Highlights The Knicks are performing well since acquiring O.G. Anunoby, with a 9-2 record and strong defensive stats.

Both RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley have adjusted well to their roles on the Raptors' roster.

Scottie Barnes is having a breakout season and could be a candidate for the Most Improved Player award.

Three weeks to the day Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett were traded to the Toronto Raptors from the New York Knicks, they made their return to Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Of course, it was also the first time O.G. Anunoby played against the Raptors, the team that drafted him with the 23rd pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Raptors' 126-100 loss to the Knicks was an indictment of where Toronto is relative to their Atlantic Division rivals; a young team very much in a rebuilding stage against a team that is very much ready to contend with the cream of the crop in the Eastern Conference.

Jalen Brunson led the way for the Knicks with 38 points, while Anunoby contributed 14 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in his first career game against Toronto.

Barrett was inspired in his return to MSG, leading the Raptors with 20 points on 8-for-15 shooting. Quickley was a little more timid facing his former team, scoring only 12 points and putting up a team-worst -26 on the night.

Games like these may be difficult for Raptors fans to digest, but as Masai Ujiri said in his press conference earlier in the week, patience is key with this team.

"I don’t know what happened in the third quarter that we lost our momentum, but it’s disappointing" – Darko Rajaković

Trade paying off for both parties

The Knicks are 9-2 since acquiring O.G. Anunoby.

The December 30th trade between the Knicks and Raptors just made a lot of sense. The more each team got used to the players they gained, the more it felt like a fit.

On the Knicks' side, they gained an elite defender who is one of the league's best catch-and-shoot shot-makers this season.

Per Keerthika Uthayakumar, the Knicks have been holding opponents to 100.9 points in their last 11 games as well. Anunoby himself has been averaging 15.0 points per game and has a +190 net rating since arriving in New York City.

OG Anunoby - 2023-24 Stats Splits Category Raptors Knicks Minutes 33.3 36.7 Points 15.1 14.9 Field goal % 48.9 51.3 3-point field goal % 37.4 40.8 Offensive rating 113.0 125.0 Defensive rating 119.0 113.0

On Toronto's side, both Barrett and Quickley have adjusted immediately to their roles on the Raptors' roster. Quickley has been averaging 18.0 points per game and 5.3 assists per game as the Raptors' new primary point guard.

Barrett, on the other hand, has been playing possibly some of the best ball of his life since coming home to Toronto. He's averaging 20.2 points per game in 2024, and just seems to be more relaxed on and off the court.

Patience is the key

The Raptors are currently 12th in the Eastern Conference

The Knicks seem to be heading toward the playoffs, and Anunoby will surely help them along the way. Toronto is on a different track—while the next three weeks are still hard to predict for this franchise, they are clearly in a rebuilding phase that will require fans to remind themselves of the silver linings.

Now that both Siakam and Anunoby have been traded, the Raptors have gotten most of the heavy lifting done ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline. Toronto still may make moves, but they will be tweaks as opposed to huge changes in direction, like the previous trades.

Toronto Raptors - 2023-24 Transactions Out In OG Anunoby Immanuel Quickley Pascal Siakam RJ Barrett Malachi Flynn Bruce Brown Jr. Precious Achiuwa Jordan Nwora Kira Lewis Jr. 2024 1st round pick 2024 1st round pick 2026 1st round pick 2024 2nd round pick

After that, it will be interesting to see how the Raptors close out the season. They could try to push to make it into the Play-In tournament and get a spot in the playoffs. In that case, they'd likely be paired with Boston or another top team for a first round series. It would be hard for this young team to compete in that case.

The other option is missing the playoffs and heading into the NBA Draft lottery. The Raptors have something to gain in this scenario, having a top-six protected pick in this upcoming draft.

New and young players should be getting more time to develop on the court now as well. Gradey Dick, who has been working with both the Raptors and in the G-League with Raptors 905, got some great minutes in the game against the Knicks. He scored 11 points on 4-for-7 shooting from the field.

No matter how the season ends up shaking out in the end, the key is staying patient in the process. The Raptors new core is extremely young — Barnes, Quickly and Barrett are all under the age of 25. There are still a few more steps to take before they are at the level the Knicks have worked up to.

Barnes making case for Most Improved Player award

Averaging career-highs in all major stats categories

The 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year may be up for another award soon. Scottie Barnes has all the makings of a Most Improved Player award in the 2023-24 season.

Barnes struggled against the Knicks, scoring only nine points and shooting an uncharacteristic 4-of-14 from the field, while also failing to knock down a three. These types of off-nights have been few and far between for the young forward, however, as he's arguably been the most consistent Raptors this season.

A silver lining to an emotional Raptors season has been the quick improvement of Barnes. It makes the fact that he now leads this team easier to digest among the many roster changes this year.

He's averaging over five points more per game this season than he did in his two previous seasons, while also taking a near 10 percent leap in three-point percentage from last season to the current one.

After Barnes' sort of plateaued sophomore season in comparison to his rookie season, the jump in stats is extremely fun to watch. He's extremely dynamic on court, impacting play consistently on both ends of the court.

Scottie Barnes - Year-by-Year Comparison Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Points 15.3 15.3 20.1 Rebounds 7.5 6.6 8.3 Assists 3.5 4.8 5.7 Field goal % 49.2 45.6 48.1 3-point field goal % 30.1 28.1 36.7

The biggest knock on Barnes heading into the draft—and following his first two NBA seasons—was his inability to consistently knock down three-pointers, making him much less of a threat on the perimeter.

In Year 3, Barnes has all but attenuated those concerns, making 36.7 percent of his 5.6 attempts from beyond the arc, both of which are career-highs.

While many north of the border are making a case for the former Florida State standout to earn his first All-Star selection, there's little doubt that the 22-year-old should be in the running for the NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year award.

Barnes would be only the second Raptor to ever win the award, after Siakam earned the honor in the 2018-19 season.