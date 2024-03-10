Highlights Immanuel Quickley has excelled as the primary point guard for the Raptors in the face of adversity.

Chris Boucher making impactful plays and finally receiving more minutes, showcasing energy and hustle.

Gary Trent Jr. has shined offensively while showing consistency since the All-Star Break.

The Toronto Raptors continued their road trip Saturday night in Portland, and the deeper they get into this trip, the more the injury list just keeps growing.

Going into the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto's injury list consisted of Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, Bruce Brown, and DJ Carton. RJ Barrett was added on right before the game due to an illness.

With another starter lost, the lineup shuffled again, and Gradey Dick moved into the to unit. It was his second career start.

In a gritty game, there were a few players who proved they have that "next man up" mentality that matters in the NBA. After being behind 20+ points in the first half, the Raptors ralliede all the way back in the second half to force overtime.

Unfortunately, they only scored one field goal in overtime, and the Trail Blazers won the game 128-118.

Immanuel Quickley Running Point

Quickley was coming off an 18 assist performance in the Phoenix Suns game

Immanuel Quickley had a fantastic showing on Thursday night against the Phoenix Suns, where he joined the elite club of Raptors who have tallied 18 or more assists in a single game.

His play making ability has improved drastically since being traded to the Raptors, after primarily coming off the bench during his time with the New York Knicks. Now, he's the Raptors' primary point guard, and Darko Rajaković wants to see him facilitating.

"We lost R.J. and that's another creator and a scorer for us. So the ball really went a lot through Kelly and we were looking to create some of the chemistry there between Kelly and Quickley. That really started clicking in the second half when Quickley, I think in the second half he scored 25 points, in the first half only 4." - Darko Rajaković

His confidence also seems to be rising along with his level of play. To go from a back-up guard to being trusted to run a starting lineup has the potential to play a part in the improved confidence. During Saturday's game against Portland, Quickley was being vocal throughout much of the game.

The Raptors desperately need this from him, with so many of their best players out with injury and illness. Both the confidence and the vocalizing as well as the elite level of play in every category is a massive benefit Quickley is providing Toronto.

On Saturday night, he scored a season high 29 points in the Raptors' OT loss against Portland.

Quickley has scored 20+ points in six of the team's nine games since the All-Star break. He is averaging 17.5 points per game since being traded.

Boucher Finally Gets Minutes

Boucher scored 16 points, 8 rebounds against the Trail Blazers.

Chris Boucher has not seen much playing time this season, to the dismay of fans, and surely himself as well. In the Raptors' last home game against the New Orleans Pelicans, fans chanted, "we want Boucher" in hopes the Canadian player from Montreal would get some minutes, but ultimately, he did not.

His number was finally called in the game against Phoenix, and he scored 11 points with nine rebounds and two assists.

With the multiple injuries on Saturday, Boucher's number was called early yet again. He made an immediate impact, and ended the night by saving the Raptors chances, grabbing a rebound and finishing a layup to tie the game with 0.7 seconds left, helping the team get to overtime.

Boucher is one of those players that immediately brings energy the second he steps onto the court. He's on the glass, he's blocking shots, he's at the rim. It's a little surprising he has not played much this season, as he certainly deserves a spot in the rotation.

With these performances and the Raptors' injury situation seemingly reamining pretty dire, hopefully Boucher will get more minutes to finish up the season.

Gary Trent Jr. Unloads the Clip

Trent Jr. scored 23 points against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Gary Trent Jr. has been on fire since the All-Star Break. In the absence of offensive powerhouses like Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, Trent Jr. has been incredible finding the bottom of the basket.

In the game against Phoenix, he scored 30 points and helped the Raptors come close to overcoming the Suns. In the game against the Trail Blazers, he was one of the main reasons Toronto was able to come back and tie the game. He scored 23 points with five rebounds, three assists and two steals against Portland.

This will help him as he enters free agency this summer.

Despite the overtime loss, the Raptors showed a lot of fight in this game. A lot of players have had to step up in the absence of Barnes and other players, and this has given the team a unique opportunity to assess some of the talent on the team before the season ends.

The Raptors continue their road trip as they head to Denver to face the current defending champion Nuggets on Monday night.