month. While his future with Toronto isn't guaranteed, he's setting himself up to be an asset in the league.

A retrospective of the Trent Jr.-Powell deal

The trade was made at the 2021 Trade Deadline

In one of the more emotional trades for Toronto in the past few years, Trent Jr. arrived in Toronto (well, Tampa at the time) at the 2021 NBA Trade Deadline. He was the centerpiece in a trade that sent Norman Powell to the Portland Trail Blazers. Looking back, this was one of the first signs Toronto was "going young." Trent Jr. seemed like the younger version of Powell — a shooter who could work well on the bench or as a starter.

It was also a heartwarming story for the Trent family, as Trent Jr. was traded to the Raptors at around the same point in his career as his father, Gary Trent Sr. He ended up taking his father's number, and played out the rest of the season, impressing Toronto fans.

Gary Trent Jr. – Toronto Raptors Stats Year PPG AST REB 3PT% FG% 2021 (TOR) 16.2 1.3 3.6 35.5 39.5 2021-2022 18.3 2.0 2.7 38.3 41.4 2022-2023 17.4 1.6 2.6 36.9 43.3 2023-2024 12.0 1.5 2.1 42.1 43.2

He then signed back with the Raptors on a three-year deal where the final year was a player option. When that option came around heading into the current season, Trent took it. It was unlikely at the time that the Raptors would have been able to retain Powell. Instead, they got a long-term option in Trent Jr., who has since developed well.

Trent Jr.'s future in Toronto is uncertain

The guard will be an unrestricted free agent this summer

With the NBA trade deadline still over a week away, whether the Raptors are done making moves is uncertain. A name that could come up in trade talks over the next week is Trent Jr., with his expiring contract.

"Whether I'm playing 30 minutes or 25 minutes, I'm going to go out there and try to contribute to winning as much as I can. That's really my own focus and goal going into every game." - Gary Trent Jr.

There were reports at the beginning of the current season — when Trent opted into his player option--that he was hoping to work on an extension with Toronto. It seems Toronto has been trying to keep their options open this season, as nothing has come from that.

Still, if the team does not end up moving Trent Jr. before the deadline, the possibility of him staying with the team isn't completely obsolete. He fits into the team's "young" vision at just 25 years old, plays well with Scottie Barnes, and has proven himself over the last three years.

More so than any of the other free agents Toronto had until this month, the idea of keeping Trent Jr. seems like something the Raptors would opt for as opposed to trying to find someone on the market with his same skill set.

Trent Jr. fits well in the Raptors' system

2023–24 Player Impact Estimate: 7.0

Trent Jr.'s tenure as a Raptor has been filled with ups and downs. First, he arrived during the infamous season in Tampa in 2021 that led them to draft Barnes with the fourth overall pick. He then improved as a shooter and became a central part of the starting lineup.

When Jakob Poeltl was brought back late last season, Trent Jr. was relegated to the bench and given more of a sixth-man role. When the current season started, he was still in that sixth-man role with Dennis Schröder in the starting lineup.

"Everybody's just trying to figure it out, roll with the punches in a sense. It's been a lot of new pieces. Just trying to stay afloat, balance it, continue to keep pushing, continue to keep working, be an energy giver, and go from there."—Gary Trent Jr.

By December, it became clear that the starting lineup wasn't working, so Trent Jr. began starting for Schröder. Two games after that, the Raptors made their first blockbuster trade and Trent was sent back to the bench in favor of RJ Barrett. Just weeks later, Siakam was traded, and Trent Jr. returned to the starting lineup.

In January, through all the ups and downs, Trent Jr. averaged 12.9 points per game and shot 50.7 percent from three. He has a history of performing well as a starter, and that confidence is something the Raptors should take advantage of.

Trent has always been a player who rolls with the punches. He's the kind of guy who puts his head down and works, always has a positive attitude, never complains. His skill set aside, he could end up being a great role model for the Raptors' younger players over the next few years.