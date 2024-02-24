Highlights Quickley is adjusting well as the Raptors' point guard, and building chemistry with Barnes.

The trio of Quickley, Barnes, and Barrett, dubbed "BBQ," are showing strong numbers and chemistry.

Barnes and Quickley duo have improved their net rating since the All-Star Break, signaling strong chemistry.

At this point in the NBA season, it's not exactly a secret that the Toronto Raptors have focused on transforming Scottie Barnes into their bonafide leader. When Immanuel Quickley was brought into the mix to become the team's new primary point guard, it was because there was faith he would pair well with Barnes.

Now, there had to be a bit of an adjustment period for Quickley. He came to the Raptors from the New York Knicks, where he played second fiddle to Jalen Brunson. Still, he's been consistently good since playing his first game in Toronto on January 1.

The adjustment period was more about building chemistry than anything. As we approach the two-month mark of Quickley's tenure as a Raptor, the chemistry is starting to be visible more and more each game. In particular, the two games since the All-Star Break have truly been the Barnes and Quickley show.

"We've got to go step by step and continue growing. What I really like about this group is they're together. This group is really enjoying being with each other and competing for each other." - Darko Rajaković

Stats trending upwards for the "BBQ Brothers"

A look at the trio of Barnes, Barrett and Quickley by the numbers

The team is young and ready to have fun, despite having more losses than wins since the Raptors fire sale, but fans have been seeing the silver lining, even creating a new nickname for the fresh core, dubbed "BBQ," a play on the first letter of each player's last name.

Barnes is having a stellar season, making it to his first All-Star Game as an injury replacement. He's averaging 20.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 6.0 assists per game as well as shooting an impressive 35% from three for his size.

Quickley and Barrett have been Raptors (officially) since January 1 and, in that time, both players have seen an extreme trend upward in numbers. Quickley is averaging a career-high 16.9 points per game as a Raptor while seeing a drastic increase in assists at 5.6 per game, as opposed to the 2.5 he was averaging with the Knicks before being traded.

Quickley also came as advertised when it comes to shooting and is shooting 42.9 percent from three since the trade.

"Yes, we're encouraging [Quickley] to be aggressive, but it's not necessarily just to find his shots. It's also to create for his teammates. I thought that tonight when they started blitzing him and trapping him, that he was able to make some good decisions as the game was progressing, to find some short throws, to find his teammates open." - Darko Rajaković

Barrett, on the other hand, has truly gone through a transformation since putting on his hometown team's jersey. He is averaging 20.1 points per game since the trade, shooting 37.3 percent from three and grabbing 6.8 rebounds per game.

The real transformation is only fully visible when you watch how he operates on the court. His physicality, aggression in the paint, and confidence have been boosting him and this team. He's been passing and shooting more, and overall just looks like a new player.

Raptors feeling refreshed after the All-Star break

Quickley scored a combined 48 points over two games to lead the Raptors to back-to-back wins

In the Raptors' first game back after the All-Star Break, they played a struggling Nets team with a first-time head coach on the bench. The Raptors won, 121-93, with Quickley scoring 24 points, six rebounds, three assists, and three steals while shooting 5-for-8 from three.

That same game, Barnes scored 18 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block, shooting 7-for-13 from the field. Barrett didn't score his usual 20+, with 12 points, but recorded seven assists on the night.

The Raptors played again the next night, on the road. Barrett was out for injury management, but Barnes and Quickley were able to lead the team to back-to-back wins.

"When [Quickley] is shooting 6-for-11 from a three-point line, teams will be much more aware of how they're guarding him. I think it's creating good offense for us." - Darko Rajaković

Every player who touched the floor for Toronto in the Atlanta game, except for Jordan Nwora, scored in double digits. Quickley led the team with 24 points, Barnes had 20, and Gradey Dick had 18 points on the night.

Quickley yet again had a huge night from the three-point line, scoring six of his 11 attempts from distance. It seems that the Raptors find the most success when Quickley shoots a lot from three. The team won 123-121 over Atlanta and yet again are on the precipice of winning three games in a row for the first time all season.

"I give a lot of credit to the whole team. I think we've been practicing really hard. A lot of our shoot-arounds have been tough. Our practices have been competitive and, I think, hard, honestly. A lot of the credit goes to the guys for working hard and showing in games." - Immanuel Quickley

Raptors deploying two-man game

Barnes and Quickley have a net rating of +11.5 since the All-Star Break

When taking a look at more advanced stats, you can see the chemistry between Quickley and Barnes as a duo growing.

Barnes and Quickley have played 22 games together in total, and have gone 8-14 in that time. They average 58.8 points per game between the two of them.

The Raptors have played two games since returning from the All-Star break, one at home against Brooklyn and one on the road against Atlanta, both wins. In that two-game stretch, the duo of Barnes and Quickley had a combined +11.5 net rating, a huge increase from their average numbers.

Scottie Barnes & Immanuel Quickley – Two-Man Game Stretch Wins Losses PPG FG% 3PT% +/- Since Jan. 1 8 14 58.8 48.7% 37.6% 0.2 Since All-Star Break 2 0 58.0 47.4% 42.4% 11.5

While stats aren't everything, these numbers prove pairing Barnes with a dynamic and crafty point guard like Immanuel Quickley was a good move. The trio of Barnes, Barrett and Quickley are showing extreme promise as the future of the Toronto Raptors.