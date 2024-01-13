Highlights The Toronto Raptors struggled without Jakob Poeltl, particularly in the paint where they scored only 32 points compared to the Jazz's 58 points.

Chris Boucher should be considered as the replacement starting center due to his athleticism and ability to stretch the floor.

The Raptors should also give Jontay Porter a chance in the starting lineup as he has shown promise off the bench and could provide a steady impact.

The last time the Toronto Raptors won a game was against the Golden State Warriors. Not so coincidentally, that was also the last time Jakob Poeltl played for the Raptors.

Mid-game, Poeltl rolled his ankle trying to jump for a rebound, and while he played the rest of that game, it was later revealed he had sprained his ankle. The prognosis was two weeks of rest before being re-evaluated.

In the meantime, the Toronto Raptors have started veteran center Thaddeus Young in his place. Presumably, coach Darko Rajaković has not wanted to break up the bench lineups by moving Chris Boucher into the starting lineup.

Yet, after the Raptors' lost by over 30 points to the Utah Jazz on Friday night and Young scored zero points, it may be time for Rajaković to rethink his strategy.

While Toronto's first two Poeltl-less games were not too devastating, their matchup against Utah proved how different the team looks without their big man. Toronto shot 50 percent from three-point range against Utah, but only shot 43.2 percent total from the field — that deficit coming from the fact that they could not get anything in the paint.

Of the team's 113 points scored, only 32 of them came in the paint. Conversely, the Jazz scored 58 of their 145 points in the paint, showing just how weak the Raptors were inside. Utah also out-rebounded Toronto 56-31, with Toronto grabbing just eight offensive rebounds in the entire game.

With their next game against the Celtics, the Raptors need to readjust how they have reacted to the absence of Poeltl in their lineup.

"We miss Jak, we are going to continue missing him over here for sure, but I think we have enough to try to overcome situations like this." – Darko Rajaković

Chris Boucher should be their replacement starting center

Scored a season-best 17 points against the Golden State Warriors

When Poeltl was sidelined by his injury, it seemed like the ideal replacement would have either been Chris Boucher or, in a riskier move, Jontay Porter. So when Young was slated to start, it left many shocked by Rajaković's decision.

Young is a capable player and an excellent veteran presence on this young Raptors team, but his age has slowed him down, and he isn't quite able to make the same impact he did even two seasons ago when Toronto first acquired him.

Boucher is listed as a power forward in the box scores, but he is no stranger to playing the five for the Raptors throughout the last four years.

Now, Boucher is somewhat inconsistent on the court and his 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game are not exactly starting material in normal circumstances, but he impacts games in many other ways.

He's a hustle player, always putting his body on the line to get the ball. He's also athletic and can help stretch the floor better than Young or Poeltl can.

Chris Boucher – Last 5 Games Games Minutes Points Rebounds Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Jan. 5 (@ Sacramento Kings) 28 14 9 55.6 20.0 Jan. 7 (@ Golden State Warriors) 16 17 9 100.0 100.0 Jan. 9 (@ Los Angeles Lakers) 14 2 7 33.3 0.0 Jan. 10 (@ Los Angeles Clippers) 11 3 1 33.3 0.0 Jan. 12 (@ Utah Jazz) 12 7 0 50.0 33.3

The Montreal-native's season-high of 17 points came in Poeltl's last game against Golden State but he has since struggled, perhaps a reason for Young's deployment into the starting lineup.

Raptors should give Porter a chance

Porter was signed by the Raptors on December 9th

Despite the Raptors' inclination to replace Poeltl with a veteran presence, the team should also consider giving Jontay Porter the start. The 24-year-old was signed to the team as a two-way player in early December after having a good amount of G-League experience.

Two-way players can be available for up to 50 regular season NBA games before teams must convert them to standard NBA contracts.

Due to the Raptors' lack of depth in the center position, Porter has been up with the NBA Raptors a lot in January and has been earning his keep.

"I think he's a really good three-point shooter, but he's turning down a couple of his shots just because he wants to connect with teammates. His teammates need to learn how to play around him, and how to find him on the court. He did a decent job defensively as well, in a couple of those pick-and-roll situations, even when we switched out." – Darko Rajaković on Jontay Porter

In two of the three games Poeltl has been out for, Porter has come in off the bench and scored nine points, proving he can make a small but steady impact when the team needs him.

Jontay Porter – 3 Best Games With Toronto Raptors Games Points Assists Rebounds Blocks Steals Field Goal % Jan. 5 (@ Sacramento Kings) 10 0 3 1 0 75% Jan. 10 (@ Los Angeles Clippers) 9 4 7 0 0 50% Jan. 12 (@ Utah Jazz) 9 6 6 2 2 37.5%

At this point, there does not seem to be much to lose by putting Jontay Porter into the starting lineup. Toronto is 15-24, out of a play-in spot, and can benefit from odd experiments that could, at best, swing in their favor, and, at worst, cause a few more mistakes in a young team that isn't quite ready to win yet.

When asked about Porter's presence on the Raptors, Rajaković explained that he had been pleasantly surprised by his defensive output.

"He is suprising me more in a defensive way than he is on offense."

Poeltl's cost of a first-round pick will hurt the Raptors

Raptors currently aren't in control of any draft picks this summer

When looking back at the cost the Raptors paid to acquire Poeltl at the 2023 NBA trade deadline, it makes sense that the team would want to maximize his time on the court. The team traded away Khem Birch, two second-round draft picks and a top-six protected first-round draft pick to get Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs.

Given their lack of control over their picks this offseason, there's a real chance that if the Raptors aren't bad enough to be in the top six in the draft order, they won't have any picks at all. If they stay in mediocre-but-not-terrible territory, the pick will be sent to the Spurs.

If, by some chance, they stumble down the standings further, or get lucky in the lottery, they'll get to keep their pick in 2024, with the Spurs getting another shot at getting the pick next season.

Jakob Poeltl – 2023-24 On/Off Court Stats On/Off Court Rebounds Rebound % Defensive Rating Effective Field Goal % On-Court 24.6 51.3 113.6 55.1 Off-Court 21.1 48.4 117.5 54.8

Essentially, if the Raptors want that pick, they should be actively tanking for it. They do not seem to be doing that. They opted against trading away OG Anunoby for draft picks and have reportedly claimed that they want young, impactful players in exchange for Pascal Siakam, rather than hoard draft picks.

The trade may or may not have been the ideal one for a rebuilding team, but given his now-extended presence in Toronto, his play will need to elevate the Raptors for seasons to come.

"We did not get to the rim enough, that was just not us. When we got to the rim, we were shooting 3-15 at the rim, which again, that's not us. So it was a tough night all over, and definitely missing Jak, you can feel it." – Darko Rajaković after the Raptors 30+ point loss to Utah

The Raptors will no doubt hold hope that Poeltl will return within the one-to-two-week span, but shouldn't hold their breath. Injuries happen, and they aren't exclusive to the Raptors. They'll need to adapt, experiment with lineups, and trust that Rajaković will get it right.

The best-case scenario here is that they find someone capable of manning the five in Poeltl's absence, regardless of whether that means he's injured or simply on the bench.