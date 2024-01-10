Highlights Raptors coach Darko Rajaković criticized referees for free throw discrepancy, defending Scottie Barnes.

Somehow, the most exciting part of an already exciting basketball game Tuesday evening came after the final buzzer went.

After the Toronto Raptors lost a close game 132-131 to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, head coach Darko Rajaković absolutely lost it in his post-game media press conference.

He had good reason to — the Lakers attempted 36 free throws to the Raptors' 13, and 23 of those attempts for the Lakers came in the fourth quarter, compared to the Raptors' two attempts.

"This is completely BS, this is a shame. Shame for the referees, shame for the league to allow this. They had to win tonight? If that's the case just let us know so we don't show up for the game, just give them a win. I understand respect for All-Star players and all that, but we have All-Star players on our team as well. How's it possible that Scottie Barnes, who is an All-Star calibre player in this league, he goes every single time to the rim with force, and trying to get to the rim without flopping and not trying to get foul calls — he gets two free throws for the whole game. How is that possible?" – Darko Rajaković

Rajaković and the Raptors could not believe the lack of consistency displayed by the refereeing crew led by Ben Taylor. Every Lakers' drive down the stretch seemed to be rewarded with a trip to the free-throw line, while Barnes and Co. were unable to get a whistle, despite being hacked and bumped at the rim throughout the fourth quarter.

The game was close throughout, and the Raptors showed incredible effort, not giving up until the very end. Pascal Siakam even hit a buzzer-beater three to end the game, but they were still one point short.

In a one-point game with that much free throw discrepancy, it was not about effort or lack thereof for the Raptors. Yet, what this game truly proved was the trust Rajaković has in his players, and based on his rant, Scottie Barnes in particular.

This is not a surprise, and based on comments from the front office made in the last few weeks, it seems apparent that the Raptors franchise is building around Barnes.

The Scottie Barnes Era is Here

Barnes is averaging 20.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this season

If you say you were not shocked when the Raptors drafted Barnes fourth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft, you're probably lying.

Obviously, opinions have changed since then. He went on to win Rookie of the Year for the 2021-2022 season and has been steadily improving year-by-year since. This season in particular, the 22-year-old has really taken a leap.

Scottie Barnes - Year-by-Year Statistics Comparison Season Points Rebounds Assists 3-point % Field goal % Steals Blocks 2021-2022 15.3 7.5 3.5 30.1 49.2 1.1 0.7 2022-2023 15.3 6.6 4.8 28.1 45.6 1.1 0.8 2023-2024 20.7 8.6 5.7 38.4 48.1 1.4 1.4

His three-point shot in particular has come a long way, and after a dip in his sophomore season, has increased in accuracy by over 10 percent this season.

Plus, he's just 22 years of age. The Raptors seem to be going all in on Barnes, building a roster around his talents and what he needs to thrive.

Clearly, Toronto is going all in on Barnes. They think he is an All-Star calibre player — and he is proving it. In Tuesday's game against the Lakers, he scored 26 points, three rebounds, six assists, two blocks and shot 3-for-7 from three and 11-for-20 from the field.

So when the Lakers were granted all those fouls in the fourth quarter and the Raptors were only granted two, with Barnes attempting just two in the game, Rajaković was defensive of his young superstar.

Building Around Barnes

Quickley, Barrett proving to be a seamless fit

The Raptors are clearly trying to acquire players that pair well with Barnes. The acquisitions of Quickley and RJ Barrett prove that. And so far, it's working.

Toronto has been especially fun to watch since the calendar turned over to 2024. Despite the loss, Tuesday night's effort against the Lakers was excellent from the whole team.

Despite fouling out, Quickley scored 21 points on 4-for-6 from three-point range. He added five assists and five rebounds to that, and has been acclimating to his new role as starting point guard quite well.

Toronto needed to bring someone like Quickley in to pair with Barnes, and they lucked out. Quickley is an excellent pick-and-roll player, and compliments Barnes' skill in the front court beautifully. He achieved a season-high 10 assists in Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors.

Immanuel Quickley - Pick and Roll Ball Handler Points per possession 1.18 Effective field goal % 58.5 Score frequency % 53.6 Percentile 98.1

There aren't enough compliments to give Barrett since he joined Toronto. He scored 23 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, dished five assists and nabbed two steals in Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

Not only that, but his 23 points came off 10-for-13 shooting from the field. He's been efficient, energetic, and accurate in five games with the Raptors, averaging 21.4 points per game and shooting 50 percent from three-point range.

He also scored a season-high 37 points in the win over Golden State on Sunday.

These two additions have paired extremely well with Barnes, even as he has had to adjust to a slight change while integrating them into the system. It's clear the Raptor's front-office is trying to find players to pair well with their future star.

Does Siakam still fit in Toronto?

Star forward included in numerous trade rumors

With all this talk around building a team for Barnes, it begs the question — is Siakam on his way out?

With the Feb. 8 NBA Trade Deadline now under a month away, it's crunch time for the Raptors to decide if they will deal Siakam before his contract expires this summer.

The two-time NBA All-Star will surely be seeking a max contract and there has been no word on whether he plans to sign an extension with Toronto before the season is over.

There are also rumours of Siakam not wanting to re-sign with a team he is traded to in the off-season, making teams wary of building a package to trade for him.

It's incredibly risky for Toronto — do they trade him away and try to get any return for him in case he walks in free agency. Or do they have faith that Siakam will want to stay in Toronto and let the deadline pass without dealing him.

Siakam absolutely could fit with this team if both he and the Raptors wanted him to. There is always talk that he and Scottie can't both be the future... but why not?

Siakam is only 29 years old. He is an All-Star, an All-NBA player, and a champion. He proves time and time again that he is extremely unique and skilled. It's extremely reductive of his skill to say that he no longer fits on the Raptors as currently constructed.

Not to mention the fact that most of the time when Toronto wins these days, it's a dual effort between Barnes and Siakam.

Regardless, Siakam has the power in this situation. The Raptors will most likely not get much back from him at the deadline unless Siakam gives a bit of indication he could re-sign with the team he is sent to in the summer.

If the Raptors still have Siakam after Feb. 8, they need to go all in on building up the duo of him and Barnes.