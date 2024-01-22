Highlights The Toronto Raptors have traded veterans OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam in hopes of rebuilding around Scottie Barnes.

The Raptors are looking to acquire more first-round picks by flipping veteran guard Bruce Brown, who is in high demand.

Possible trade destinations for Brown include the Lakers and Knicks, with New York possibly offering a more attractive package including Quinten Grimes.

The Toronto Raptors are just heating up before the trade deadline. Hoping to propel a rebuild around Scottie Barnes, the Raptors have shipped out veterans OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam for Bruce Brown, Kira Lewis, Jordan Nwora, RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, three first-round picks, and a second-rounder.

Adding high-end young talent like Quickley and Barrett speeds up the rebuild, but adding young talent is most easily done in the NBA Draft. Toronto hopes to add more picks by flipping veteran guard Bruce Brown (acquired via the Indiana Pacers) for another first-round pick and a decent player, according to NBA Insider Marc Stein.

"Toronto knows that a variety of contending teams are interested in Brown, noting his contributions to Denver’s title run last season, making the Raptors hopeful they can spark some robust bidding for a player with both championship pedigree and a team-friendly contract."

Brown won a championship with the Denver Nuggets last season, and his experience off the bench makes him valuable for any contender hoping to capitalize on an already-talented roster. If Toronto receives an offer that meets their pricey request, pulling the trigger on another trade would be another win for Masai Ujiri.

Possible trade destinations

Lakers, Knicks most likely; Nuggets also in the mix

Brown made a name for himself last season, helping take the Nuggets to their first Finals win in franchise history. While he was solid off the bench all season, Denver's continued utilization of him in the playoffs cemented his value for Toronto this season.

Bruce Brown 2022-23 Regular Season vs. Playoffs Games Minutes per game Three-point percentage Points per game Regular season 80 28.5 35.8 11.5 Playoffs and Finals 20 26.5 31.6 12.0

Toronto does not have title aspirations this season. The Raptors currently have the eighth-worst record in the league and need to keep tanking if they want to draft in the first round in the upcoming draft. The San Antonio Spurs own their 2024 first-round pick, but it is protected 1-6.

As insurance in case the pick doesn't convey, the Los Angeles Lakers or New York Knicks could send back draft capital and young talent. However, the Lakers can't trade a first-round pick until 2029. By then, the Raptors will have finished their rebuild, so a young player like Rui Hacimura with a matching salary (Gabe Vincent) would have to be the core of the deal.

Toronto wants flexibility, so taking two players who are under contract for three years is not a viable deal.

The Knicks can offer a much more attractive trade package. With Quinten Grimes reportedly on the trade market, the Raptors could add the 23-year-old wing, who is currently buried on the Knicks' bench.

The Raptors would have to take back salary filler to make the deal work, but the addition of Evan Fournier would make sense. For taking on Fournier's contract, the Raptors could also receive a first-round pick via the Dallas Mavericks that the Knicks own (protected 1-10).

According to a report by Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes on Monday, the Nuggets "would love to have Bruce Brown back." However, as Haynes highlights, Denver does not have the draft capital to compete with other offers around the league, as they only own two first-round picks over the next four drafts.

Of course, other contenders might be calling asking about Brown's availability as well. A veteran with championship experience who doesn't mind coming off the bench, he could make any win-now team immediately better, and with him under team control through next season, he could help keep a window open in 2025.