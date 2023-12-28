Highlights The Toronto Raptors made a key lineup change, starting Gary Trent Jr. instead of Dennis Schröder.

The Toronto Raptors hit the road Wednesday night to kick off their stint away from home, starting with a match against the Washington Wizards. Toronto went into the game with a record of 11-18, sitting out of Play-In tournament range in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

The last time these two teams faced each other, the Raptors had to mount a significant 23-point comeback to salvage their game over the Wizards. Toronto closed the game on a 21-1 run to win the game, with Pascal Siakam scoring a season-high 39 points.

The Raptors, after weeks of pressure from media and fans, decided to change up the starting lineup. Dennis Schröder came off the bench and was replaced by Gary Trent Jr.

That meant it was Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, O.G. Anunoby and Jakob Poeltl who kicked things off for the Raptors against Washington.

"We decided that it was a good opportunity today to put Scottie Barnes more on as a playmaker and also we wanted to have Dennis to help more with the second unit." – Darko Rajaković

In the end, the Raptors were able to get ahead in the second half and maintain their lead, playing a complete basketball game and improving in many categories.

Though this was not their toughest opponent of the week, these improvements give some hope as the Raptors try to save their season.

The Gary Trent Jr. Experiment

Trent Jr. scored 12 points in 2nd start this season

When it came to changing the starting lineup, the first (and maybe only) option was to insert Trent Jr. in for Schröder. Prior to the Poeltl trade last February, Trent Jr. was a regular starter on the team.

The lineup of Fred VanVleet, Trent Jr., Barnes, Siakam and Anunoby was previous head coach Nick Nurse's go-to (when injuries weren't involved). Trent Jr. seemed to play well under the pressure of having his name called and has improved steadily in his time as a Raptor.

His relegation to the bench mostly came out of a lack of space for him in a starting lineup that now had a real center. Once VanVleet moved on from the team in the offseason and Schröder was picked up, many people questioned who would start.

Given the history of Schröder and incoming Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković, it was not all too surprising when Schröder was given the starting nod ahead of Trent Jr. Yet, since the season started, that decision has been questioned.

Going into Wednesday's game, Trent Jr. averaged 11.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game off the bench for the Raptors.

The switch to the starting lineup started off strong, and Trent Jr. led all scorers in the first quarter with eight points, shooting 2-for-3 from three point range and 3-for-4 from the field. He cooled off a bit in the second quarter, but got it back in the second half.

Though one game against the Wizards isn't a huge sample size, it seems like this lineup change solves a few problems for the Raptors. The starters needed energy off the top and Trent Jr. was the one to bring it with his active hands on defense and dependable shooting stroke on offense.

On the other hand, having Schröder come off the bench provides them with more experienced playmaking, and a calm veteran presence on a bench unit that includes a number of young players.

In the end, Trent Jr.'s starting performance ended with 12 points, four assists, two rebounds, two steals and a +8 rating.

Trent Jr. could be on the move

Valuable piece for contenders looking for offense

Trent Jr.'s move to the starting lineup could not only be a way to temporarily boost this team to some wins, but also increase Trent Jr.'s trade value.

He is not the biggest name on this team when it comes to the trade market, with Siakam and Anunoby's names swirling in rumors recently. Yet, Trent Jr. could end up being a complimentary piece in a trade come February.

He's improved significantly since the Raptors obtained him in a trade for Norman Powell in 2021, and this offseason he opted into his player option to stay in Toronto and seek a big payday next summer.

At 24 years old, he is an impressive (albeit inconsistent) shooter with a lot of upside. If he is not traded, and the Raptors move Siakam and/or Anunoby, expect them to try and retain Trent Jr. in the offseason.

Locked in on defense

Raptors force 17 turnovers in win over Wizards

On top of the lineup shake up, the Raptors did a lot right in this game. Their shooting was better and they recorded 43 assists — one shy of their season-high off 44 — which also constitutes a league-high this season.

Yet it was on the defensive end that they built the foundation for their impressive win over Washington.

They forced 17 turnovers against the Wizards, resulting in 25 points for Toronto, and led by as much as 31 points throughout the game. They registered a total of 12 steals and 39 defensive rebounds.

The team was a +30 overall, and not a single player who hit the floor had a negative net rating.

Barnes alone had two blocks and three steals on the night. The third-year sensation also had another impressive night offensively, scoring 4-for-8 from three-point range.

Schröder also seemed to adjust well to coming off the bench, scoring nine points, 10 assists and four rebounds.

"Dennis is a big part of what we do and you can see it today, he embraced the role, he came off the bench, played great defense, he dished 10 assists, and really helped our second unit. Just stabilizing those minutes and having more continuity there is something that we're looking at." – Darko Rajaković

The Raptors are back in action Friday against the league-leading Boston Celtics.