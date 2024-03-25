Highlights Jontay Porter is under investigation by the NBA for prop betting irregularities involving his games.

Porter is suspected of manipulating prop bets by meeting specified statistical marks, before exiting games due to injury or illness.

If found guilty, Porter could face potential fines, a suspension, or even contract termination, impacting his current stats and future play.

Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter is being investigated by the NBA for participating in a potential betting scheme involving his participation in certain games.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the issue stems from prop bets involving Porter which were placed on January 26 and March 20 of this year, when the Raptors played the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, respectively.

On January 26, props for Porter were set at 5.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists, as well as over 0.5 three pointers made. Porter played four minutes in the game, recording three rebounds and one assist, while failing to attempt a three, therefore hitting all of those props.

The brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. was then removed from the game, due to what the Raptors said was a re-aggravation of an eye injury. The following day, DraftKings reported that the props on Porter were the most successful bets of the entire night.

Then, on March 20, props for Porter were set at over/under 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds prior to the game, according to DraftKings. He played just three minutes in the game that night against the Phoenix Suns, once again hitting those marks before leaving the game with an “illness” and failing to return.

As was the case on January 26, DraftKings announced the following night that the props on Porter were the most successful of the entire evening. This raised red flags, and Porter is now under investigation by the league, which strictly prohibits players from betting on any league events.

Porter missed the Raptors’ last game against the Washington Wizards, which they lost by a score of 112-109. The game marked Toronto’s tenth straight loss, and they are now 12th in the Eastern Conference at 23-48.

Porter is also listed as out for Monday night’s matchup versus the Brooklyn Nets, leading to suspicion. If he is found guilty, punishments could include a fine, suspension, or possibly the termination of his contract.

Jontay Porter – 2023-24 Stats GP 26 MP 14 PPG 4.4 RPG 3.2 APG 2.3 FG% 38.5 3PT% 33.3

This season, Porter is averaging 4.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 26 games played. He has averaged 14 minutes played per game, much higher than the four and three minutes he played in the aforementioned games. Whether or not he will be able to adjust those numbers by playing further this season remains to be seen.