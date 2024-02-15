Highlights Raptors show love for Pascal Siakam with special tribute and jersey giveaway.

We knew Pascal Siakam's first game back in Toronto would be special, but the Raptors really pulled out all the stops for their former superstar forward on Wednesday.

The Indiana Pacers traveled to Scotiabank Arena to take on the Raptors on Wednesday, and while Siakam's new squad managed to squeeze out a 127-125 win, there was a festive vibe around the arena throughout the night as fans celebrated the return of a franchise legend.

In perhaps the coolest gesture you'll see from an NBA team this season, the Raptors offered a whole section of the arena free Siakam Raptors jerseys to wear during the game.

The initiative clearly resonated with the Cameroonian forward, who expressed his gratitude following the win and 23-point performance.

"I tried to stay focused on the game as much as I could, but it’s hard... Just genuine love and that means everything. To see that whole section with my jersey, that almost got me right there. I couldn’t really ever dream of that. It means a lot. I’m humbled."

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle was impressed by the reception for his new star, giving the Raptors and their fans some props for the outpouring of affection they displayed on the night.

Siakam loving life in Indiana

Leads Pacers in scoring since trade

Siakam's 23 points led the Pacers on Wednesday; an effort indicative of his impact on the team since his arrival in mid-January. The 29-year-old's 21.4 points per game leads Indiana in the 15 games since the trade, and he's seen bump in efficiency in his time as a Pacer.

Pascal Siakam - 2023-24 Stats Comparison Category Raptors Pacers Minutes 34.7 33.3 Points 22.2 21.4 Rebounds 6.3 6.7 Assists 4.9 4.8 Field goal % 52.2 57.1 3-point field goal % 31.7 41.3

Indiana is an astounding 22.3 points per 100 possessions better with Siakam on the floor over the last 15 games. The two-time All-NBA forward has a 5.7 net rating when he's on the court, and a -15.3 net rating when's on the bench.

While Siakam has enjoyed success on a personal level since donning a Pacers jersey, the team has struggled to hit their stride after a transformative trade deadline. Indiana is 7-8 since acquiring Siakam, and are just holding on to the sixth seed — and final guaranteed playoff spot — in the Eastern Conference, just one game ahead of the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic.

Their 120.5 offensive rating on the season, which ranks second in the NBA behind the Boston Celtics, has dropped to 117.2 over the last 15 games, only good enough for 14th in the league. The Pacers are also 25th in defensive rating (118.2) in that span, which is not much better than the 119.2 defensive rating they've averaged on the campaign.