Highlights Bruce Brown has been a subpar player for the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors may cut him due to payroll constraints and having better options.

The team aims to trade Brown and potentially sign Gary Trent Jr. at a lower price.

The Toronto Raptors ran into a string of bad luck regarding the NBA Draft Lottery, as they landed outside of the top eight and therefore were forced to hand over their first-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs. And after trading off Pascal Siakam ahead of this past Trade Deadline, the Raptors have made it clear they are in rebuild mode.

That deal revolving around Siakam brought Bruce Brown to the Raptors. He did not contribute much to the team down the stretch — he claimed after the season’s conclusion that his knee was bothering him — but was still viewed as a somewhat valuable piece that could serve as a serviceable roleplayer.

That being said, Brown is owed $23 million next season, and whether or not the Raptors would be willing to pay a serviceable roleplayer that money remains to be seen. The team has until June 29, which is two days after the Draft, to exercise an option on the salary Brown is owed. The inkling is that the Raptors will pick up the option and then trade Brown.

Less Than Serviceable

Brown has been subpar with the Raptors

The Raptors acquired Brown in the trade with the Indiana Pacers in the hopes that they would be able to flip him at the Trade Deadline for a better package. That did not happen, however, and it is now believed that the Raptors will get it done this offseason.

In his 34 games played with the Raptors last season, Brown averaged just 9.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. He shot 48.1 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from the three point range.

Bruce Brown vs. Gary Trent Jr – 2023-24 Stats w/ TOR Category Brown Trent PPG 9.6 15.8 RPG 3.8 2.4 APG 2.7 1.5 FG% 48.1 42.2 3PT% 31.7 38.6

If the Raptors want to cut bait with Brown, they would not necessarily be losing much. Gary Trent, Jr. is also a shooting guard, and he is younger (25 versus 27 years of age) and is a better three-point shooter.

In 71 games last season, Trent Jr. averaged 15.8 points per game, and shot 38.6 percent from three-point range. Some of Trent Jr.’s numbers are not as high as Brown’s, particularly in the rebounds and assists department, but the Raptors believe there is room to grow.

Payroll Crunch in Toronto

Brown will take up a significant portion of the Raptors’ payroll

It is undeniable that money is also a factor. Trent Jr. made $18.5 million last season, far less that Brown, and is a free agent. It is believed that the Raptors could come to a deal with Trent Jr. for less money than Brown would demand.

The Raptors are also seeking to extend Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, and those contracts will take up significant portions of the payroll. If the Raptors can rid themselves of Brown —and it’s looking like that is their intention — the signs are adding up for them to do so.